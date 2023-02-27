Hello, ‘You’: A fresh new season filled with love and murder

Netflix dropped Part 1 of the fourth season of “You” on Feb. 9 to the delight of fans. The popular psychological thriller has had many hooked on Joe Goldberg and his cryptic ways since its initial release in September 2018. With a star-studded cast featuring Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega and Shay Mitchell, this show caught the eye of many newcomers, even those who haven’t read its origin novel, written by Caroline Kepnes.

What’s so interesting about this show is that most viewers quickly learn to sympathize with Joe, the show’s main character and a serial killer, because the show is seen through the eyes of an unreliable narrator. Joe’s primary justification for killing is that he is protecting his loved ones and that he simply knows what is best for them. We see this in every season — he meets a young woman, ostensibly the “girl of his dreams,” and then proceeds to go absolutely crazy to keep her in his sight.

Opposite of the first three seasons, the newest season highlights the internal contradictions of Joe Goldberg. As much as his way of thinking may frighten viewers, the latest season showcases how amid all of the chaos and killings, the viewers still somehow — even if only begrudgingly — sympathize with the murderous and troubled stalker. We hear and see his internal monologue, which actually seems to display some semblance of a moral compass. Oftentimes, he says to himself, “I won’t kill anymore,” or “I can’t do this.” The bare minimum for a man, I know, but it at least shows some growth from the first three seasons.

In season four, we see Joe take on the United Kingdom, initially moving there in search of yet another young woman, Marienne, who has issues that he thinks he can fix. But that is not the focal point. In fact, Joe leaves all of that behind when he is unwillingly surrounded by those he seems to hate the most — rich people.

Plenty of shows have been experimenting with satirical portrayals of rich people and how their extravagant ways negatively impact the people around them, especially the less wealthy. Another series that does this similarly to “You” is HBO’s hit show “The White Lotus,” which revolves around ten out-of-touch individuals and their first-world problems in a private resort. I find that these exaggerated comedies demonstrate the class divide to an extent, but it is quite obnoxious how Joe, who detests the elite, is to some degree one of them as well.

It is clear to us that Joe is financially comfortable and that his job pays well, especially as he lives comfortably in London, an expensive city. Funnily enough, this is reminiscent of a previous character Penn Badgley played in “Gossip Girl.” His character, Dan, was ridiculed for being the less-wealthy kid among his elite friends at private school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, even though he and his family lived in a vintage loft in Brooklyn. Both characters Badgley has played have been relatively well-off, but were still marked as outcasts by their social groups.

As much as the show tried to showcase the socioeconomic differences between Joe and his friends, in general, the latest slew of new characters for this season come across more like grotesque caricatures than a genuine portrayal of the British upper class. Earlier seasons of “You” were more successful at portraying elite America — namely the Upper East Side and Los Angeles suburbanites. Joe constantly criticized niche and specific aspects of these worlds, such as obscenely expensive grocery stores and ridiculously complex diets. The same level of biting satire, though, is missing this time around.

Despite leaving much to be desired about the portrayal of the upper class scene in London, both pointed yet amusing, season 4 of “You” proves how people can change — but does that include murderers?

Part 2 of the fourth season comes out on Netflix on March 9.

