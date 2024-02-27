Q&A: Brynn Cartelli on her debut album, ‘OUT OF THE BLUE’

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A white flag with a purple N.Y.U. logo outside a building.
Ex-NYU finance director pleads guilty in $3.5 million fraud scheme
Ten students holding a banner that reads “N.Y.U. FEED YOUR STUDENTS” standing side by side in a lobby.
Students demand food security measures in petition to Mills
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine is in the front.
Grossman receives $1.6 million research grant
A graphic of a purple pie chart on a black background. At the top a title that reads “S.G.A.’s Violet 100 budget allocation.” The category “Violet Ball” takes up more than half of the pie chart, with “Violet 100 Concert” the next-largest, though less than half the size. Most of the remaining space is budgeted toward “All-University Games” and “Merchandise, Giveaways and Tabling.” The “Violet 100 Service Events” category is so small the text doesn’t fit.
SGA increases Violet 100 budget to $335,000
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch, surrounded by green bushes in front of several pastel-colored buildings. On top of one building is a purple flag reading N.Y.U., and on top of another is a red flag reading W.S.N. The sky is colored with a pastel-pink gradient.
What to do this week: Violet 100, a salsa dancing event and more
A woman wearing black stands between two speakers in front of a crowd of people holding signs and banners.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march across Manhattan
Six people with microphones sit on a stage in front of a projector displaying information on the Center for an Urban Future.
Journalism prof. discusses public park funding at environmental conference
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
Donald Trump wearing a blue suit with a red tie, an American flag pin on his lapel and white undershirt with his arms outstretched. Behind him to the left is his son Eric Trump in a gray suit with a light blue tie, as well as his legal team all standing in front of a large brown door with golden words on them.
Trump PAC, org. paid Stern professor almost $900,000 to testify at trial
A graphic of the first two pages of the university’s 2021 tax returns on a purple background.
New bill could cost NYU over $100 million in annual tax cuts
A white flag with a purple N.Y.U. logo outside a building.
Ex-NYU finance director pleads guilty in $3.5 million fraud scheme
Ten students holding a banner that reads “N.Y.U. FEED YOUR STUDENTS” standing side by side in a lobby.
Students demand food security measures in petition to Mills
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine is in the front.
Grossman receives $1.6 million research grant
A graphic of a purple pie chart on a black background. At the top a title that reads “S.G.A.’s Violet 100 budget allocation.” The category “Violet Ball” takes up more than half of the pie chart, with “Violet 100 Concert” the next-largest, though less than half the size. Most of the remaining space is budgeted toward “All-University Games” and “Merchandise, Giveaways and Tabling.” The “Violet 100 Service Events” category is so small the text doesn’t fit.
SGA increases Violet 100 budget to $335,000
A group of students posing for a group photo in front of N.Y.U.’s Bobst Library. Some students on the right are holding a white banner with the red, green and red words “CUT the CONTRACT with STARBUCKS” written on it. A student beside the banner is holding a yellow envelope.
Students deliver letter calling for removal of on-campus Starbucks
An image of a letter with the text “Ingber et al. v. New York University” underlined. The letter is two pages and is in front of a purple background.
Prof. requests defendant status in antisemitism suit against NYU
An illustration of students sitting in a large room for a student government meeting. On the left, a purple banner with the N.Y.U. torch logo hangs on the wall and reads “‘N.Y.U. S.G.A.”
NYU leadership delays student gov’t pro-Palestinian speech proposal
A woman wearing black stands between two speakers in front of a crowd of people holding signs and banners.
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters march across Manhattan
A box with a paper saying THE OFFICE OF EQUAL OPPORTUNITY and FROM: CONCERNED STUDENTS.
Watchdog org. claims NYU violated policy in faculty suspension
(Courtesy of Amin Husain)
Professor suspended after criticism of Israel-Hamas war coverage
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York Universitys Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A graphic featuring a black-and-white portrait of a man with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to him.
Beyond NYU: How 2 brothers went from creating art to opening a gallery
A portrait of a woman wearing a black turtleneck in front of a dark red background, with the hand-drawn words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” next to her.
Beyond NYU: Making musicals come to life in the Midwest
