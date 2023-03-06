Paris Fashion Week: RizRiz displays the liberty of loose attire

The RizRiz installation by Yunxia Zhang was a simple yet poignant take on creativity and liberty through loose and versatile pieces.

For the first time in the past five and a half years, Yunxia Zhang hosted the RizRiz official Paris Fashion Week exposition. This year’s installation,“Liquide vs. Chaine,” was located in what seemed like a normal and unassuming storefront, but walking inside, I immediately got a sense for Zhang’s unique and bold artistic style.

The installation took place across multiple rooms, each a little different in its pieces and presentation, which allowed visitors to walk through the collection. However, one thing that stood out was how all of Zhang’s pieces were floating above the ground, suspended in air by clear strings and hangers that hung from the ceiling. The clothing was also reminiscent of prairie fashion, featuring billowy frames, full sleeves and collars. These light and airy silhouettes stood in stark contrast to the numerous chains also suspended on and around them. As I made my way through the rooms, they also offered a variety of drinks, champagne and small plates of hors d’oeuvres to snack on.

Walking further inside, I followed a staircase to the portion of the venue downstairs, toward a cave-like area — the heart of the installation. Projectors cast clips on the walls of models wearing the collection, which was loose and breathable, with an air of effortlessness.

While the clothing featured many neutrals, like black, white and blue, it was anything but traditional. Among the classic and flowy silhouettes, there was the occasional splash of a vibrant pink or red hue. Zhang also made each piece to be versatile and easy to wear, transforming the cashmere used in some of the pieces to be easily washable.

“I am really against fashion,” Zhang said. “People are going to big brands — it is not the energy.”

Zhang does not consider her work as fashion, and even goes as far as calling her work “fuck it fashion.” She does not find beauty in logos, instead believing the art form should be organic.

Before designing clothes, Zhang was an avid solo traveler, who has lived across the world — from Los Angeles and Greenland to New Zealand and Paris. During her eight years in Paris, Zhang learned how to sew. She also lived in China amidst the peak of the pandemic, where she was not even allowed to leave her home to get food.

During her time in one of the most strict lockdowns in the world, she started to design, and it allowed her to escape reality. While she was in lockdown, Zhang found a way to be mentally free through creating. This was when her concept of “Liquide vs. Chaine” was born.

Zhang defines liquid as “the purest essence of creativity.” Liquid to her also means freedom and liberty. The chains, however, represent the weight of the Chinese government on the Chinese people, according to Zhang.

“The way she can express herself, the way she can escape that mentally by creating, it proves that fashion and art is medicine for the soul,” fashion blogger Cindy Lucas said of Zhang’s talents.

Zhang does not have any particular message that she wants people to take away from the experience, or her clothes. Instead, she wants people to have an open mind and open heart when experiencing her work. After a walk through the installation, all of the ways that RizRiz reflects her philosophy of freedom are abundantly clear.

