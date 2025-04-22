5 ways to spend smarter in NYC

Limiting your spending as a college student is no easy feat, but it’s especially difficult in Greenwich Village, where rent has risen more than any other neighborhood in New York City and a plethora of food and drink options sit on nearly every block. For many NYU students, saving money while trying to take advantage of the city’s vibrant food and shopping culture is a challenging balance to maintain, especially amid high inflation. While it is difficult to significantly reduce the major expenses on your plate, like rent and tuition, using these five smart spending tips will help you reduce your smaller costs while still being able to enjoy what the city has to offer.

Meal prep at the start of the week

Even as grocery prices in New York City remain unusually high, it’s no secret that meal prepping will save money. Depending on your consumption habits, spending $25 to $30 at a grocery store like Trader Joe’s, which is cheaper than other nearby options like Wegmans and Whole Foods, can get you a few days worth of meals — unlike a salad bowl bought near campus from establishments like sweetgreen or DIG, which often cost about $15. It’s helpful to have a weekly prep schedule each time you go grocery shopping. Going to the store with specific recipes in mind saves you from buying unnecessary ingredients or splurging on frozen meals. Also be sure to take advantage of the NYU’s food pantries, which offer items like canned vegetables and pasta. On days with long hours of class and work and only short breaks in between, packing snacks like cut vegetables with single-serving hummus can help you stay fueled without having to rely on pricey products from vending machines. Buying granola bars in bulk from grocery stores will cost you around $3 to $4 for a week’s worth of snacks, while one protein bar from a nearby bodega will likely cost $5.

Take advantage of free and discounted student activities

It’s a major misconception that the only way to have fun in New York City is to spend exorbitant amounts of money. Museums like the Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of Art offer free entry for NYU students — great places to spend a weekend afternoon with friends without spending a dime. Fitness lovers can turn to the university’s free Group Fitness classes, and those who want a break from our campus gyms can take advantage of discounts on workout classes at SoulCycle or CorePower Yoga. If you’re a theater buff, look out for NYU’s ScholasTix emails, which offer Broadway show discounts. And keep up with online resources like NYC for FREE’s Instagram account and website, which posts no-cost events around the city every day.

Limit sweet treats and caffeine runs

I’m a huge sucker for a daily coffee or sweet treat, but it’s probably one of the worst habits you can have while trying to save money. An average cup of coffee in the city is about $6 to $7, and drinking just one a day could add up to nearly $50 a week. It’s easy to want to indulge in all of the cute pastries and trendy beverages that the city has to offer, but even if you can’t cut out your matcha entirely, limiting yourself to one or two per week will prevent overspending. If you’re still craving something sweet, buy a pack of desserts from your local grocery store to satisfy your sweet tooth each day. Any coffee-lovers like myself can benefit from purchasing instant coffee, or even investing in a cheap coffee machine, to get their daily caffeine intake.

Walk as much as possible

One of the easiest ways to enjoy the city is by walking instead of taking transportation. And with an impending increase in MTA prices, getting a couple of extra steps in could help you save a bit of money every day. For fans of online food delivery, walking to restaurants to pick up food is a better alternative if you’re trying to limit unnecessary expenses like delivery fees throughout the school year. Instead of DoorDashing your next meal, consider using the walk to a restaurant as a study break. Walking around New York City will not only help reduce costs, but also to explore new neighborhoods and get away from your laptop.

Look for student discounts at restaurants

Make the most of the many deals you can find around campus. Jack’s Wife Freda on University Place and DIG in NoHo both give NYU students 10% off their orders. Maman, the quaint French cafe near Weinstein Hall, also has a 15% NYU student discount. Beyond discounts, the city has a plethora of happy-hours, such as $7 pizzas from 4 to 6 p.m. and $4 to $6 drinks at Roey’s, an Italian spot in the West Village. For a low-cost excursion with friends, try Ethyl’s Bar & Restaurant on the Upper East Side, a ’70s-themed bar with a happy hour menu that includes a $7 cheeseburger, $5 tacos and drinks for $10 or less.

