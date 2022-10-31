Haunted spots near NYU

There’s no better way to get in the Halloween spirit than visiting a place that is rumored to harbor ghosts and ghouls. If you’re trying your hand at ghost hunting this fall, you won’t have to wander far from home. There’s no shortage of haunted buildings in and around NYU. So, if you’re looking for a scare this spooky season, look no further than this list of supposedly haunted spots near campus.

Brittany Hall

55 E 10th St.

Brittany Hall might be one of the most popular first-year residence halls, but it also is home to one of NYU’s many ghosts: a little girl named Molly. Molly is said to have died by falling down the elevator shafts over 90 years ago when the dorm used to be known as a luxury hotel and speakeasy. Brittany residents seem to think she’s still present and causes elevator delays.

St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery

131 E 10th St.

Just one block away from Third Avenue North, St. Mark’s Church-in-the-Bowery is the second oldest church in Manhattan. The church has had plenty of time to become home to spirits 350 years later. Petrus Stuyvesant, the man who initially bought the land, was buried in a vault underneath the church, and many have reported seeing his spirit since. There is also a beautiful cemetery on the property where several prominent New Yorkers from the 19th century are buried.

The Merchant’s House Museum

29 E 4th St.

Known as one of New York City’s most haunted places, this building was once home to the Tredwell family, who occupied it for almost a century. Several members of the family died in the home. Many visitors say their ghosts remain and haunt the home, even after it opened to the public as a museum. If you’re looking to visit this haunted house, the museum hosts candlelight ghost tours, and it is open for guided or self-guided tours every Thursday through Sunday.

“The House of Death”

14 W 10th St.

Just a few blocks north of Washington Square Park, this building — who once housed Mark Twain — has earned a reputation as one of the most haunted buildings in New York City. Twain’s ghost is said to still reside there even though he died in Connecticut. However, it is reported that more than 22 people have died in the home since its construction in the 1850s, and many believe that their spirits remain.

