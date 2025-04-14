Staff Recs: Our favorite villains

In this world, it’s not always clear who’s a good guy and who’s a villain. Even when it is, sometimes being bad just feels right.

This April, we’re honoring our favorite villains from films and TV shows.

Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho”

When it comes to his murderous tendencies, Bateman is as straightforward and clean-cut as the lapels of his iconic striped suit. The entertainment value of “American Psycho” lies in that he is so forthright in his vile thoughts and intentions but is so grossly misunderstood by the world around him — his corporate and social circles both fail to recognize his insanity. The film isn’t shy in its commentary on New York City yuppie culture, masculinity, capitalism and class, and Christian Bale delivers these sentiments with a happy deadpan and unwavering smile. Setting Bateman’s monologues and misdeeds to the tune of Phil Collins or Huey Lewis and The News makes him an unforgettable villain and character at that.

— Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor

Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City”

Yes, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is technically the protagonist in “Sex and the City,” but if you watch the show once you’re mature, you’ll come to realize she’s kind of the worst. She can be an awful and selfish friend, terribly pathetic in relationships and extremely financially irresponsible. With this being said, though, she’s still kind of awesome. She’s an absolute mess in the most fashionable and hip way. While I almost never agree with her choices, her life is still weirdly relatable and a comfort to watch.

— Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor

Ma from “Ma”



I met “Ma” through the soundbites of Sue Ann (Octavia Spencer), or Ma, encouraging high schoolers to drink during the week. But after my first watch, I’m unabashedly obsessed with her. If my entire school plotted to humiliate me in high school because I was crushing on the popular guy, I can’t say I wouldn’t become a villain later in life, especially if his son turns out to be Farkle from “Girl Meets World.” Ma is a textbook freak, stalking teenagers and making her daughter a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, and she owns absolutely every second of that movie with her fucked up murder plots and weird parties. I wouldn’t dream of letting her drink alone, though.



— Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

Paris Geller from “Gilmore Girls”

As someone who watched the entirety of “Gilmore Girls” more than six times, I think I have the authority to say that Paris Geller (Liza Weil) can be a tough friend to have, but she is the friend that Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) needed. At first, Paris is Rory’s bully, and she is threatened by her shared interest in journalism. I always found Paris’ competitiveness and fierce drive refreshing, compared to Rory’s ignorance. I am still baffled by the fact that Rory thought she could get into Harvard University without having done many extracurriculars. Although she can come off a bit abrasive, Paris shows Rory that she needs to push herself more. Sometimes, you need a brutally honest friend to give it to you straight, and Paris never fails to cut deep. In her words, “I can scare the stupid out of you, but the lazy run’s deep.”

— Siobhán Minerva, Deputy Arts Editor

Betty Rizzo from “Grease”

As leader of the Pink Ladies, Betty Rizzo’s (Stockard Channing) wild spirit and mean streak give her a bad rap. But at her core, Rizzo’s just a teenage girl who’s angry that her ex-boyfriend’s dating someone new. She’s gutsy and brave, and her ballad “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” is a testimony to the softer side she keeps hidden from her friends. Having a brash exterior and making mistakes doesn’t make you a villain — it makes you human.

— Julia Diorio, Arts Editor