(Left to Right) Tina Fey, Angourie Rice and Mahi Alam wearing their blue and yellow jackets with “NS” written on them while holding gold medals and smiling with their arms around one another.
Beyond NYU: When music meets ‘Mean Girls’
A woman wearing a denim jumpsuit stands in front of a red brick storefront. A circular sign above her reads: “Goldwater Thriftique.” On top of the image is a text graphic that reads “BEYOND N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Turning thrift finds into fashion gold mines
A person wearing a black leather jacket stands on a stage while holding a microphone in his right hand and a can in his left hand. On top of the image are the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: Shifting from finance to funnyman
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
An illustration of three dishes on a pink background: a purple plate with kebabs, a yellow plate with a cinnamon sweet potato, and a dark blue plate with shrimp.
18 Below curates special tasting menu to celebrate Black History Month
A storefront of a restaurant decorated with flowers, leaves and red, yellow and green lights.
Feast at these 5 iconic Black-owned eateries in honor of Black History Month
Three metal boxes decorated as tenement buildings placed on the top of numerous concrete bricks.
Review: ‘Histories We Carry’ intertwines a New York and Latinx upbringing
A large crowd filled by lion dancers and other people standing while red and yellow confetti is falling.
New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon
A person in a blue face mask and black apron is styling a client’s hair who is wearing a black barber’s cape and a black face mask. Hair equipment lines the tabletop in front of them.
The 4 best hair salons for a gender-affirming haircut
Two mannequins in front of a wall that says “ANNA WINTOUR COSTUME CENTER” and “WOMEN DRESSING WOMEN.” One mannequin wears a white dress and one wears a black dress.
Review: The Met’s ‘Women Dressing Women’ is a feminist approach to analyzing fashion history
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
An illustration of three dishes on a pink background: a purple plate with kebabs, a yellow plate with a cinnamon sweet potato, and a dark blue plate with shrimp.
18 Below curates special tasting menu to celebrate Black History Month
A storefront of a restaurant decorated with flowers, leaves and red, yellow and green lights.
Feast at these 5 iconic Black-owned eateries in honor of Black History Month
The exterior of a marketplace where two neon light signs that say “ESSEX MARKET” are placed above the entrance.
Savor global flavors at these 5 vibrant food markets
A woman smiles inside a silver food truck with signs on its exterior.
Corona Plaza, the melting pot of Latin American street food, returns to Queens
A pale green building with flowers has the restaurant name “DANTE” on it. There are white chairs and tables outside.
Cocktail chronicles: A guide to West Village bars and nightclubs for every day of the week
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
Three metal boxes decorated as tenement buildings placed on the top of numerous concrete bricks.
Review: ‘Histories We Carry’ intertwines a New York and Latinx upbringing
An abstract painting with white, black, yellow, pink and orange placed on a white wall.
‘Desert + Coast’ is a vivid showcase of women’s contributions to Aboriginal culture
A corkboard with handwritten notes pinned on it.
Review: ‘On Selfhood: Young Lesbians within the Margins’ creates an archive of lesbians today
A woman with black hair wearing a black shirt stands behind a white podium in a lecture hall.
Xyza Cruz Bacani explores community and sacrifice in ‘Komunidad: Filipinos in the UAE’
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
(Illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Ranked: Students who study abroad
Collage of images and objects featured in WSN’s ranked column during the 2021-22 school year. At the center, Sabrina Choudhary and Joey Hung, the writers of the column, set against a background of a photograph of the Andromeda galaxy. The images and objects include a photo of the Trader Joe’s logo, a screenshot from the NYU Affirmations Instagram page, the Washington Square Park fountain, WSN Managing Editor Trace Miller, two cans of hard seltzer, Washington Square Mews, and a collage with the words “Ranked: NYU.”
Ranked: Our own Ranked articles
A yellow bag, rolling papers, an orange lighter, a dollar bill, and a small green grinder on top of a red bag.
Ranked: Quintessential NYU experiences
Two people walk down the runway. One wears a quilt patchwork dress and the other wears a striped colorblocked dress.
IMPACT’s annual show champions sustainability but lacks organization
Two models with pink eyeshadow look into the camera. One is wearing a ginger wig, the other a blonde wig.
Frederick Anderson creates a mélange of blues, grunge and rock and roll
A group of models in different red, white and black outfits pose in front of a white backdrop.
Bishme Cromartie blends streetwear and avant-garde design
A model walking down a runway with a red dress that has a blue protruding hand and cat.
Abstract constructions and sleek streetwear take on NYFW
