Listen to This: After countless breakup songs, Lauv is finally back in love

It’s a pop week — that’s for sure — but the songs are all excellent, offering glimpses into artists’ forthcoming projects. We also feature two NYU artists this week: current student kiyu and alum Maggie Rogers. Read on for more.

“All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love)” by Lauv

Candace Patrick, Staff Writer

No longer tired of love songs, Lauv’s newest release, “All 4 Nothing (I’m So In Love),” demonstrates that he’s now thoroughly embracing them. The track — which will appear on his upcoming second album — diverges from his previous single “26” by abandoning melancholia for euphoria as he proudly submits to love. Soft synths and rhythmic vocals introduce the poppy and summery song as a lovestruck Lauv chants in the chorus, “I’m so in love, I’m so in love / I don’t ever wanna stop this ride that we’re on / I don’t ever wanna say goodbye / ’Cause then all of those nights / They would just be all for nothing.” In the song’s whimsical music video, the singer floats in the ocean and prances along the shore with his girlfriend with colorful sunsets in the background. An effective contrast from his repertoire of breakup ballads, “All 4 Nothing” allows Lauv to finally let love in.

“That’s Where I Am” by Maggie Rogers

Yas Akdag, Music Editor

It’s been three years since her debut album “Heard It In A Past Life,” and NYU alum Maggie Rogers is back with her ebullient new single “That’s Where I Am.” Here, Rogers leans away from her indie-folk-pop roots, instead infusing the song with a more pop-rock flavor that’s sure to go down as a treat at her live shows — or on any road trip, for that matter. “I found a reason to wake up / Coffee in my cup / Start a new day,” she sings over vocal chops and handclaps before launching into the huge chorus: “It all works out in the end / Wherever you go, that’s where I am / Even boulders turn into sand / Wherever you go, that’s where I am.” There’s a sense of maturity in the song that’s fresh for Rogers, but can be expected now that she’s cut her signature long hair, turned 27, and enrolled in graduate school at Harvard to study “the spirituality of public gatherings and the ethics of power in pop culture.” On “That’s Where I Am,” Rogers rings in a new sonic era, stoking anticipation for her forthcoming record “Surrender.”

“I Burned LA Down” by Noah Cyrus

Paree Chopra, Staff Writer

Upon releasing her latest single, “I Burned LA Down,” Noah Cyrus announced her highly anticipated debut album “The Hardest Part,” out July 15, teasing a journey of heartbreak and internal struggles. The hauntingly beautiful song begins with layers of Cyrus’ soothing vocals over an acoustic guitar. The track then builds up with vocal harmonies and sonic flourishes to symbolize a transition from bottled-up anxiety to its release in the final chorus. While Cyrus portrays heartbreak in the lyrics — “Oh, I wish I hadn’t burned this city down / ’Cause you didn’t care, no, you didn’t care / Yeah, I burned LA down and you left me there” — there is also a sense of inner turmoil. In “I Burned LA Down,” Cyrus intertwines elements of country, folk and pop, promising an exciting album in the near future.

“overthinking” by kiyu

Yas Akdag, Music Editor

Tisch junior kiyu’s latest single “overthinking” is pure indie-pop-rock bliss. Over a simple, driving electric guitar and laid-back acoustic drums, kiyu weaves a story about being a little too in your head. “Hoping for someone, tell me it’s okay / Searching for someone, get me out this place / I beg, I’m on my knees, I plead / Tell me if you can see that there’s a way” he sings softly in the chorus as vocal harmonies and guitars swell. Featuring tambourine hits, the song’s intimate outro sounds like it could be sung around a campfire. “overthinking” is a diary entry, a confessional voice note, with stripped-down production that pairs well with the candid vocals. “overthinking” establishes kiyu as an artist to watch.

“Block me out” by Gracie Abrams

Candace Patrick, Staff Writer

Heart-wrenching and self-deprecating, Gracie Abrams grapples with negative internal dialogue and anguish on her latest single, “Block me out.” Starting out the power ballad with a guitar riff that repeats throughout the track, her breathy vocals and simple instrumentation allows her confessional lyricism to take the spotlight. “Now I only let me down / When there’s no one else around / I’ve been thinkin’ way too loud / I wish that I could block me out” she sings in the chorus, expressing feelings of inadequacy and frustration with herself. While adhering to her traditional whisper-pop sound, Abrams belts a little more on “Block me out” to channel the song’s strong emotions. Her metaphor-heavy songwriting depicts what it’s like to be your own worst critic as she croons in the second verse, “I think I’m burnin’ alive, but nobody sees the fire / ’Cause when I open my mouth, I seem to be stuck in silence.” “Block me out” is the singer-songwriter’s first release of 2022, a promising hint towards Abrams’ future music and storytelling.

Contact the Music Desk at [email protected]