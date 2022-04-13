The do’s and don’ts of handling college burnout

Cut down on overworking

Prioritize what’s really important to get done, and cut out the rest until you feel your battery is charged up again. If you have three internships and classes that are draining you dry, try to communicate with one of your internships and ask if you can take a week or two off for your mental health. If they allow it, great — go recharge. If they don’t, well, you don’t want to be working for a group that won’t prioritize your mental health anyway. Whatever it is, try to lighten your load and invest more time in sleeping, curating a nutritious diet, and creating an environment that you don’t feel like you have to escape from.