A group of models walks down a runway in a line. At the front of the runway, a model opens a black and white checkered cape to reveal a blue ruched mini dress with red stars.
Cultural commentary meets couture at first day of Global Fashion Collective
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
Brynn Cartelli performing at Brooklyn Steel on Feb. 10, 2023. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Q&A: Brynn Cartelli on her debut album, ‘OUT OF THE BLUE’
An arched purple neon light above a collection of black and white photos and a pink shelf.
Review: The Met’s ‘Don’t Forget To Call Your Mother’ captures the essence of family
A woman sitting across from two men at a table with a snowy landscape in the background.
Review: ‘About Dry Grasses’ is a wintery tale of discontent
A collage of four books: at the upper left is Lauren’s Elkin’s “Flâneuse” placed on a light green background, at the upper right is Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” placed on a dark red background, at the lower left is Mieko Kawasaki’s “Breasts and Eggs” placed on a brown background, on the lower right is Annie Ernaux’s “Exteriors” placed on a dark green background.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 Japanese novels, a book of journal entries and more
An illustration of a white book cover with colorful squares and a person putting socks on. “GOOD MATERIAL” and “DOLLY ALDERTON” are written in the colorful squares.
Review: Dolly Alderton’s ‘Good Material’ turns heartbreak into comedy
Collage of four books titled: “RED, WHITE AND ROYAL BLUE,” “ONE TRUE LOVES,” “BEACH READ” and “TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS.”
Lovely books to read or gift this Valentine’s Day
A collage of four books. The top left is “Happy Hour” by Marlowe Granados. The top right is “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin. The bottom left is “Okay, Cupid” by Mason Deaver. The bottom right is “Prep” by Curtis Sittenfeld.
Books beyond Bobst: A summer-set novel, an unconventional love story and more
A collage of book illustrations featuring: An illustration of a book cover titled “Ben and Beatriz,” by Katalina Gamarra, with two silhouettes over a colorful background of abstract shapes; An illustration of an orange book titled “The Bodyguard,” by Katherine Center. Two people stand in a garden with their backs toward each other; An illustration of a brown book titled “home body” by “Rupi Kaur,” with green leaf patterns surrounding the texts, placed on a dark green background; An illustration of the cover of “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller, with an ancient Greek gold helmet in the center with a dark turquoise background; An illustration of a book titled “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, with a red border and a dog-like animal looking back in the middle.
5 books to curl up with this winter
A woman sitting across from two men at a table with a snowy landscape in the background.
Review: ‘About Dry Grasses’ is a wintery tale of discontent
A woman sits at a laptop while a man stands next to her, looking at a piece of paper from a black envelope. Behind them is a full bookcase and a painting.
Review: ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ makes vulnerability sexy
A red mug and a laptop are placed on a purple background. On the screen of the laptop is a woman wearing a green jacket and a pair of sunglasses driving a yellow car through the mountains.
Off the Radar: The surprising tenderness of Jacques Tati’s ‘Trafic’
Four women looking scared on a subway platform. One of them is holding a skateboard.
Review: ‘Madame Web’ is somehow worse than you thought
A man with dreads plays the guitar while singing into a microphone.
Review: ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ is only pleasing to the ear
Brynn Cartelli performing at Brooklyn Steel on Feb. 10, 2023. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Q&A: Brynn Cartelli on her debut album, ‘OUT OF THE BLUE’
A woman with a multi-colored cloak and a blue dress standing in front of a mic with her hands arched up.
Review: Corinne Bailey Rae’s artist residency brings kaleidoscopes with ‘Black Rainbows’
A man in a black suit standing in front of a large window with panels and a blue wall.
Review: Declan McKenna’s ‘What Happened to the Beach?’ is a wonderfully weird exploration of music
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
Singer Katy Kirby looking directly into the camera with her hands framing her face in front of a red backdrop.
Review: Katy Kirby expands and excites with ‘Blue Raspberry’
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Fake snow falls around a group of ballet dancers dressed in light blue costumes who stand on a stage that is designed to look like a forest covered in snow.
‘The Nutcracker’ is worth your time this December
A man wearing a top hat being lit up by a spotlight. Around him are various people all looking up toward him.
Review: 2023’s ‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street’ revival brings more than blood and guts
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
An arched purple neon light above a collection of black and white photos and a pink shelf.
