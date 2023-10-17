New York Comic Con: An ode to pop-culture enthusiasts and cosplayers alike

Among the artists at NYCC was Scott Snyder, a writer best known for his work on Batman and other DC comics. Snyder, the author of “American Vampire,” previously taught comic writing at NYU, and wants to see more people familiarize themselves with the medium.

“There’s never been a more vibrant landscape when it comes to comics,” Snyder said in an interview with WSN. “Right now, there are comics about everything. There’s comics about battles with mental illness, and cosmic Robot Wars. It is a genre that has expanded so much over the last 20 years. I just wish people knew that if you like anything, there is a comic for it, whether it’s My Little Pony or true crime. It is a wonderful, immersive, fantastic medium.”

The energy at NYCC was electric. As one of the largest cosplay conventions in the country, NYCC might be overwhelming for a rookie or first-time attendee, simply due to the sheer magnitude of the center and people’s dedication to costuming. For many, though, NYCC proves to be a transformative experience. For instance, dressing up as your favorite characters is a way to display fantastical self-expression and personal identity. NYCC offers fans a place to shift from living vicariously through fictional worlds to coming as close as they can to living in them.

Steinhardt first-year Rowan Cote attended NYCC for the first time on Thursday. Having grown up near Boston, Cote had never attended the convention before. Wearing his first full cosplay, Cote dressed as Lup from the podcast “The Adventure Zone.”

“In Con, a lot of people are in cosplay, and a lot of people are in more elaborate and ridiculous cosplay than mine,” Cote said. “It made me feel like I belonged. I saw some people were cosplaying similar things as me and people whose cosplays I recognized. It’s definitely a very cosplay-heavy convention, which was really fun.”