Staff Recs: Some scary stuff

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
How Adams’ indictment could affect NYU
The front view of an N.Y.U. Abu Dhabi building with a bridge across the row. Numerous rows of palm trees stand in front of the building alongside two purple flags.
Professor sues NYU over ‘gender-based hostility’ at Abu Dhabi campus
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
How Langone’s drug education program is reaching citywide youth
A group of police officers and protesters gathered outside a white building. One protester holds a large Palestinian flag on the left, while another has an Israeli flag on the right and police officers stand in the middle.
A look into how U.S. colleges responded to waves of on-campus protests
A brunette girl wearing a white top smiling, standing against a green wall, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U" illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
How Langone’s drug education program is reaching citywide youth
A large group of protestors marching with flags, signs, drums and banners. The large banners in the front left reads “STOP COP CITY”, “FREE PALESTINE” and a phrase in Arabic characters. The large banner on the right reads “GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA” and “WITHIN OUR LIFETIME”
Students join hundreds to protest Netanyahu’s UN address
A woman stands on a podium and speaks into a microphone.
New York signs legislation saving some students money post-graduation
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Tandon study finds high pollution levels within the subway system
A group of protestors holding various signs outside, many of them reading “STOP THE BILL! TAX THE RICH.”
NYC students petition against NYU and Columbia tax cuts
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
How Adams’ indictment could affect NYU
The front view of an N.Y.U. Abu Dhabi building with a bridge across the row. Numerous rows of palm trees stand in front of the building alongside two purple flags.
Professor sues NYU over ‘gender-based hostility’ at Abu Dhabi campus
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
How Langone’s drug education program is reaching citywide youth
A group of police officers and protesters gathered outside a white building. One protester holds a large Palestinian flag on the left, while another has an Israeli flag on the right and police officers stand in the middle.
A look into how U.S. colleges responded to waves of on-campus protests
A flier with the words “VOTING PLACE” taped to a doorway with a group of people inside the room.
RAs win majority vote to unionize
A group of police officers and protesters gathered outside a white building. One protester holds a large Palestinian flag on the left, while another has an Israeli flag on the right and police officers stand in the middle.
A look into how U.S. colleges responded to waves of on-campus protests
A large group of protestors marching with flags, signs, drums and banners. The large banners in the front left reads “STOP COP CITY”, “FREE PALESTINE” and a phrase in Arabic characters. The large banner on the right reads “GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA” and “WITHIN OUR LIFETIME”
Students join hundreds to protest Netanyahu’s UN address
People in multi-colored outfits stand in a circle around candles and flags on the ground.
Students hold vigil in Washington Square Park to mourn deaths in Lebanon and Palestine
(Krish Dev and Qianshan Weng for WSN)
Student groups refuse to complete online modules reiterating updated conduct policy
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A brunette girl wearing a white top smiling, standing against a green wall, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U" illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows
A man with his arms crossed smiles at the camera. To his left, “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in bold white text.
Beyond NYU: Taking mind control past ‘science fiction’ and into the world
A girl sitting at a piano looks back while playing. “BEYOND” is drawn behind her and “N.Y.U.” is illustrated over a T.V. in light purple.
Beyond NYU: Writing songs for TikTok and the stage
A girl smiling for a photo on the sidewalk. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: Maintaining memories through shared albums
The words “BEYOND NYU” next to a woman holding a book.
Beyond NYU: Writing to help women combat social media’s toxic impact
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
Two pink hands making a heart, with “HISPANIC HERITAGE” written between them. There are flowers and colorful patterns behind them.
During Hispanic Heritage Month, listening is everything
An illustration of three people against a mint green background. One wears a black matching set with leggings, a top and jacket. Another wears a pink top with white parachute pants and the third wears basketball shorts with a white T-shirt and blue hat.
Athleisure: Do’s and don’ts
A man in a yellow shirt with blue jeans does a skateboarding trick over the camera. Two men are filming him.
Review: How a New York City museum highlights the rise of skate culture
A glass jar filled with green smoothie. Pink text overlain on the image reads “Commuter Recipes.”
The commuter’s pantry: 3 recipes for students on the go
A garden surrounded with flowery green bushes. In the middle is a big tree with a person sitting on the park bench under the canopy.
Green getaways around NYU
An illustration of three people against a mint green background. One wears a black matching set with leggings, a top and jacket. Another wears a pink top with white parachute pants and the third wears basketball shorts with a white T-shirt and blue hat.
Athleisure: Do’s and don’ts
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A storefront with a green background displays suede boots, mary-jane shoes, and two mannequins. The left mannequin wears a grey turtleneck with a black midi skirt and trench coat, and the right wears brown patch-styled pants with a black turtleneck.
