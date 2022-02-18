Housing Guide 2022: Dorm fast facts

Moving away from home for the first time can be daunting; however, living at University Hall has made the transition fairly easy. I live in a two-bedroom suite that I share with one roommate and two suitemates. While the rooms aren’t the most spacious, they give you enough room to store your belongings and be comfortable. One of the pros of living in UHall is that all suites have a common space and a kitchen. I love the fact that we have a kitchen because I can cook my favorite meals. Another thing I like about living in UHall is the Dunkin’ Donuts downstairs. Whenever I’m rushing to class in the morning it’s really convenient having a place to get breakfast. I also enjoy the outdoor space we have on the main floor. When the weather’s nice I love doing work out there — it feels like an escape from the rest of the city. Even though UHall is a bit farther away from campus, I don’t see that as a downside. As someone who is an avid reader and moviegoer, it’s great having a bookstore and movie theater just a quick walk away.

— Ariana Wahab, Deputy Copy Chief