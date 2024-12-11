Staff Recs: Childhood holiday nostalgia

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

The names behind NYU's buildings
Sociology and Environmental Studies deps. to relocate to the former Goddard Hall
Accreditation agency drops complaint against NYU
Students protest Tandon ties to Israeli military weapon manufacturers
Strand Bookstore workers go on strike, demand higher wages
Strand Bookstore workers go on strike, demand higher wages
A local museum's campaign to keep its doors open
Researchers at NYU Langone deem kidney transplants between HIV-positive people safe
NYU students join citywide youth to honor trans lives in Washington Square Park
NYU Langone calls on Gov. Hochul to reduce travel tolls for patients
STEM gender gap smaller at selective universities, NYU study finds
NYU Law admin threatens pro-Palestinian students with disciplinary action
Students protest police presence on campus outside Gould Plaza wall
NYU, UC Berkeley activists criticize crackdown on free speech at college campuses
Anti-Zionist Jewish group criticizes NYU 'restrictions on movement' at Gaza Solidarity Sukkah
Jewish students set up Gaza Solidarity Sukkah in Schwartz Plaza
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
Beyond NYU: Opening doors to STEM for students of color nationwide
Beyond NYU: From 8th-grade star to Broadway regular
Beyond NYU: Turning a creative outlet into a personal brand
Beyond NYU: Documenting human rights abuses on camera
Beyond NYU: From high school debate to the Broadway stage
How science journalists reported on the 'story of our lifetime'
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
Most NYU students haven't received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
5 restaurants for a proper end-of-semester feast
Sipping and savoring cinema
The Christmas song kit for a perfect winter fit
What it means to take care of yourself across different cultures
Fashion designers are cooking, literally
Winter fashion trend report 2024
Booting out the basics: 6 unique Dr. Martens for the winter
New eats near NYU: At Kernel, a robotic arm serves up some of the best vegetables in the city
Why you should be thinking about food beyond your plate
How multicultural sororities foster community at NYU
Finding community from Manila to Manhattan
The letters in my NetID differ from the name I go by. Here's why.
Home is where the heart finds its place
Ranked: NYU lore
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
Ranked: Fast food near campus
Ranked: Microtrends
Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN's NYFW coverage
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Andrew Kwon's 'ephemeral' embraces fantastical floral fashion
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
Q&A: Rising artist Zoe Tan on new single and her time at NYU
Staff Recs: Childhood holiday nostalgia
Review: The Guggenheim's new exhibition teaches a history lesson about a fleeting art movement
Ranked: Every 2024 Netflix Christmas rom-com
Review: The comforting magic of 'Before We Forget Kindness'
Q&A: Lili Anolik on literary 'It' girls Joan Didion and Eve Babitz
Books beyond Bobst: 2 collections of feminist essays, a critique of U.S. foreign policy and more
Mapping out McDonald's
4 books about food and family to dive into over Thanksgiving break
Review: 'Queer' is full of psychedelics and painful pining
Review: 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' distills national tensions into a suspenseful family drama
Review: 'Gladiator II' is the world's new Roman Empire
Q&A: Rising artist Zoe Tan on new single and her time at NYU
Review: On 'Puss & Poems,' no one complains like Jake Shane
Review: 'Wicked: The Soundtrack' ends on a high note — literally
Review: 'Sli'merre 2' is a woozy, hypnotic sonic trip
The case for 'eternal sunshine'
Let out of the doll box: My retirement from 'The Nutcracker'
The Rockettes don't know when to tap out
Broke People Play Festival expands to uplift more student artists
Review: 'The Great Gatsby' disguises mediocrity with a star-studded cast
Review: 'The Roommate' struggles to find its heart
Review: The Guggenheim's new exhibition teaches a history lesson about a fleeting art movement
Review: 'Toward Joy' builds new frameworks for American art
Review: 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' is annoyingly fun
When I need to reconnect with myself, I go to museums
Review: Annie Leibovitz weaves together a tapestry of American culture
Opinion: NYU must sever ties with Tel Aviv University
Off Topic: A ceasefire in Ukraine isn't as simple as you think it is
Opinion: Mutual aid keeps our communities alive — it's time to get involved
Off Topic: Hunter Biden's pardon highlights Democrats' hypocrisy
Opinion: No longer behind bars, but not truly free
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
Opinion: Hostile city planning hides homelessness, but doesn't solve it.
Opinion: Let New Yorkers be free to pee
Opinion: NYU's tax-exempt status puts other New York schools at a disadvantage
Opinion: How alt-right media influenced the Gen Z vote
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
Up for Debate: Should NYU adopt institutional restraint?
Opinion: Will DEI survive another Trump presidency?
Opinion: Student activism in the age of Trump
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
Guest Essay: Studying as an international student under a second Trump administration
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC's most disgraced mayor
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Guest Essay: Why we protest
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
In the Huddle: Zach Knudsen on his aspirations and optimism for the upcoming season
Why NYU Athletics?
Basketball remains undefeated, wrestling sweeps meet and other news
The Sports Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Women’s soccer reflects on the 2024 season
For Hannah Weisz, performance is resistance
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
Style on the Square
Finding school spirit at NYU
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
Staff Recs: Childhood holiday nostalgia