Revamp your fall wardrobe with these 5 items inspired by runways
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Your ultimate guide to thrifting around NYU
A glass jar filled with green smoothie. Pink text overlain on the image reads “Commuter Recipes.”
The commuter’s pantry: 3 recipes for students on the go
A table with various pins and stickers with the “HUMANE LEAGUE” logo. Brochures and magnets are also placed scattered on the table.
NYU’s Plant-Based Food Festival satisfies stomachs and strives for smaller carbon footprints
A look inside a Cuban restaurant. Pictured are tables and chairs against the walls and employees behind the counter.
Community gems: The restaurants that feel like home
The interior of a Mexican restaurant contains decorative sombreros hanging on the wall above the kitchen counter, with a large sign on the right features the words "BIRRIA L.E.S. TACOS”.
5 must-try restaurants on St. Marks Place for your next night out
A closed deli with sticker advertisements peeling off its windows and a “For Lease” sign on the front.
After a sudden shutdown, NYU students say goodbye to Heavenly Market and Deli
Two pink hands making a heart, with “HISPANIC HERITAGE” written between them. There are flowers and colorful patterns behind them.
During Hispanic Heritage Month, listening is everything
In a purple-lit room, a student holds a striped rainbow flag with a blue triangle and white star while another student next to her holds a black-and-white flag.
Haus of Violets works to foster queer joy and expression on campus
An N.Y.U. flag flying in the sky, with an American flag draped over the left side and a Chinese flag on the right.
How multicultural clubs helped me find my place at NYU
Two men walk past the exterior of a brick building.
How students at NYU find community during Passover
Three men dancing and clapping while a woman sings on a stage. Light up letters are at the front of the stage spelled “ARAB.”
NYU Arab Festival vibrantly celebrates Middle Eastern and North African cultures
Collage of the five dating apps, with “tinder” and “match” on the left, “RAYA” in the middle, and “Hinge” and “Bumble” on the right.
Ranked: Dating apps
Line of colorful tin cans arranged next to each other. From left to right: “GHOST” on a yellow and blue can, “BANG ENERGY” on a white and blue can , “C4” on a black and orange can, “ALANI NU” on a blue and mint green can, “MONSTER” on a black and neon green can, “CELSIUS” on an orange and white can, “JAVA MONSTER” on a brown can, “PRIME” on a pink and white can, “YERBA MATE” on a yellow and red can and “RED BULL” on a blue and tin can.
Ranked: Energy drinks
Six water bottles lined up against a white background.
Ranked: Water bottles
Illustration depicting two rows of professors from the chest up.
Ranked: Five professors that’ll make or break your semester
A colorful illustration of six different handbags: a blue laptop bag, a brown designer bag, a pink Jansport backpack, a black designer tote bag, a cream fabric tote bag, and a brown vintage messenger bag.
Ranked: School bags
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
Two men in leather jackets hold guns while it is snowing.
Review: ‘Wolfs’ relies on star power, but delivers little substance
An illustration of a brick house in a forest at night with bright magenta lights glowing from the windows and door.
‘MIXTAPE PLUTO’ delivers the dark thrills and new vulnerability
A large skull with orange vines wrapped around it. There are orange and purple pumpkins, and "STAFF RECS" is written above the skull on the dark blue background.
Staff Recs: Some scary stuff
Review: ‘Art at the Edge’ promotes coastal resiliency awareness during Climate Week
Review: ‘Art at the Edge’ promotes coastal resiliency awareness during Climate Week
A room with three framed prints hanging above a blue sofa, lit by chandeliers.
Review: ORLAN represents significant women in history at NYU’s La Maison Française
An illustration of four women’s faces, each in front of a blue square. The words “COCO MELLORS” are above the faces and “BLUE SISTERS” are below the faces.
Review: ‘Blue Sisters’ by Coco Mellors perfectly underscores the meaning of sisterhood
A collage of four book illustrations.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel longlisted for the National Book Award, a book by a trailblazing activist and more
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
A collage of four illustrated book covers on solid-colored backgrounds.
Books beyond Bobst: An art history novel, an athletic autobiography and more
An aisle of bookshelves filled with multicolored books.
5 books that will help your transition from the beach to the classroom
Two men in leather jackets hold guns while it is snowing.
Review: ‘Wolfs’ relies on star power, but delivers little substance
An illustration of a film reel frame depicting a woman holding an umbrella surrounded by other people.
How a long-lost Filipino masterpiece came to NYFF 62
Two people stand against a cityscape, one of them looks through a scope.
NYFF 62 Review: ‘Megalopolis’ is a fever dream of conspiracy plots and over-the-top flaunts of wealth
A man in a blue shirt lies on a grassy hill covered in rocks. Behind him is a yellow tractor at the top of the hill.
NYFF 62 Review: ‘No Other Land’ harrowingly documents displacement
An illustration of a purple hand with its index finger up. In the background are repeated drawings of blue trench coats.
Review: ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ has viewers praying for more
An illustration of a brick house in a forest at night with bright magenta lights glowing from the windows and door.
‘MIXTAPE PLUTO’ delivers the dark thrills and new vulnerability
Two singers on stage, one on their knee while the other puts their foot on their leg. In the background, a large jumbotron shows a close-up of the two.
Review: The Sweat Tour turns Madison Square Garden into New York City’s hottest club
