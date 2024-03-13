Review: Ariana Grande isn’t perfect, and neither is ‘eternal sunshine’

If I had to pick one word to describe the public opinion on Ariana Grande right now, it would be controversial. She has one of the most loyal fan bases across the music industry, but she’s no stranger to testing their loyalty with constant contention — whether it be licking a donut and insulting the nation or questionable cultural appropriation. Most recently, Grande faced homewrecker allegations due to her muddy relationship with “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, which went public slightly too close to both of their respective divorce announcements.

Grande’s newest album, “eternal sunshine,” released on March 8, and is clearly a response to these allegations. The album relies heavily on R&B influences and relaxing, soft beats to tell a story that goes through every stage of a break up. Unlike her tendency to name-drop her exes in previous albums “thank u, next” and “sweetener,” Grande showed a lot more restraint and maturity in “eternal sunshine.” She alludes to a bigger picture, but allows the lyrics to speak for themselves, letting the audience connect the dots.

She carries over this maturity in her vocals. Instead of showing off her already well-established vocal range, Grande focuses on vocal layering and perfectly harmonizing with herself. This is really apparent on songs like “supernatural” and “intro (end of the world).” It’s refreshing to hear her show off her skill through euphoric melodies instead of just powerful high notes. The layering feels transcendent, and her choice to purposefully apply it to just a few phrases creates what can only be described as the auditory version of italicization.

It’s clear the album was made as a reaction to all the controversy with Slater, as Grande herself hadn’t previously planned on releasing new music until the end of her time in “Wicked.” Her recent experience with divorce manifests in beautifully nuanced lyrics like “Our shadows dance in a parallel plane / Just two different endings / You learn to repair” from “i wish i hated you” — which focuses on the feeling of wanting to hate an ex just to escape the pain of caring for them.

However, the album is not completely faultless. There are songs like the lead single “yes, and?” which come across as unnecessarily brazen and dismissive, especially considering the criticism Grande has received regarding her new relationship and lack of accountability in her relationship with Slater. If the rumors are true, it’s hard to hear her sing “say that shit with your chest” and “why do you care so much whose ** I ride?” When compared to some of the more nuanced songs that acknowledge both her and everyone else’s flaws while adding divine vocal layering, “yes, and?” feels like a poor choice for the lead single.

While “yes, and?” stands out in the album — albeit in a negative way — the other songs blurred together for me. Grande does a stunning job layering sparkly vocals over catchy beats to create a pearlescent album, but it comes with a touch of repetitiveness. Regardless, the cohesion and emotional maturity are indicative of Grande’s new era of growth.