Review: The Met’s ‘Don’t Forget To Call Your Mother’ captures the essence of family
Three metal boxes decorated as tenement buildings placed on the top of numerous concrete bricks.
Review: ‘Histories We Carry’ intertwines a New York and Latinx upbringing
Two mannequins in front of a wall that says “ANNA WINTOUR COSTUME CENTER” and “WOMEN DRESSING WOMEN.” One mannequin wears a white dress and one wears a black dress.
Review: The Met’s ‘Women Dressing Women’ is a feminist approach to analyzing fashion history
An abstract painting with white, black, yellow, pink and orange placed on a white wall.
‘Desert + Coast’ is a vivid showcase of women’s contributions to Aboriginal culture
Exterior shot of a Starbucks with two glass doors. The green Starbucks logo is visible through the top window.
Opinion: NYU must cut ties with Starbucks
Gallatin students sit as they listen to a speaker at the ceremony.
Guest Essay: Gallatin master’s students deserve better enrollment
A group of people gathered in Washington Square Park for a protest.
Opinion: NYU is neglecting students by delaying proposal on pro-Palestinian speech
People are standing in front of the Washington Square Arch beneath a large Palestinian flag.
Guest Essay: Palestinian lives ignored as students fight for free speech protection
Street view at night of a tall geometric building with lights shining through the windows.
Opinion: The case for renaming the Paulson Center
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red Vote N.Y.C. sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
Protesters walk down University Place holding large signs that read “N.Y.U. OWES ADJUNCTS” and “UNION POWER.”
Editorial: NYU’s adjunct union tentative contract shouldn’t have taken this long
A man reading the October 4, 2022, edition of The New York Times. The newspaper headline reads “N.Y.U. Students Were Failing Class. The Professor Lost His Job.”
Editorial: The New York Times article on Maitland Jones was incomplete.
A masked student sits in an NYU common area. She is surrounded by tables, chairs and a foosball table.
Editorial: NYU lifted its mask mandate, but now isn’t the time to be idle
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A sign inside Grand Central Terminal that says “Hudson Lines Departures”, with departure times, track numbers, and destinations listed on it.
Opinion: Upstate New York is underrated
Exterior of an N.Y.U. building.
Opinion: NYU should be more transparent about its investments
A manipulated image showing a red broken-heart emoji superimposed against a warped image of the New York City skyline.
Opinion: NYC is the best place to get over heartbreak
A person wearing a black coat, red hoodie and red pants sits on a stone bench in a park with a small table in front of them. On the table is a glass jar with cannabis joints in it.
Opinion: Stop buying weed from Washington Square Park
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
An illustration of a hand with red fingernails holds a smartphone that displays a BeReal interface. The woman takes a selfie while she pets her dog.
Opinion: Let’s be real about BeReal
An illustration of an older man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a light blue shirt and navy blazer. Behind him are antiques and face designs.
Opinion: Renaming the Steinhardt school is long overdue
A neon purple L.E.D. sign saying “N.Y.U. TISCH” in a hallway that has white walls with several framed pieces hung on it.
Opinion: Drama students should be able to choose their preferred studio
An illustration of a black graduation cap with a purple tassel on top of three books in a pile. The books are blue, red and green and the pile is falling over. The background is purple with dollar bills scattered all around.
Opinion: Covering course fees is a necessary step toward affordability
A screen of the “N.Y.U. Connect for Students” page placed on a purple background.
Opinion: NYU advising needs to do better
A laptop displaying the webpage of “N.Y.U. Albert” course registration system.
Opinion: NYU’s course registration is outdated
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
A photo of Andrew Hamilton, the president of N.Y.U., wearing a brown suit with red glowing eyes. Above his left hand is an illustration of a paper box with red glowing lights.
Off-Third: Hamilton is behind storage company email spam
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Exterior shot of a Starbucks with two glass doors. The green Starbucks logo is visible through the top window.
Opinion: NYU must cut ties with Starbucks
A group of people gathered in Washington Square Park for a protest.
Opinion: NYU is neglecting students by delaying proposal on pro-Palestinian speech
A crowd of students and three police officers stand outside Alumni Hall.
Opinion: NYU needs to refine its emergency communication
Three security guards in blue uniforms congregate in front of the Grand Staircase in the Kimmel Center for University Life. A barrier is placed both on the top and bottom of the staircase.
Opinion: Students deserve to know why the Kimmel staircase is closed
N.Y.U. president Linda Mills sitting in a chair alongside three other people on a stage.
Opinion: NYU needs to talk about its upcoming Tulsa program