A group of four people sitting and lounging around the staircase in a living room; one person in a red sweater sits on a speaker while holding onto an old television.
Review: Hippo Campus’ ‘Flood’ is a warm and welcome look at getting older
Three men in a forest setting wearing black jackets stand side by side as they look off to the right of the frame.
Review: ‘The Forest Is the Path’ follows Snow Patrol’s decade-long healing journey
Two women sit on a stage, speaking into microphones in front of a red backdrop.
Steinhardt welcomes rapper Eve as its newest scholar-in-residence
Two people stand back-to-back in the middle of a dark stage. On the left is a woman in scrubs, while a man on the right is wearing a brown military suit.
Medicine meets music: How health care workers communicate loss through song
A woman leans on a cardboard box marked with the word "ACCEPTANCE" in bold black text.
Tisch students debut ‘If Words Could Talk’ at Theater For the New City
Seven people wearing medieval outfits dancing on a stage.
Review: ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ does celebrity casting right
A bearded Indian man wearing a blue suit kneels between the white words “Vir Das Mind Fool.” There are gold designs depicting clowns, microphones and mountains bordering the frame.
Award-winning comedian Vir Das brings India to Carnegie Hall in his ‘Mind Fool’ Tour
People standing in front of a stage with theater decor. There are brown cardboard that have trees and tree branches on them surrounding the stage.
Review: Rattlestick Theater holds first annual ‘Ratcracker’ fundraiser
Review: ‘Art at the Edge’ promotes coastal resiliency awareness during Climate Week
Review: ‘Art at the Edge’ promotes coastal resiliency awareness during Climate Week
A room with three framed prints hanging above a blue sofa, lit by chandeliers.
Review: ORLAN represents significant women in history at NYU’s La Maison Française
A canvas with a scene of people in an outdoor market wearing popular 19th century dress
Review: ‘Mexican Prints at the Vanguard’ highlights Mexico’s colorful and complicated history
Surrounded by other people, a person in a red shirt stands under letters on a white wall which reads, “HOW DO WE PLAY?” in rainbow colors.
‘How Do We Play?’ will revitalize your inner child
Two black display walls with eight photos and descriptions of each.
‘The End of Democracy in Five Acts’ uncovers five countries’ descent into authoritarianism
An illustration of a person standing on stage and holding a microphone surrounded by red light. Dark blue message bubbles float above the crowd with neon blue expressions of happiness, sadness and anger on them.
Off Topic: It’s time to end stan culture
The website for Rate My Professor on a laptop.
Opinion: Don’t always trust Rate My Professors
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
An illustration of the Earth with a giant red ballot box that reads “VOTE.” Many paper airplane ballots fly towards it.
Opinion: Voting abroad can seem daunting — but it’s essential
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red "Vote N.Y.C." sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
An illustration of two purple islands in a starry night sky. The further one is a white arch with “W.S.P.” and an N.Y.U. flag and on the closer one is a person sitting in a bedroom on their laptop.
Opinion: Some distance from campus may be what you need
A crowd of people holding up signs while marching through Washington Square Park.
A guide to navigating protests on campus
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
A love letter to New York City
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
An illustration of a violet torch illuminating a student doing an N.Y.U. training module on their computer.
Opinion: NYU’s How We Engage Toolkit forces students to comply with its politics
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Guest Essay: Club reimbursements render officers penniless and employees overworked
An illustration of a line of students struggling to find their N.Y.U I.D.s. Separately, a student walks through easily using their phone.
Opinion: Can we please say goodbye to physical IDs at NYU?
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
A wrecking ball comically shatters the Washington Square Arch into pieces. An X shape of yellow-and-black striped tape is behind the image, in front of a paler yellow background.
Off-Third: NYU to demolish Washington Square Park for campus expansion
An illustration of a black car with N.Y.U. Safe Ride logos on the hood and side. On top of the illustration is a smartphone displaying an application called “N.Y.U. Safe Ride.”
Off-Third: NYU Safe Ride adds skateboard service
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Guest Essay: Club reimbursements render officers penniless and employees overworked
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A girl with brown hair sits and poses on a bench in a park. She is wearing a brown shirt that says “CLEVELAND BROWNS”.
In the Huddle: Bryce Chan’s senior soccer season
Quadball players on a field, with one player passing a volleyball to their teammate.
The magic and controversies of NYU’s Quidditch team
A marathon is happening in the rain with a runner in the foreground. In the background is a group of people in rain ponchos cheering and holding American flags.
Tunnel to Towers: More than just a run
Women’s tennis player wins championship, men’s soccer score double digits and other news
Women’s tennis player wins championship, men’s soccer score double digits and other news
An illustration of a purple-colored person on the right shouts “OUT OF BOUNDS" while holding a big whistle on the left. Behind the person is a cathedral, a tower and a statue of someone holding a torch.
Out of Bounds: Carlos Alcaraz wins the Laver Cup for Europe, professional English cricketers announce equal pay, Prague hosts penultimate round of Climbing World Cup
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Staff Recs: Some scary stuff