The holidays never fail to make us miss our own childhood whimsy.
Alexa Donovan, Julia Diorio, Dani Biondi, Eleanor Jacobs and Siobhán Minerva
December 11, 2024
Allina Xiao
(Allina Xiao for WSN)

As the snow falls — but certainly does not stick — and holiday decor pops up along the streets of New York City, our lives feel a little bit more magical. As we all get older, it’s harder to feel fully captivated by the joy of the holidays, at least in the same way as when we were children. Now that we’re adults, the holiday season is also finals season, going back home for a month can sometimes be pretty uncomfortable, and it’s impossible to ignore the daily news. The WSN Arts Desk compiled our personal favorite media to bring back the sugary cheer of childhood.

“Frosty the Snowman” 

My favorite part of the holiday season as a child was always watching “Frosty the Snowman” with my grandparents, and cozying up on the couch between the two of them. While my grandma and I now rewatch “Sleepless in Seattle” every year instead, and my grandpa chooses not to participate, nothing will ever replace the childhood joy of watching the cartoon snowman come to life once a top hat is placed on his head. There is something so magical about a group of children rallying around a snowman to prevent him from melting, and the titular song will never fail to make me miss my childhood.

– Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor 

Zoe Sugg’s “Vlogmas”

If you ask my parents, they can confirm that my British accent is impeccable and was one of my most annoying qualities as a child. I watched so much of Zoella and her friends’ “Vlogmas” that I was naturally starting to speak in a British accent — I truly wish I was joking. There is something charming and heartwarming about Sugg’s daily vlogs chronicling her December month. Watching her traipse around Brighton and take trips with friends that appear so often they feel like your friends is something that still makes me happy and relaxed. My personal favorite year is 2017, but I could not be more delighted that she is back after a brief “Vlogmas” hiatus. It is very strange that I am nearing the age Sugg was in the videos I remember watching in middle school. YouTube isn’t an app I open regularly anymore — I prefer my doom-scrolling on TikTok — but I will always make an exception for Zoe Sugg. 

– Julia Diorio, Arts Editor 

“White Winter Hymnal (Fleet Foxes Cover)” by Pentatonix

At this point, we’re all familiar with the folksy acoustic warmth of the Fleet Foxes’ tune. I’m especially partial to Pentatonix’s cover of this holiday-adjacent song, which is featured on their 2015 holiday album, “That’s Christmas to Me.” The a capella group’s slow vocal buildup and rich harmonizations feel especially festive, reinventing the song with a more crisp, modern energy. I remember buying the entire album on CD following one of the group’s 2015 Christmas concerts and listening to each track on the entire drive home. While I now turn to Spotify for my musical needs instead of the CD player in my mother’s SUV, queuing up any tune on “That’s Christmas to Me” brings me back through my nearly ten years’ history of listening.

– Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor 

“Jingle All the Way”

I watch “Jingle All the Way” every Black Friday with my family to ring in the holiday season. Inspired by the Beanie Babies craze of the ‘90s, the film sees Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Myron Larabee (Sinbad) running around Minnesota trying to pin down a Turbo Man action figure for their sons on Christmas Eve, and of course, chaos ensues. It’s hard to find a movie that everyone in my ginormous family is willing to sit through, but the room still fills with laughter every time Howard is facing off against a warehouse of mall Santas. “Jingle All the Way” is supremely stupid, but that’s exactly what you need during the holiday season as you frantically refresh Amazon to check if that last-minute gift you swore you’d get in November finally got restocked.

– Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor 

“Last Christmas” by Wham!

For those with parents who grew up in the  ’80s, “Last Christmas” by Wham! likely echoed through your minivan from Thanksgiving to the new year. I have fond memories of singing this song with my siblings as my mom drove us from Kohl’s to TJ Maxx to Gap as we perused for gifts and took advantage of holiday deals. The song was released on Dec. 3, 1984 and held the number two spot on the U.K. singles chart for five weeks. My mom, who grew up in Dublin, Ireland, remembers the instant popularity of this song and how her 13-year-old self was infatuated with lead singer George Michael. Michael won the hearts of many with his many talents — he performed, produced and played every instrument on the track. My mom finds it amusing and endearing that she still finds my teenage sister belting the song around the house in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Whenever I hear this song, I can’t help but sing along with the wistful lyrics and hum to the electric melody. “Last Christmas” created nostalgic memories in my family, and I hope this tradition continues.

– Siobhán Minerva, Deputy Arts Editor 

Contact the Arts desk at [email protected].

About the Contributors
Alexa Donovan
Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor
Alexa Donovan is a junior majoring in journalism and art history and minoring in creative writing. Her favorite drink is lemonade and she never shuts up about the book she is reading. You can find her in Bobst Library most hours of the day, on instagram @alexadonovan/@lemonadequeen5678 and on Goodreads @alexafdonovan.
Julia Diorio
Julia Diorio, Arts Editor
Julia Diorio is a junior studying journalism at the College of Arts & Science. When not reminiscing about 2000s pop-punk music, she can normally be found drinking copious amounts of Dunkin' iced coffee, curating hyper-specific Spotify playlists or struggling with the NYT crossword. Find her variations of all-black outfits and dog pictures on Instagram @juliadiorio_ or send tips to [email protected].
Dani Biondi
Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor
Dani Biondi is a sophomore studying journalism and cinema studies at the College of Arts & Science. When she’s not making the most of her AMC A-List membership, she’s building her social media empire, curating the perfect Chipotle bowl or practicing a stand-up set in her head. You can find her on Instagram @mrworldwidee_, or on Letterboxd @swagmasterdani.
Eleanor Jacobs
Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor
Eleanor Jacobs is a sophomore studying journalism and English at the College of Arts & Science. She has everything it takes to be a proper, full-on rockstar except for star quality and sufficient musical skill so she writes about tunes for WSN’s Arts Desk, instead. You might also find her refining her denim collection or scouting out the next great New York City brunch spot. Find her on Instagram @eleanorjac0bs.
Siobhán Minerva
Siobhán Minerva, Deputy Arts Editor
Siobhán Minerva is a freshman studying journalism and art history at the College of Arts & Science. She hopes to one day own a cat and live in a rent-controlled apartment. You can find her working through her endless to-be-read list or browsing flea markets for old postcards and cameras. Find her on instagram @siobhan.minerva and on Goodreads @SiobhánMinerva.
Allina Xiao
Allina Xiao, Illustration Editor
Allina Xiao is a sophomore studying computer science at the College of Arts & Science. She has a passion for stories, from contemporary fiction to thrillers to ancient mythology. In her free time, you can find her posting her art on instagram @xxallinaxart, listening to K-pop, and spending as much as she can afford on food.