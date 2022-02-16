Recap: ‘Euphoria’ S2E6: Justice for Maddy Perez and to hell with Nate Jacobs

Spoiler warning: This recap includes spoilers for Euphoria, seasons one and two.

Season 2, episode 6 of “Euphoria” picks up the pieces from last week’s devastating story. Rue Bennett’s (Zendaya) struggle to come down from the previous episode’s high is almost as hard to watch as her self-destructive night. Thankfully, a bed will be open at a rehab center for Rue in the coming week, but for the time being, she must detox at home.

Unable to eat a single Jolly Rancher, a struggling Rue reflects on her character and narrates her acceptance of her deeply rooted flaws. She says that she can’t remember the damage she caused, but is determined to make amends with the people she loves most.

Putting her pride aside, Rue calls Ali (Colman Domingo), Rue’s mentor in recovery, and issues him an apology, which he accepts. Consoled by Ali’s forgiveness, Rue is finally able to eat a singular Jolly Rancher. Ali later comes over and makes dinner with the Bennett family, telling Gia (Storm Reid) that it is OK to be mad at Rue. Similar to how Rue was shown taking care of her dying father in season one, Gia is shown taking care of Rue.

Elsewhere, Nate (Jacob Elordi) is over the moon that his father Cal (Eric Dane) is gone. He is, however, worried that he has not received a single call from Maddy (Alexa Demie) after his affair with her best friend Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) was revealed to her.

As Nate freaks out over what Maddy has in store for him –– she can destroy his and his family’s life with his dad’s sex tape –– Maddy is shown plotting a brutal murder against Cassie with Kat (Barbie Ferreira) over the phone.

Meanwhile, Kat is in the middle of an odd attempt to break up with her boyfriend Ethan (Austin Abrams). She claims to have a brain disorder and somehow gaslights Ethan into breaking up with her because she doesn’t have the strength to do it herself.

This season has done little justice for Kat, who was a fan favorite in the first season. This odd breakup seems so out of place, and does not add any character development for either Kat or Ethan’s characters. Do better, Sam Levinson.

At the Howard residence, Cassie’s mental state has gone downhill, and Lexi (Maude Apatow) has had enough of it. When Cassie tries to convince everyone around her that she is a good person because “Maddy and Nate weren’t together” when she and Nate got together, both Suze (Alanna Ubach) and Lexi call Cassie out for being a bad friend.

Lexi escapes the drama at her house and retreats to Fez’s (Angus Cloud) residence, where he encourages her to direct her play. The two share a heartwarming moment and watch “Stand By Me” together, giving fans more of the Fez and Lexi content they have wanted since the first episode.

Back at Nate’s house, the Jacobs family is still adjusting to Cal’s abrupt departure. Nate and his mom have a somewhat uncomfortable heart-to-heart about their relationships. He reflects on the changes he went through throughout his childhood because of the anger he harbored.

Still heartbroken over Nate’s and Cassie’s betrayal, Maddy confides in her employer, Samantha (Minka Kelly). Samantha tells Maddy that all will be OK, as she has the rest of her life ahead of her.

When Maddy comes home from work she is met by Nate with a gun in his hand. In what is truly the most psychotic thing Nate has ever done, he plays a game of Russian roulette with a gun to his head while asking Maddy where his dad’s sex tape is. Scared for Nate’s life, Maddy gives in and Nate walks out with the CD.

Surprisingly, Nate’s next stop is Jules’ house, where he tells her that his dad recorded himself having sex with her, gives her the CD and tells her to do whatever she wants with it. This might be the only decent thing that Nate has ever done in the history of Euphoria’s airing.

Nate’s final stop of the night is at Cassie’s house, where he tells her that he loves her and invites her to stay with him. The scene goes back and forth between a traumatized Maddy and a joyous Cassie, who is happy to be back with Nate.

The drama-filled episode ends with Gia and Rue asleep while their mother is on the phone with the rehab center that she was planning to check Rue into, pleading with them to give her a spot. Her mother’s begging is harrowing to watch. She tells the center that Rue may very well kill herself if she doesn’t receive treatment from them.

Hopefully, in next week’s episode, the performance of Lexi’s stage play will expose Cassie and Nate’s wrongdoings and redeem the characters whom they have treated poorly.