Halloween haters and lovers alike are welcome here.
Julia Diorio, Alexa Donovan, Dani Biondi, Eleanor Jacobs and Siobhán Minerva
October 2, 2024
Ashley Mu
(Ashley Mu for WSN)

BOO! It’s the Arts Desk. We’re back with some particularly spooky recommendations as October kicks off. Whether you’re an avid hater of the holiday and will spend the entirety of Halloweekend holed up in Bobst Library, or a diehard who’s had their costume picked out since August, there’s always enough to go around. 

We’ve compiled both tricks and treats alike to hopefully make this scary time — the start of midterms — less bloody. Unless you’re a horror movie fan, then it’s gore galore.

“Criminal Minds” (2005-2020)

The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit captivated killers and viewers alike for 15 years. “Criminal Minds” is a twisted web of criminology and drama that always keeps you on the edge of your seat, regardless of which of the 324 episodes you’re watching. The classic case-per-episode setup creates a satisfying wrap-up in 40 minutes, but the real art is in the cast’s relationships. In the midst of crime scenes, evidence boards and plane rides there are small plotlines that continue throughout the whole show. While it’s obvious that the show began in 2005 — the pixelated footage and flip phones are personally nostalgic — the writing and exposition is timeless. Derek’s heartbreaking childhood in Detroit, JJ’s brief stint in the Middle East and Emily’s shocking return to the show are all fan favorites for a reason. The seasons are long, the episodes are long, and it truly allows you to connect to the characters while deep diving into cases that are often based on real crimes. I first watched “Criminal Minds” when I was a freshman in high school. It’s so long and intricate that when I restarted it this semester, it was like watching it for the first time. As Derek would say, it’s my “god-given solace.” 

— Julia Diorio, Arts Editor 

“Black Paintings” by Francisco Goya

If you’re interested in feeling spooked by one of the Western canon’s favorite artists, look no further than Francisco Goya’s work. The famed Spanish painter created a series of 14 paintings which have been named the “Black Paintings.” The collection was painted in Goya’s home as murals, and were not revealed to the public until after his death. Likely inspired by his disappointment in humanity and fear of going insane, the 14 paintings are dark both in hue and subject-matter. “Saturn Devouring His Son” depicts the Greek myth of Titan Cronus eating one of his sons. Saturn — Titan Cronus’ Roman name — has unruly gray hair and gaping black eyes as he chews off the arm of a small, bloodied corpse. All of the paintings are dark, disturbing and creepy, making for a perfect art-historical Halloween viewing experience.

— Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor 

“OMORI” (2020)

This video game follows a young protagonist whose consciousness is split between two realms: The nostalgic, pastel-colored world of Headspace, where he navigates innocent missions alongside a gaggle of childhood friends, and his unpleasant reality, which often takes the form of an abandoned house. “OMORI” ultimately follows the reclusive child’s final few days living alone before moving from his childhood town. Both realms are interrupted by hellish hallucinations that tug at the character’s consciousness across these two worlds, rendering the game a thriller. As the game progresses, his visions become more incessant and demanding, imploring the character to acknowledge a horrifying memory from his past that has since been repressed in place of Headspace’s comfort. 

The game’s stylized cartoon imagery at first feels warm and innocuous, concealing its eventual more grim nature. Scared of the dark? Probably not, but in Headspace, you might be. The spooks of “OMORI” manifest in the form of childhood nightmares depicted with a more mature audience in mind, and manage to impact players in the same way that they might have in their youth. It thematically handles themes of guilt and grief, but what resonated with me most was how it used elements of horror to illustrate the impending end of childhood innocence. Playing it prior to leaving for my first year at NYU left me feeling properly rattled –– there’s nothing scarier, sometimes, than getting older.

— Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor

“Nope” (2022)

Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor 

There’s a lot going on in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” –– it manages to combine three of the most common fears: aliens, animals and former child stars. A UFO’s on the loose in the Agua Dulce desert, and each character wants to track it down for their own selfish purposes. Sibling duo OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer) hope to capture it on video, while the washed-up former child star Jupe (Steven Yeun) hopes to make it the newest attraction at his Wild West theme park. What ensues is an unsettling series of events that leaves you dreading the UFO’s arrival every night.

In typical Peele fashion, “Nope” also focuses on the real-life horror of the entertainment industry and its exploitative ways. OJ and Emerald work on their father’s ranch as horse wranglers for Hollywood films in a nod to the filmmaker, Eadweard Muybridge, who captured what’s known as the first moving picture of a man on horseback. Jupe’s backstory as a sitcom actor uncovers the pattern of animal and child-star abuse on set, which culminates in a horrific rampage by in-house chimpanzee Gordy during a live taping. This Halloween, if you want to be spooked by flying saucers and bloodthirsty primates, or if you want to have an existential crisis about the media you consume, “Nope” deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor 

“Hex Girl” by Moon Sisters

“Hex Girl” by the Moon Sisters, featuring The Nostalgia Girls, bewitches listeners with seductive lyrics and a grungy beat. This song embraces the chill that sets in as the air gets crisper and Halloween creeps closer. I particularly enjoy the dark quality of the punky guitar riffs and booming drum beats that help transition the chorus of spells. This song is a part of the Moon Sisters’ most popular album, “Embers of Beauty,” which features songs from their fictional band, The Hex Girls of “Scooby-Doo” — especially nostalgic for listeners who grew up watching this song in “Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost.” In the movie, the female trio embodies the perfect balance of sassiness and spookiness while performing the song to the Mystery Inc. gang. At one point, the lead singer, Thorn, holds her guitar in front of her and mimics the act of stirring a cauldron. Like a shadow following you in the dead of night, “Hex Girl” is devilishly addicting and might just trick you into listening to it on repeat. 

— Siobhán Minerva, Deputy Arts Editor

 

Contact the Arts desk at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Julia Diorio
Julia Diorio, Music Editor
Julia Diorio is a sophomore studying journalism at CAS. When not reminiscing about 2000s pop-punk music, she can normally be found drinking copious amounts of Dunkin' iced coffee, curating hyper-specific Spotify playlists or struggling with the NYT crossword. Find her variations of all-black outfits and dog pictures on Instagram @juliadiorio_. Send song suggestions to [email protected].
Alexa Donovan
Alexa Donovan, Deputy Arts Editor
Alexa Donovan is a sophomore majoring in Journalism and Art History and minoring in Creative Writing. Her favorite drink is lemonade and her party trick is listing the U.S. presidents in chronological order. You can find her in Bobst Library most hours of the day, on instagram @alexadonovan/@lemonadequeen5678 and on Goodreads @alexafdonovan.