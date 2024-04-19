Inside the Boxd: ‘Monkey Man,’ ‘Dune: Part Two,’ ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ and more

With roughly 10 million site-wide users in 2023, including the likes of NYU alumni Martin Scorsese and Ayo Edebiri, Letterboxd has become the premier social media platform for the modern moviegoer. Whether you are an esoteric film buff or a casual viewer, the New Zealand-based cataloging website enables people to share ratings, reviews and lists covering all corners of cinema.

In this column, WSN staffers share some of their most recent watches that they logged on the app: covering everything good, bad and downright ugly. This week’s cinematic menagerie features Dev Patel’s new action-packed revenge thriller, a modern remake of an ’80s classic, an Oscar-winning rom-com and many more.

“Footloose” (2011)

“this is part of my personality. I can’t help but boogie.” (5 stars)

— Anna Baird-Hassell, Copy Chief

“Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)

“I get why JLaw won awards for this but i also think she was just being herself and that bravery to be a bitch should be celebrated” (3.5 stars)

— Julia Diorio, Music Editor

“Dune: Part Two” (2024)

“my sister thought paul’s name was paul giamatti after leaving the theater” (4 stars)

— Grace Katz, Social Media Editor

“Source Code” (2011)

“‘Source Code’ is completely ridiculous and its quantum-time-replay mechanics are utterly nonsensical. Yet, this film is a great example of one of the most interesting Hollywood sub-genres — the post-9/11 conspiracy thriller.

With America’s war on terror raging in the background, films like Demme’s ‘The Manchurian Candidate’ or Fuqua’s ‘Shooter’ represent a deep anxiety and mistrust of the neoliberal establishment. Our private lives, and even our memories, are at the mercy of political manipulation. ‘Source Code’ takes this a step further, depicting a reality where the state owns your body and consciousness even after death. The film (quite accurately) imagines a near future where technology enables a perpetual commodification and control of the individual.” (3.5 stars)

— Mick Gaw, Film & TV Editor

“Swiss Army Man” (2016)

“Better than EEAAO i don’t care i don’t” (4.5 stars)

— Stephanie Wong, Arts Editor

“Westworld” (1973)

“In a pseudo-Taiwanese bakery in gentrified East Williamsburg, an overworked bartender put on the original Westworld in the downtime between afternoon tea and happy hour. I barged into the movie somewhere in the middle of the chase scene between the Gunslinger and Peter Martin so it looked like a typical western. I thought the bartender was old-timey, but then a head was blown off and the machine revealed itself. Thoroughly surprised by how good the effects were even back then, I stayed and finished the movie. Like a lot of changes happening in Williamsburg, not only is it difficult to tell real from fake, western from sci-fi, it is also difficult to tell new from old.” (4 stars)

— Samson Tu, Creative Director

“Monkey Man” (2024)

“i was GOOPED and GAGGED when that little boy looked at dev patel and said ‘chalo’ i was like holy fuck i didn’t even need a subtitle i’m so #fluent it’s insane😂😂😂😂” (4 stars)

— Karina Rower, Deputy Copy Chief