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
How Stuart Robinson’s misconduct went overlooked for years
Eight people stand in a line on a grass field and are doing warmup exercises, with a few of them talking to each other.
‘Unrecognizable’: How the women’s cross country team went from 4 runners to 5th in the nation
A glass sign that says “Walker Hotel” illuminated by yellow light bulbs above the entrance of the Walker Hotel.
Housing overflows returned to NYU, despite additional residence hall
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
Illustration of three athletes playing basketball, volleyball and soccer. “Weekly Sports Update” is written in between them.
Baseball opening day, wrestling wins three championships and other news
A woman wearing a pair of blue swimming goggles and a black swimming cap competing in a swimming course.
NYU Swimming & Diving is ‘here to win’
N.Y.U. women’s basketball team poses for a photo wearing purple N.Y.U. jerseys.
Undefeated NYU women’s basketball fighting for first national title in 27 years
Illustration of three athletes playing basketball, volleyball and soccer on a purple background. “WEEKLY SPORTS UPDATE” is written in between them.
First fencing meet at Paulson, swimming and diving, wrestling UAA championships and other news
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
A stylized illustration of a building with collaged newspaper clippings from old WSN printed issues. (illustration by Aaliya Luthra)
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
An illustration of an aerial view of Washington Square Park overlaid with texts that read Welcome Home! and N.Y.U.
Welcome Home, Class of 2027
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Evolution of NYU | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Mindful Living | Under the Arch Magazine
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
A large crowd filled by lion dancers and other people standing while red and yellow confetti is falling.
New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon
A woman in a pink jacket with black glasses, surrounded by individuals in green shirts, claps during a protest being held to save the Morton Williams supermarket. In the background, there are blue signs that read, “Union Strong Local 342.”
The people and patrons of Greenwich Village’s local Morton Williams supermarket
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Groups of people stand between the basketball courts in the Paulson Center, with teams wearing matching colored shirts.
Schools clash at NYU All-University Games
A large crowd filled by lion dancers and other people standing while red and yellow confetti is falling.
New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon
A woman in a pink jacket with black glasses, surrounded by individuals in green shirts, claps during a protest being held to save the Morton Williams supermarket. In the background, there are blue signs that read, “Union Strong Local 342.”
The people and patrons of Greenwich Village’s local Morton Williams supermarket
A person in a beige top and white pants laces up gray ice skates.
Winter Wonderland arrives early at NYU’s Flurry
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
A brightly lit table filled with Mexican food including burritos, tacos, tortilla chips.
SPONSORED: Make your Super Bowl Sunday taco-tastic with Dos Toros Taqueria catering
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
SPONSORED: Test your tastebuds with Hot Ones™’ new peppery pop-up
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
EDITOR'S PICKS
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
Celebrating 50 years of the Washington Square News
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Letter from the editor: On change
LATEST
A white flag with a purple N.Y.U. logo outside a building.
Ex-NYU finance director pleads guilty in $3.5 million fraud scheme
Aashna Miharia and Maisie Zipfel Feb 28, 2024
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
Skylar Boilard, Contributing Writer • Feb 28, 2024
Image of a black man sitting in front of a yellow and white striped wall and next to an open computer.
Who is Alex Harsley? The East Village photographer who’s seen it all
Maya Randolph, Contributing Writer • Feb 28, 2024
An illustration of three dishes on a pink background: a purple plate with kebabs, a yellow plate with a cinnamon sweet potato, and a dark blue plate with shrimp.
18 Below curates special tasting menu to celebrate Black History Month
Isabella Bernabeo, Contributing Writer • Feb 28, 2024
Ten students holding a banner that reads “N.Y.U. FEED YOUR STUDENTS” standing side by side in a lobby.
Students demand food security measures in petition to Mills
Gabrielle Panelo, Contributing Writer • Feb 27, 2024
FEATURES
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
Julia Diorio, Music Editor • Feb 20, 2024
The exterior of the Morton Williams Supermarket, with a prominent red lettering that reads Morton Williams at the top of the building and the phrase The Fresh Marketplace beneath it.
How a supermarket became the center of NYU’s relationship with the Village
Carmo Moniz, Managing Editor • Jan 31, 2024

