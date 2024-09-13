Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus

Whether you’ve eaten an Upstein takeout meal on the steps of La Maison Française or posed for a picture in front of Deutsches Haus, you’ve likely admired many of the Language & Cultural Houses scattered across our campus. What lies behind the doors, however, is much more captivating than the romantic exteriors.

My recent return to New York City following a four-semester stint at NYU’s study away site in Florence has been overwhelming — my readjustment to city life has left me feeling a bit lost at times. While abroad, my course load dealt almost entirely with Italian language and culture, giving me the perfect reason to explore NYU’s Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò house on my return. Located on West 12th Street, the 19th-century brownstone, complete with a charming stoop, open rooftop and tasteful brick courtyard, has been my escape from the bustle of New York City. Finding solace in Casa Italiana has opened my eyes to NYU’s other cultural houses within NYU — a resource many of us have overlooked.

NYU has six Language & Cultural Houses open to students: the Africa House, focused on contemporary Africa, the King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center, or Espacio de Culturas, dedicated to Spanish-speaking cultures, the Deutsches Haus, representing the German-speaking world, the Glucksman Ireland House, the center for Irish studies, La Maison Française, focused on the Francophone world, and Casa Italiana. While these spaces may seem exclusive to students dedicated to their specified languages and fields of study, the houses are open to all NYU students, regardless of what they study.

We have free access to all of the houses and most of the events and club meetings they hold — talks, book presentations, screenings, dinners, conferences, concerts and even operas. In the next month students will have the opportunity to attend Oltreoceano: Le Hit In Viaggio, an Italian jazz performance held at Casa Italiana on Sept. 19, a discussion at Espacio de Culturas on racism in Brazil and the USA on Sept. 24 and the Voices of Francophone Cinema Festival between Oct. 14 and 18 at La Maison Française, to name a few.

Whether or not your culture is represented by NYU’s Language & Cultural houses, they are a valuable resource to all. From learning a new language to simply attending an event discussing issues beyond your own background, it’s essential that we are receptive to the many communities that make up our student body. The beauty of our institution is the range of perspectives our students and faculty bring. Making use of the Language & Cultural Houses at NYU helps broaden our perspectives, unlocking entirely new worlds. In light of this, I’m hopeful I’ll see more undergraduate students at the Language & Cultural Houses in the coming months.

