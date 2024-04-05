Review: Grouplove finishes tour with a celebration

Grouplove closed out its “Rock and Roll You Won’t Save Me” tour with a dynamic performance on Saturday, March 30 at Terminal 5. The tour’s essence was encapsulated by the band’s name, emulating a place where everyone could be together and feel joy and love — even if it’s just for the length of a concert. The band’s lead singers Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi — who are also married — delivered an entertaining set, full of emotions and classic indie show.

The “Rock and Roll You Won’t Save Me” tour had the five-piece band touring across the United States. Andrew Wessen on guitar, Daniel Gleason on bass and Benjamin Homola on drums created contagious on-stage energy, as did Bully, the one-woman-act opener. The setlist was a combination of the band’s classic hits like “Tongue Tied” and lesser-known fan favorites.

The group walked on stage bathed in blue lights, beginning the set with “Close Your Eyes and Count to Ten.” Fans were especially excited for this song, screaming the lyrics “all the way from New York City” alongside the band.

People of all ages were present. There was an unexpected crowd surfer during the song “Shark Attack” — a boy in an inflatable shark costume. An older couple slow-danced to “Tell Me a Story,” a creative ballad that was entrancing live.

It was impossible to not absorb the band’s infectious energy. Fans screamed so loud there wasn’t a way to decipher which concert-goer was the source of the heart-felt belting.

The whole band was incredibly energetic and engaging, but the lead singers especially so. Hooper danced across the stage, reaching out to the crowd on either side as she sang. Zucconi jumped around like his life depended on it, tossed his guitar up into the air. He even climbed onto his drum set and jumped off, dramatically landing on the stage on his knees.

A highlight was the song “Ways to Go.” The energy in the room was electric, creating a close bond between the art and artist. The crowd sang together to celebrate the band’s tour, and its impressive discography. Instantly recognizable by its opening chords, “Ways to Go” is an impressive track with resonance beyond words while performed live.

The 22-song set went by in a flash, and proves that Grouplove’s continued fame holds merit. There was screaming, crying and dancing — everything a concert should be.

