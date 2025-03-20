6 places not-so-near NYU for a spring break adventure

When classes are in session, most NYU students probably aren’t venturing out to the Bronx or deep into Queens — but if you’ll be staying in the city during spring break, the coming week is your chance to experience life beyond Greenwich Village. Walk to Greenwich Hall and take a quick PATH train ride over to Hoboken, or, if you’re feeling ambitious, take the Metro-North all the way up to the quaint town of Cold Spring. Even if it doesn’t take a plane ride to get there, New York boasts a diverse selection of destinations, each with its own aesthetic and unique opportunities to explore.

The Bronx

If you take the B or D train to the Bedford Park Boulevard station, you’ll discover 250 acres of flowers and plants in the Bronx. The end of March is around the time when the vast majority of flowers begin to bloom — meaning that the New York Botanical Garden will be filled with budding exhibitions this coming week. The garden’s annual spring Orchid Show, running from Feb. 15 to April 27, features Mexican modernism with a display of Mexican-inspired, paradise-like landscapes that will make you feel like you’ve left New York City. Other interesting attractions include the conifer arboretum, the native plant garden, the oak collection and the Thain Family Forest, which contains historical marks of Indigenous people’s hunting trails and ecological remnants left from glaciers. Just south of the Botanical Garden is the Bronx Zoo, where $28.95 tickets will lead you to everything from leopard cubs and kangaroos to penguins and flamingos. Now that Major League Baseball season has begun, round out your day with a game at Yankee Stadium on your way back down to Manhattan.

Cold Spring, New York

The East Coast offers many perks for NYU students, but its extensive railroad system might be one of the best. The Metro-North, which connects Manhattan to upstate New York and Connecticut, is one of the cheapest and most practical ways to get out of the city. The best part about the small cities and towns that the Metro-North stops at is that many of them are walkable and provide plenty of things for you to do. For the perfect yet close getaway from the city, go on a nature hike through the beautiful scenery of upstate New York. Cold Spring’s Breakneck Ridge trailhead contains beautiful views of the Hudson Valley. This trail is known to be a little difficult, so opt for the Little Stony Point loop if you want a more casual hiking day. Afterward, stop by the Cozy Corner Cafe in town for its selection of coffee, salads, sandwiches and more, and then end with a scoop of homemade ice cream from Moo Moo’s Creamery that you can enjoy with a picturesque view of the Hudson River.

Jackson Heights, Queens

If you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city while still being in the city, then Jackson Heights, Queens is the place for you. Take the R train all the way to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to indulge in the neighborhood’s rich South Asian food scene. Try going on a food crawl on 37th Avenue, stopping by iconic spots such as Fuchka Garden to try its pani puri — a deep-fried hollow shell filled with potatoes, onions, chickpeas and spices — and Rajdhani Restaurant and Sweets for its rice pudding and gulab jamun — soft ball cakes in sweet syrup. If you’ve been meaning to step into the cultural food scene of New York City, then this is the perfect time to make the 30-minute commute to Queens.

Rockaway Beach, Queens

New York City is far from a beach town, but Rockaway Beach’s sandy shores and boardwalks are great for a vacation-like excursion. Even though you won’t be allowed to dive into the waters of New York public beaches until Memorial Day weekend, take advantage of the newly sunny weather by bringing a picnic blanket or volleyball with you as you travel by bus or subway. Keep in mind that the Rockaway Line is closed for renovations until May — but you can take the A train from the West Fourth Street station until Rockaway Boulevard station, where you transfer to the Q53-SBS bus at the Cross Bay Boulevard & Liberty Avenue station. From there, ride until Rockaway Beach Boulevard & Beach 108th Street. If you walk east along the boardwalk, you’ll find a park built along the side. While concession stands along the beach tend to be closed in the off-season, there are plenty of restaurants around Rockaway Beach Boulevard, including The Rooftop at The Rockaway Hotel for contemporary American cuisine with waterside views. For something more casual, opt for some bright and tangy raw seafood at Peruvian spot La Cevicheria.

Hoboken, New Jersey

Move aside, MTA. For $3, the PATH will take you from Christopher Street station near Greenwich Hall to the Garden State in just 10 minutes. Once you arrive at the Hoboken station, walk along the Hoboken Waterfront for a clear view of the Manhattan skyline across the Hudson River. Right by the water is Sinatra Park, an outdoor space named after the Hoboken-born singer and actor, Frank Sinatra. Bring a blanket and some food — whether by packing a homemade lunch or picking up a falafel wrap from nearby Trós Greek Street Food at its Hoboken location — and have yourself a picnic at the park while enjoying its scenic views. If you decide to explore deeper into Hoboken, grab a $5.75 classic cannoli or an $8.95 cake slice at Carlo’s Bakery, where the iconic reality TV show “Cake Boss” was filmed.

Governors Island, Manhattan

Just a 10-minute ferry ride from the southern tip of Manhattan, Governors Island is an easy spring break day trip. You can take the R, W, No. 1, No. 4 or No. 5 trains to reach the Battery Maritime Building, where the Governors Island ferry departs from Manhattan. The ferry runs once every half hour — and on weekends before 11 a.m., the ferry is free for all riders. When you get to the island, get a lay of the land by taking a stroll around the entire island, or rent a bike at Blazing Saddles Bike Rentals & Tours. Along the way, stop along the rocky Outlook Hill for a rewarding climb up to 360-degree views of New York. Other highlights include the serene Lavender Field — home to the island’s Lavender Festival in the summer — as well as the historic Colonels Row. The island has many food vendors, but you can also bring your own food and set up a picnic. End your day at the Governors Island Picnic Point, where you can admire the Statue of Liberty or lounge on a hammock at the Hammock Grove Play Area in proper spring break fashion.

Contact Pritheva Zakaria and Sherry Chen at [email protected].