Rats are for the people, not the streets

First year at the Graduate College of Arts and Science and ARC president Nora Teter planned the event to create a space “to celebrate an animal that often doesn’t get celebrated.”

“They’re underappreciated, they’re under-celebrated,” Teter said. “They’re not an animal that we often think about what their experience of the world is and what their feelings might be in that moment. And so it’s good to sort of take a moment to extend some love to an animal that doesn’t get that a lot.”

ARC had a similar festival for spotted lanternflies last spring, and is planning to hold a festival for pigeons this upcoming May to further celebrate other stigmatized species. Teter says the club enjoys doing celebrations of certain species through events centered around music and art, all created or organized by members of the club.

“We wanted it to be fun and light and beautiful,” Teter said. “The Animal Rights Collective is a collective of artists and activists and academics, and we believe that those shouldn’t be mutually exclusive written categories, and that art and academia and activism need to be happening in conjunction to make a real impact. It needs to be fun and community oriented.”