Everything in and out for back to school

It’s never too late to kill old habits and try new things, even if you are entering your senior year at NYU. Perhaps you want to become more adventurous and push yourself to explore the city, or maybe you just want to stay at home and prioritize self-care. Whatever your goals are, each school year is a new opportunity for a fresh start. Here are the Culture Desk’s ins and outs for the upcoming year.

Ins

Introducing yourself to classmates: Once I became a sophomore, chatting up the people beside me in classes seemed like a chore. Unless I was already in a perfect little huddle yapping with my closest friends, I never bothered getting to know new faces. I wish I could say I just didn’t care to, but really, social anxiety loved kicking my ass. As I enter my junior year, I’m determined to transform my small-talk scaries into unrelenting confidence, and finally introduce myself to the strangers in my lectures. Hopefully, nobody bites.

— Andrea Lui, Culture Editor

People watching: Coming from the West Coast, one of the first things I noticed after moving to New York was how fast people walk in the city. Gone were the days of leisurely strolling down the palm tree-lined streets of California. I now embrace power walking to “Von dutch” by Charli XCX while avoiding any possible eye contact with passers-by. But the truth is, you can gain a lot by slowing down and simply observing your surroundings. Whether you’re appreciating a stranger’s outfit, vibing to a street performer’s saxophone solo or judging couples with questionable PDA, there’s a lot of fun in the act of being present. Just make sure you’re not blocking the people walking behind you.

— Shiphrah Moses, Culture Editor

Prioritizing comfort food: Like many, I’m a big study snacker. While it’s easy to feel guilty after blowing through a family-sized bag of chips before finishing an assignment, dedicate some time this school year to actually enjoying your comfort foods outside times of stress. While good nutrition is essential to overall health, there are many different ways that we can take care of ourselves through food. Eating is about so much more than sustenance — comfort foods in particular provide us with joy and nostalgia. Sometimes, that’s all we need.

— Lauren Ng, Dining Editor

Going to the movies: Before moving to New York City, I went through a long period of hating movies. I always opted for TV shows or YouTube commentary videos and never had the attention span for anything over an hour. Then, after moving to the city, my film-loving friend started begging me to attend movie showings with her. When I finally agreed, my entire outlook changed. I realized I never actually hated movies, I just needed to watch them on the big screen. Now, I am a proud AMC Stubs A-List subscriber and Letterboxd warrior.

— Annie Emans, Beauty & Style Editor

Calling your family: While trying to balance school, internships, clubs and other responsibilities, I have not been the best about maintaining the relationships that aren’t right in front of my face. Carving out time for a quick catch-up with my parents or taking the time to get advice from my brother is something I’m going to actively work toward this semester.

— Grace Tan, Identity & Equity Editor

Outs

Only eating out: As someone who has tried over 400 restaurants in New York City, I eat out more than at home. While that number might be impressive, it has also left a great impression on my bank account. Now that I’m more than halfway through college, it’s time to ditch the Monday evening takeout and get on Sunday morning meal prep.

— Andrea Lui, Culture Editor

Complaining about school spirit: I get it — NYU is a campus-less school with an impossibly large student body, but there are still ways to embrace the Violet pride. Go to that a cappella show, cheer on the volleyball team, put on that garish purple sweatshirt — be the one that reignites the school’s spirit.

— Shiphrah Moses, Culture Editor

Overusing the same old study spots: Bobst Library and I have a love-hate relationship — this school year, it’s leaning toward the latter. Instead of sticking to Bobst, let yourself feel overwhelmed by the multitude of places to get work done around campus. My most recent finds are hotel lobbies — these are often luxurious, peaceful and best of all, free. Perfect for feeling like a mysterious and nonchalant college student.

— Lauren Ng, Dining Editor

Fighting over men: If the recent TikTok war between Halley Kate and Sophia La Corte has taught me anything, it’s to never get caught fighting over a man. Not only is it the antithesis of feminism, it is also just downright embarrassing. If you and your bestie are eyeing the same special someone, either decide who gets to pursue them or make a pact to get over the shared crush.

— Annie Emans, Beauty & Style Editor

Taking things because they’re free: As a senior and recovering hoarder, I have accumulated countless t-shirts, stress balls and other random knick-knacks during my time at NYU. While adorable, they don’t quite meet Marie Kondo criteria. In my already-cramped apartment, the last thing I need is another flimsy tote bag.

— Grace Tan, Identity & Equity Editor

