Staff Recs: Childhood holiday nostalgia

As the snow falls — but certainly does not stick — and holiday decor pops up along the streets of New York City, our lives feel a little bit more magical. As we all get older, it’s harder to feel fully captivated by the joy of the holidays, at least in the same way as when we were children. Now that we’re adults, the holiday season is also finals season, going back home for a month can sometimes be pretty uncomfortable, and it’s impossible to ignore the daily news. The WSN Arts Desk compiled our personal favorite media to bring back the sugary cheer of childhood.

“Frosty the Snowman”

My favorite part of the holiday season as a child was always watching “Frosty the Snowman” with my grandparents, and cozying up on the couch between the two of them. While my grandma and I now rewatch “Sleepless in Seattle” every year instead, and my grandpa chooses not to participate, nothing will ever replace the childhood joy of watching the cartoon snowman come to life once a top hat is placed on his head. There is something so magical about a group of children rallying around a snowman to prevent him from melting, and the titular song will never fail to make me miss my childhood.

– Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor

Zoe Sugg’s “Vlogmas”

If you ask my parents, they can confirm that my British accent is impeccable and was one of my most annoying qualities as a child. I watched so much of Zoella and her friends’ “Vlogmas” that I was naturally starting to speak in a British accent — I truly wish I was joking. There is something charming and heartwarming about Sugg’s daily vlogs chronicling her December month. Watching her traipse around Brighton and take trips with friends that appear so often they feel like your friends is something that still makes me happy and relaxed. My personal favorite year is 2017, but I could not be more delighted that she is back after a brief “Vlogmas” hiatus. It is very strange that I am nearing the age Sugg was in the videos I remember watching in middle school. YouTube isn’t an app I open regularly anymore — I prefer my doom-scrolling on TikTok — but I will always make an exception for Zoe Sugg.

– Julia Diorio, Arts Editor

“White Winter Hymnal (Fleet Foxes Cover)” by Pentatonix

At this point, we’re all familiar with the folksy acoustic warmth of the Fleet Foxes’ tune. I’m especially partial to Pentatonix’s cover of this holiday-adjacent song, which is featured on their 2015 holiday album, “That’s Christmas to Me.” The a capella group’s slow vocal buildup and rich harmonizations feel especially festive, reinventing the song with a more crisp, modern energy. I remember buying the entire album on CD following one of the group’s 2015 Christmas concerts and listening to each track on the entire drive home. While I now turn to Spotify for my musical needs instead of the CD player in my mother’s SUV, queuing up any tune on “That’s Christmas to Me” brings me back through my nearly ten years’ history of listening.

– Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor

“Jingle All the Way”

I watch “Jingle All the Way” every Black Friday with my family to ring in the holiday season. Inspired by the Beanie Babies craze of the ‘90s, the film sees Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and Myron Larabee (Sinbad) running around Minnesota trying to pin down a Turbo Man action figure for their sons on Christmas Eve, and of course, chaos ensues. It’s hard to find a movie that everyone in my ginormous family is willing to sit through, but the room still fills with laughter every time Howard is facing off against a warehouse of mall Santas. “Jingle All the Way” is supremely stupid, but that’s exactly what you need during the holiday season as you frantically refresh Amazon to check if that last-minute gift you swore you’d get in November finally got restocked.

– Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

“Last Christmas” by Wham!

For those with parents who grew up in the ’80s, “Last Christmas” by Wham! likely echoed through your minivan from Thanksgiving to the new year. I have fond memories of singing this song with my siblings as my mom drove us from Kohl’s to TJ Maxx to Gap as we perused for gifts and took advantage of holiday deals. The song was released on Dec. 3, 1984 and held the number two spot on the U.K. singles chart for five weeks. My mom, who grew up in Dublin, Ireland, remembers the instant popularity of this song and how her 13-year-old self was infatuated with lead singer George Michael. Michael won the hearts of many with his many talents — he performed, produced and played every instrument on the track. My mom finds it amusing and endearing that she still finds my teenage sister belting the song around the house in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Whenever I hear this song, I can’t help but sing along with the wistful lyrics and hum to the electric melody. “Last Christmas” created nostalgic memories in my family, and I hope this tradition continues.

– Siobhán Minerva, Deputy Arts Editor

