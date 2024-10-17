Where to find autumn leaves that will have you falling to your knees

As we settle into the fall season in New York City, we need places to escape to see the leaves change and the cute dogs wearing little boots. Seeing the fall leaves and feeling the slight chill in the air with my friends on the weekends is one of my favorite parts of the fall semester. From wearing cute sweaters to eating apple cider donuts, a fall foliage walking tour is a requirement in the city during the fall. Here is a list of places around the city that you can visit to escape the concrete jungle.

The North Woods in Central Park

Everywhere in the 843 acres of Central Park has beautiful foliage, but if you want to see a hidden woodland oasis, I recommend checking out the North Woods located near 110th Street. As soon as you step foot into the woods, you’ll feel as though you’ve left the city and rather have been transported to a forest upstate. Make sure to wear your boots to hear the crunch of the leaves, and bring a fall drink of your choice to elevate your experience. Your walk will feature brooks, various oaks, elms, red maples and black cherry trees.

Washington Square Park

Whether you’re stopping here between classes or taking a break from studying at Bobst Library, Washington Square Park is a perfect place on campus to see the leaves turn brown. The park is the central gathering spot for NYU students, so you and your friends can come together and enjoy the breeze and crisp leaves. Sit with your friends on one of the benches and grab some lunch, just make sure not to go under Washington Square Arch — or else you won’t graduate!

Prospect Park

If you’re a Tandon student or want to explore another borough for the day, I recommend checking out Prospect Park to see Brooklyn’s only natural forest. The highlight of this trip is Lookout Hill, where you can get a panoramic view of all the park has to offer. Oranges, reds, browns and greens will be in your periphery in one of the most beautiful parks in the city. Only a 30-minute subway from campus, Prospect Park is an unassuming and beautiful place to check out Mother Nature in the city.

New York Botanical Garden

To fully immerse yourself in fall foliage this season, go uptown to the New York Botanical Garden. With your student ID you have access to the outdoor gardens and collections for $7, which include the beautiful fall trees. Not only does the garden have miles and miles of trees, but it also has ponds with aquatic plants that will take your breath away. Weaving in and out of the collections in the garden will give you the full experience of what New York City fall has to offer. The New York Botanical Garden has over 250 acres of maple and oak trees for you and your friends to get lost in.

The High Line

And finally, a 1.45-mile walk through the city where you don’t have to worry about cars or bikers? The High Line is an elevated linear park that is the perfect walking tour of the west side of Manhattan. Located near Hudson Yards, it lets you take in the skyline of New York and all the fall foliage it has to offer. You can walk at your own pace to take in all the blooming flowers and blossoming trees of red, orange and yellow — a perfect way to soak up the city. After your walk, you can stop by all of the stores, restaurants and coffee shops in Hudson Yards as a reward for your journey.

If you want to see when your favorite trees are blooming, then check out the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation official website where they have tabs on various types of foliage around the city. Before it gets too cold, enjoy these places around the city to see some fall foliage!

Contact Pritheva Zakaria at [email protected].