Q&A: Brynn Cartelli on her debut album, ‘OUT OF THE BLUE’

The pop star and Steinhardt student spoke to WSN about her powerhouse pop album, the color blue and artistic inspirations.
Eliana Brown, Contributing Writer
Feb 27, 2024
Brynn+Cartelli+performing+at+Brooklyn+Steel+on+Feb.+10%2C+2023.+%28Manasa+Gudavalli+for+WSN%29
Manasa Gudavalli
Brynn Cartelli performing at Brooklyn Steel on Feb. 10, 2023. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)

American singer Brynn Cartelli is making a bold entrance into the pop scene with her debut album, “OUT OF THE BLUE,” which releases on March 1. Cartelli made a name for herself as the youngest artist to ever win NBC’s “The Voice” at 15, and has been writing her own songs while gradually building an audience ever since. Having grown up in Massachusetts playing at small shows and open mics, Cartelli has already opened for artists like Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5 on tour. As a 20-year-old Steinhardt student, Cartelli’s debut album is steeped in the experience of leaving home for the first time and moving to New York. In an interview with WSN, Cartelli spoke about the creative process behind the album alongside her main artistic inspirations.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. 

(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)

WSN: The color blue is a primary theme across many works of art in a variety of mediums. What made you want to theme the album around the color?

Cartelli: It was kind of accidental. I saw this one photo taken by Tim Walker. It’s of Patrick Wolf and all these ballerinas in this crazy antler tavern — blue is very present in it, and it felt very candid and emotional. From there, I was led down this obsession with something I was really addicted to when I was younger, which was the Edgar Degas ballerinas. My mom and I would go to see them when I was young, and I just thought ballet is so delicate, but all the women are so strong.

Blue, for me, runs deep. Obviously, I have blue eyes. My grandfather that I never got to meet also had blue eyes. It was always this thing when I was younger, all my family members would be like, ‘You’re like him and you have his eyes.’ It always felt like something that connected me to a deeper part of myself. The blue is the sky, it’s the ocean, it’s this haze in the distance. It’s this void to the unknown, which is really exciting, and is definitely a theme across a lot of the songs on the record.

WSN: What was it like to put the album together, especially having grown a huge following already?

Cartelli: It’s taken a long time, which is so insane to think about. This started right before the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s crazy that I’ve carried them with me through this time. A lot of them detail this transitional period of my life at 17 and 18, preparing to leave my hometown and move to New York. I like that it took a long time, because I was able to document how I felt before I left and then as soon as I got here.

