A guide to the flawless ’70s fashion of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

If there’s one thing that makes or breaks a TV show, it’s the costume design. There is nothing worse than watching a period piece and feeling like the actors just walked off the set of Halloweentown. The audience wants to feel immersed and transported. Thankfully, costume designer Denise Wingate hit the mark when it came to “Daisy Jones & the Six,” the new Amazon Prime Video show set in the 1970s. Largely inspired by the history of Fleetwood Mac, the fictional adaptation illustrates the rise and fall of one of the most famous rock bands of all time.

It’s easy to be completely entranced by the show’s depictions of glamour, love, hedonism, drug abuse, and by its phenomenal original soundtrack, but you can’t miss the stunning wardrobe choices made for each character. From crochet kimonos in the summer to Penny Lane-inspired coats in fall, the show had it all.

Denise Wingate was the perfect fit for the essential role of costume designer. Having grown up in the San Fernando Valley, Wingate had a similar experience to protagonist Daisy Jones, who as a teenager sneaks away from home with a fake ID to see what trouble she can get up to on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip. Always between concerts, Wingate became the Bangles’ world tour stylist at the young age of 22.

The outfits on “Daisy Jones” are an homage to true ’70s style, with a saturated mix of witchy, bohemian and flowy clothing set off by dramatic and metallic rock ‘n’ roll outfits. We see classic Levi’s cut-off shorts paired with sheer tops and an abundance of edgy leather, all of which are now easily accessible items. Amazon collaborated with the fashion brand Free People, creating a capsule collection that features flared jeans, airy gowns, embellished chunky belts, Jeffrey Campbell Western boots and sensational fringe jackets.

Wingate, however, had a different idea for attaining the perfect 1970s outfits — thrifting. Wingate spent countless weekends at flea markets and thrift shops, creating a collection of over 1,500 pieces and eventually encouraging the actors to put together mood boards for their characters.

Daisy’s character was largely based on Stevie Nicks, but was also inspired by Linda Ronstadt, Cher, and Sunset Strip groupies, with actress Riley Keough leaning into the disheveled look by going barefoot on stage and rocking messy, fresh-out-of-bed hair.

Our favorite rockstar girlfriend-turned-wife Camila Alvarez, played by actress Camila Morrone, had one of the most evolved and stylish wardrobes on the show. She starts off as a small-town girl, wearing long maxi skirts, simple striped t-shirts and long, natural middle-parted hair. As her character evolves with the growth and fame of the band, she embodies more of a Bianca Jagger look. After she becomes a mother — and a semi-scorned wife — she’s seen in dramatic winter coats in the desert and knee-high boots in the summer. All her looks feature big sunglasses and even bigger hair.

Suki Waterhouse’s character, Karen Sirko, developed her personal style into an edgier, Patti Smith-esque wardrobe. She leans more toward darker colors and less flashy looks, but finds a way to remain a rockstar through tiny elements in her stage outfits throughout the duration of the band’s tour. Even her most simple, midriff-baring looks feature some kind of shimmer or metallic, in her makeup or in a fun jacket.

As for the male characters, Warren Rojas, played by Sebastian Chacon, is arguably the best dressed. He wears fur vests as tops, flare jeans and obviously vintage Western boots. Let’s face it: Warren proves that drummers are the sexiest members in the band, with the best hair and the best style to match.

There’s ultimately a character for everyone to draw fashion inspiration from in “Daisy Jones,” and just in time for summer. We may just see a revival of ’70s style as the weather gets warmer. We might be in New York City, but I see no problem in pulling out sheer crochet tops now and pretending we’re under the glistening California sun. As unreachable and over the top as the fashion in the show may seem, through her methods of procurement, Wingate proves that these dreamy wardrobes are attainable. As long as you’re patient enough to stroll through flea markets or scroll through eBay, you too can have the perfect “Daisy Jones & The Six”-inspired summer wardrobe.

