Spruce up your spring with style: A spring fashion guide

With the sunshine returning to New York City, the big black puffers and heavy fur coats are getting pushed to the back of our closets once more. It’s finally time to fold away our cozy knit sweaters and put those fluffy scarves and earmuffs back into their yearly hibernation. Now though, you’re left wondering what you’ll wear in the heat instead. Here are a few tips to help style your outfits this spring.

The warmer weather doesn’t mean you can’t put together layered, dynamic outfits. Instead of bundling up in sweaters and coats, opt for lighter layers like sheers, which dominated this past Fall/Winter New York Fashion Week. Spring collections from several brands including Rick Owens and Prada featured transparent works made of tulle, mesh and other thin fabrics — a trend described as an affirmation of bodily autonomy. Whether it’s a bold move out of your comfort zone or just a subtle-but-sexy piece, try layering with sheers this spring.

If there’s one thing we noticed during NYFW, it’s that maxi skirts are taking over the season. Though Paris Hilton once said that “Skirts should be the size of a belt. Life’s short, take risks,” the new season calls for a new statement. So, it’s time to switch that micro miniskirt to a maxi! You can pair a maxi skirt with any top, be it a simple basic tank or a light oversized sweater. From streetwear denim to a satin slip, there is a maxi skirt for practically every occasion and dress code. You’re all but guaranteed to find one that matches your individual sense of style.

To add a little shimmer to your wardrobe, opt for the color silver this spring. Our eyes may have been blinded by the shiny chrome covering the runways, but we still can’t get enough. Gucci, Valentino and Simone Rocha are only a few of the designer brands that caught our attention with their dazzling metallic looks. If 2023 is your year to let loose, this is the perfect color to throw on for a night out. However, if you don’t want to completely match a disco ball, try opting for just a simple touch of silver instead, like shimmery metallic shoes or a chrome-colored top. Could there be any easier way to throw some glamor and glitz into an otherwise ordinary outfit?

The girls of New York City love stomping around in black platform boots, but let’s give our feet a break and slip on some ballet flats this spring. These beautiful — and effortless — shoes add a touch of elegance to any outfit. My personal favorites are the beautiful Miu Miu Satin Bow Ballerina Flats, Maison Margiela Tabi Ballerinas and Repetto Sophia Ballerinas. Comfortable, classy and versatile, these shoes can be easily styled with dresses, skirts, trousers or even jeans. To juxtapose the dainty nature of ballet flats, you can even try pairing them with crew socks.

This spring is your chance to step out of your comfort zone and try styling yourself in something new. Whether you try out a maxi skirt or simply throw on a splash of silver, always wear what makes you feel your best. But don’t forget to embrace your individual sense of style.

Contact Ishani Paul at [email protected]