Even songs that came out a while ago, like ‘Gemini’ — the first single on the album that came out almost two years ago — are so much more relevant in the context of this full record. It started off in Massachusetts, and all the energies and things that I was feeling there. It’s kind of fun to revisit it in a different context.

WSN: Who did you collaborate with on this album? What are your thoughts on sharing the creative process? 

Cartelli: When I started, I was writing all by myself. I started doing all these writing sessions with other people and collaborating, learning how to write songs. I’m usually in someone else’s studio, or feeling very overwhelmed by all the buttons, synths and toys. It’s funny — the first two songs I wrote for this album were ‘Gemini’ and then ‘The Blue’ the next day. I wrote those both with Henrik Michelsen, who has become one of my favorite collaborators through this whole process. There was something about him and — because of where I was in my life at the time — I finally wasn’t afraid to go up and twist all the buttons and make all the sounds. It was empowering to finally be able to make it happen myself. That’s the biggest difference between these songs and what I’ve done in the past — the album has so much more of me in it.

WSN: What media was inspiring you while you made this album? You mentioned Degas and some other paintings too.

Cartelli: Sonically, I really wanted it to sound like things that I had grown up with and identified as East Coast, Northeast, New England music — so much Billy Joel. I like a lot of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama,’ Taylor Swift’s ‘1989,’ Vampire Weekend — a lot of these records that just feel like my childhood. “The Joshua Tree,” as an album, is one of the biggest reference points for this record. 

I also just think Brian Eno is such an inspiration — I was listening to a lot of his music and his ambient work. Every day when I was on my way to the studio to make this, I would listen to the Eno sound waves because it cleared my mind to make room for lyrics. I’m also a really big ‘Florence + the Machine’ fan. As I get older, I understand more of what she has gone through. That’s something I really wanted to put into this music. 

Other things I was taking in were a lot of French, impressionist-era paintings. It felt very innocent and youthful, but very alive, in a way that I wanted to emanate. I also grew a crazy obsession for Yves Klein — his work with blues showed me how color can be so powerful and used in so many electric ways. It was between those two worlds that I bounced back and forth visually.

WSN: Do you have any plans for playing this new music live?

Cartelli: I have a lot of fun little schemes for performing this music. It’s been in the back of my mind since we were making it. These songs are meant to be played live, so I’m really excited to be doing that this year.

brynncartelli-9
Gallery4 Photos
Manasa Gudavalli
Brynn Cartelli performing at Brooklyn Steel on Feb. 10, 2023. (Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)

Contact Eliana Brown at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Manasa Gudavalli, Editor-in-Chief
Manasa Gudavalli is a super senior studying a super strange combination of psychology, mathematics, journalism, and chemistry. When they are not editing the Washington Square News, they are probably reading Freud, watching college football, or developing film photos. You can find them on Instagram @manasa.gudavalli and @gudavalli.photography.
Leave a comment
More to Discover
More in Arts
An arched purple neon light above a collection of black and white photos and a pink shelf.
Review: The Met’s ‘Don't Forget To Call Your Mother’ captures the essence of family
A woman sitting across from two men at a table with a snowy landscape in the background.
Review: ‘About Dry Grasses’ is a wintery tale of discontent
Three metal boxes decorated as tenement buildings placed on the top of numerous concrete bricks.
Review: ‘Histories We Carry’ intertwines a New York and Latinx upbringing
More in Music
A woman with a multi-colored cloak and a blue dress standing in front of a mic with her hands arched up.
Review: Corinne Bailey Rae’s artist residency brings kaleidoscopes with ‘Black Rainbows’
A man in a black suit standing in front of a large window with panels and a blue wall.
Review: Declan McKenna’s ‘What Happened to the Beach?’ is a wonderfully weird exploration of music
A front entrance with the text “Electric Lady Studios” written in a retro white font on two reflective walls.
‘An exploitative environment’: The interns behind Electric Lady Studios
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead  •  Donate  •  Tips  •  Off-Campus Housing
Washington Square News
Join  •  Submit  •  Advertise  •  About  •  Masthead
© 2024 Washington Square News • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 