YAO: Where traditional Cantonese cuisine meets global innovation

Some people say we eat with our eyes first, but YAO happens to be a feast for both the eyes and the tastebuds. Located in the Financial District, modern Cantonese restaurant YAO brings a uniquely fresh twist to traditional dishes.

I delved into their Jia Yan Tasting Menu with a friend, an eight-course meal for a minimum of two at $138 per person. If you have money to splurge, I can’t recommend it enough.

We started the night with Deep Fried Hokkaido Scallop, a battered scallop garnished with saffron. One thing to add straight off the bat — the dishes are absolutely stunning. I originally thought that the aesthetic presentation would hinder the taste but I’m happy to admit I was completely wrong. The deep-fried scallop was surprisingly light, and the batter provided a satisfying crunch to the chewiness of the scallop.