When you left
A collection of poems about living in the wake of heartbreak.
April 11, 2022
“Dear You”
I drink my cappuccinos
With soy milk
And maybe oat
Whatever there is
I feel like I never know
Anything.
At the diner
Do you remember
The table where
You kissed my lips?
I’m sorry for
Talking about us
I know how you get
I don’t mean to rush.
I just want to say
I think
I think
I said
What if I said
I said how I really feel.
Anyway
Did you see the game
I think it was on today.
“Light Me on Fire”
Love is a flame that burns between us
But it is threatened when the wind blows.
I strike 100 matches until my fingers cut
So the smoke in my heart will make you less hollow.
My blood shouldn’t boil when your voice vibrates in my ears
But it churns and collects ashes of who I thought you were.
If I was a castle I’d burn for years and years
Anything I could do to burn brighter than her.
If you’re not going to finish that cigarette put it out on me
Drill the hole in my chest and sit in the king’s chair.
I’m a forest who would kill the animals and trees
Just to remember the smell of your hair.
I know love shouldn’t strip my skin
But for you I’d let it happen.
Contact Mellak Abduelal at [email protected]