Listen to This: Dear CVS, Megan Thee Stallion is stocking up on ‘Plan B’

Everybody seems to be talking about Coachella this week, and, well, we’re going to give you more of that. Megan Thee Stallion debuted her latest single, “Plan B,” at her Coachella set, performing the song — a scorcher that flips off the patriarchy — to a rapturous audience. Aside from this, Icelandic Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey released a new song, as did British artist PinkPantheress in an exciting collaboration with WILLOW. Read on for more.

“Plan B” by Megan Thee Stallion

Isabella Armus, Deputy Arts Editor

After a successful Coachella debut, Megan Thee Stallion — aka Tina Snow aka the “Hot Girl Coach” — has released a new, fiery, men-ain’t-shit anthem. Sounding even better than the Indio, California, stage where she premiered the track, on “Plan B,” an unbothered, unfathomably cool Megan reconfirms her self-worth and chastises those who have crossed her. Under a drippy 1990s-style refrain that samples “Freek’n You” by Jodeci, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, Megan raps cutting lyrics such as “Dear fuck nigga, still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya (Fuck with ya) / Poppin’ Plan B’s ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya.” Her delivery is authoritative, precise and distinctively of her Houston-grown brand, which only emphasizes her confrontational streak throughout the two-and-a-half-minute track. However piercing the lyrics may be, through her sly wordplay, Megan assures the listener that this isn’t just an embittered reaction to a relationship gone south, but a brazen outline for female self-preservation in the face of unsavory characters that may push themselves into the fold. Armed with both comedy and charisma, “Plan B” turns lines like “you’s a bitch” into Megan’s own radical scripture, ready to be implemented into whatever move she makes next.

“Everything I Know About Love” by Laufey

Candace Patrick, Staff Writer

Up-and-coming Icelandic Chinese singer-songwriter Laufey admits to romantic naivety in her recent single, “Everything I Know About Love.” The song opens with orchestral strings that quickly fade into a simple and pulsing percussive rhythm, allowing her buttery vocals to take center stage. She smoothly flips into her falsetto voice, with echoey and angelic harmonies that showcase her unique and elegant voice, stylistically evocative of vocal icons like Ella Fitzgerald. While Laufey often describes her musical style as modern jazz, her latest release features elements of R&B with a prominently thumping backbeat throughout the chorus, where she croons, “Oh, I don’t know that much at all / I trip, I fall / Every time I try it’s all too much / That’s everything I know about love.” Its satirical fairytale-themed music video depicts the fantastical elements of romance that she has seen but has yet to experience, similar to the sentiment expressed in her previous track “Like The Movies” from her first EP, “Typical of Me.” By eloquently exposing her hopeless romanticism, Laufey both demonstrates her superb songwriting and flaunts her velvet voice, adding a modern twist to lounge singing.

“Where you are” by PinkPantheress featuring WILLOW

Yas Akdag, Music Editor

After being teased for months on TikTok, PinkPantheress and WILLOW’s hotly anticipated collaboration “Where you are” has finally arrived. The song fits very much in PinkPantheress’ wheelhouse, featuring her usual drum ‘n’ bass production, short runtime and simple but infectious hooks. In collaborating with WILLOW, PinkPantheress elevates her songwriting and sonic aesthetic, with WILLOW’s vocals lending a darker tone to the song. As PinkPantheress sings the chorus, “So please tell me where you are, are, are, are, are, are, are,” WILLOW sings the cut-off response, “Now my life’s a downward spiral, got my broken heart recyc—.” The contrast in the singers’ vocal tones is quickly evident, especially between WILLOW’s dynamic ad-libs and PinkPantheress’ laid-back delivery. PinkPantheress has proven song after song that she is a master at crafting effortless, simple tunes that still do everything they need to. Though it would be welcome for her production to wander outside of her comfort zone, why fix something that ain’t broke?

“Big Time” by Angel Olsen

Nicolas Pedrero-Setzer, Arts Editor

Angel Olsen continues her reign over soft-spoken love songs with “Big Time.” Embodying the sultry lovelorn singing of Dolly Parton, Olsen’s latest comes off as Adele by way of Americana. As Olsen reminisces on a past relationship, she crafts a sweet song about living past heartbreak. Repeating the lines “I’m losin’, I’m losin’, I’ve left it behind / Guess I had to be losin’ to get here on time,” the singer-songwriter balances her heavy heart with her willingness to move on, piecing together a simple, albeit inspiring tune with equal whiffs of desolation and empowerment. It’s both a song for the heartbroken and the heart-healed, but perhaps its market is that of the heart-healing — those poor souls who have endured the piercing pangs of romantic lows and are looking for soft lullabies to put a little pep in their step while providing a caring ear. For those in need, Angel Olsen is there, big time.

“Hello, Hi” by Ty Segall

Holden Lay, Staff Writer

On “Hello, Hi,” psych-rock mainstay and sloppy fuzz extrordinaire Ty Segall takes his sound back to basics. A simple, drum-driven garage punk base sets the stage for a showcase of Segall at his best. With a chorus of “Hi, Hi, Hi, Hi, Hi, Hi, Hi,” he mostly lets his ripping guitar riffs and tight solos do the talking. A little less brutal and dark than some of his recent work, this is a laid-back and catchy song that shows off his ear for infusing psych-pop sensibilities into a psych-rock mold. As much as he can wield a wall of noise, he can also write a memorable hook. The track’s effortlessness bodes more than well for his upcoming record, which currently promises a return to this psych-pop influenced approach.

