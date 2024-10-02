Staff Recs: Some scary stuff

BOO! It’s the Arts Desk. We’re back with some particularly spooky recommendations as October kicks off. Whether you’re an avid hater of the holiday and will spend the entirety of Halloweekend holed up in Bobst Library, or a diehard who’s had their costume picked out since August, there’s always enough to go around.

We’ve compiled both tricks and treats alike to hopefully make this scary time — the start of midterms — less bloody. Unless you’re a horror movie fan, then it’s gore galore.

“Criminal Minds” (2005-2020)

The FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit captivated killers and viewers alike for 15 years. “Criminal Minds” is a twisted web of criminology and drama that always keeps you on the edge of your seat, regardless of which of the 324 episodes you’re watching. The classic case-per-episode setup creates a satisfying wrap-up in 40 minutes, but the real art is in the cast’s relationships. In the midst of crime scenes, evidence boards and plane rides there are small plotlines that continue throughout the whole show. While it’s obvious that the show began in 2005 — the pixelated footage and flip phones are personally nostalgic — the writing and exposition is timeless. Derek’s heartbreaking childhood in Detroit, JJ’s brief stint in the Middle East and Emily’s shocking return to the show are all fan favorites for a reason. The seasons are long, the episodes are long, and it truly allows you to connect to the characters while deep diving into cases that are often based on real crimes. I first watched “Criminal Minds” when I was a freshman in high school. It’s so long and intricate that when I restarted it this semester, it was like watching it for the first time. As Derek would say, it’s my “god-given solace.”

— Julia Diorio, Arts Editor

“Black Paintings” by Francisco Goya

If you’re interested in feeling spooked by one of the Western canon’s favorite artists, look no further than Francisco Goya’s work. The famed Spanish painter created a series of 14 paintings which have been named the “Black Paintings.” The collection was painted in Goya’s home as murals, and were not revealed to the public until after his death. Likely inspired by his disappointment in humanity and fear of going insane, the 14 paintings are dark both in hue and subject-matter. “Saturn Devouring His Son” depicts the Greek myth of Titan Cronus eating one of his sons. Saturn — Titan Cronus’ Roman name — has unruly gray hair and gaping black eyes as he chews off the arm of a small, bloodied corpse. All of the paintings are dark, disturbing and creepy, making for a perfect art-historical Halloween viewing experience.

— Alexa Donovan, Arts Editor

“OMORI” (2020)

This video game follows a young protagonist whose consciousness is split between two realms: The nostalgic, pastel-colored world of Headspace, where he navigates innocent missions alongside a gaggle of childhood friends, and his unpleasant reality, which often takes the form of an abandoned house. “OMORI” ultimately follows the reclusive child’s final few days living alone before moving from his childhood town. Both realms are interrupted by hellish hallucinations that tug at the character’s consciousness across these two worlds, rendering the game a thriller. As the game progresses, his visions become more incessant and demanding, imploring the character to acknowledge a horrifying memory from his past that has since been repressed in place of Headspace’s comfort.

The game’s stylized cartoon imagery at first feels warm and innocuous, concealing its eventual more grim nature. Scared of the dark? Probably not, but in Headspace, you might be. The spooks of “OMORI” manifest in the form of childhood nightmares depicted with a more mature audience in mind, and manage to impact players in the same way that they might have in their youth. It thematically handles themes of guilt and grief, but what resonated with me most was how it used elements of horror to illustrate the impending end of childhood innocence. Playing it prior to leaving for my first year at NYU left me feeling properly rattled –– there’s nothing scarier, sometimes, than getting older.

— Eleanor Jacobs, Music Editor

“Nope” (2022)

There’s a lot going on in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” –– it manages to combine three of the most common fears: aliens, animals and former child stars. A UFO’s on the loose in the Agua Dulce desert, and each character wants to track it down for their own selfish purposes. Sibling duo OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer) hope to capture it on video, while the washed-up former child star Jupe (Steven Yeun) hopes to make it the newest attraction at his Wild West theme park. What ensues is an unsettling series of events that leaves you dreading the UFO’s arrival every night.

In typical Peele fashion, “Nope” also focuses on the real-life horror of the entertainment industry and its exploitative ways. OJ and Emerald work on their father’s ranch as horse wranglers for Hollywood films in a nod to the filmmaker, Eadweard Muybridge, who captured what’s known as the first moving picture of a man on horseback. Jupe’s backstory as a sitcom actor uncovers the pattern of animal and child-star abuse on set, which culminates in a horrific rampage by in-house chimpanzee Gordy during a live taping. This Halloween, if you want to be spooked by flying saucers and bloodthirsty primates, or if you want to have an existential crisis about the media you consume, “Nope” deserves a spot on your watchlist.

— Dani Biondi, Film & TV Editor

“Hex Girl” by Moon Sisters

“Hex Girl” by the Moon Sisters, featuring The Nostalgia Girls, bewitches listeners with seductive lyrics and a grungy beat. This song embraces the chill that sets in as the air gets crisper and Halloween creeps closer. I particularly enjoy the dark quality of the punky guitar riffs and booming drum beats that help transition the chorus of spells. This song is a part of the Moon Sisters’ most popular album, “Embers of Beauty,” which features songs from their fictional band, The Hex Girls of “Scooby-Doo” — especially nostalgic for listeners who grew up watching this song in “Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost.” In the movie, the female trio embodies the perfect balance of sassiness and spookiness while performing the song to the Mystery Inc. gang. At one point, the lead singer, Thorn, holds her guitar in front of her and mimics the act of stirring a cauldron. Like a shadow following you in the dead of night, “Hex Girl” is devilishly addicting and might just trick you into listening to it on repeat.

— Siobhán Minerva, Deputy Arts Editor

