Housing Guide 2022: Dorm fast facts

February 18, 2022

First-year residence halls

Brittany Hall

55 E. 10th St.
$7,913 for a double or $7,033 for a triple
Two themed floors: Black Violets and For All Musical Endeavors
Five-minute walk to Washington Square Park
Large lounges, performance space, recreation room, music room, dance room, penthouse, study lounge and laundry room
Shared microwaves and mini fridges
Previously a Prohibition-era hotel
Subway access: Astor Pl station (6 train), 8 St-NYU station (R and W trains), 14 St-Union Sq station (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains)

(Photo by Farheen Khan)

I think Brittany is one of the most underrated dorms at NYU. The rooms are some of the nicest and most renovated I’ve seen in any dorm: wooden floors, motion-sensing lights and no popcorn ceiling. I lived on the 12th floor facing E. 10th St, so I woke up every morning to a lovely view of the city. Alec Baldwin even lives on the same street, which could be a good or bad thing depending on whether he has punched anyone in the face over a parking spot that week. On a more personal note, I met a wonderful community of people on my floor, some of whom I’m still friends with even in my final year of college. My experience at Brittany definitely made my freshman year special.

— Caitlin Hsu, UTA Publishing Editor

Founders Hall

120 E. 12th St.
$7,913 for a double
Ten-minute walk to Washington Square Park
Two TV lounges and one study lounge with computers
Microwave and fridge in each suite
Water bottle filling stations on certain floors
Beautiful exterior with old church front
A Greek prince lived here from 2019-20 when he was a first-year
Subway access: 14 St-Union Sq station (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains)

(Photo by Farheen Khan)

Standing 26 floors tall on E. 12th St. is Founders Hall, the dorm I am proud to call my first-year home. I live in a suite with one roommate and two suitemates. The rooms are spacious — and not just by New York City standards. There is enough room in my dorm for me to pace around when I get bored or for my roommates to complete a jigsaw puzzle on the floor without taking up all of our real estate. The views from the upper floors are breathtaking, so leaving our blinds open most of the time a must-do. Founders’ distance from Washington Square Park and many NYU buildings is inconvenient at times, but the walk is manageable if you give yourself time before class. Plus, buildings with meal plan dining options like Third Avenue North and University Hall are only a short walk away. 

— Gillian Blum, Copy Chief

Goddard Hall

79 Washington Square E.
Ranges from $5,881 to $9,408 for a single, lower-cost double or lower-cost triple
Has a specialized Writing the Essay course that is integrated with the stream programming experience
Engagement Streams: All the World’s A Stage, Creators and Innovators, Global New York and Inequality & Difference: A Tale of Two New York Cities
Adjacent to Washington Square Park
Smallest first-year residence hall
The only Residential College open to first-years
Subway access: W 4 St-Wash Sq station (A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains), Astor Pl station (6 train), 8 St-NYU station (R and W trains)

(Staff Photo by Sam Tu)

Goddard is the perfect location for a student who is passionate about niche subjects. Since all floors are themed and you need to apply to get in, everyone there has an interest in something and has loads to talk about. My theme was “All the World’s a Stage” and we were able to go to shows like La Bohème at the Met Opera for free! I still talk to a lot of my friends from Goddard, as we have a lot in common. That being said, Goddard is a small dorm. It’s basically six floors, so you’ll get an extremely close campus feel. Its reputation as a quiet and wholesome dorm, plus its location at the center of campus, make it a perfect place to live among the chaos. I still remember going to or coming back from Bobst at 2 a.m. — it’s really convenient! I lived on the side overlooking Washington Square Park, so I woke up to jazz music in the park on weekends. 

— Aki Tan, CAS ‘23

Lipton Hall

33 Washington Square W.
Ranges from $7,033 to $9,408 for a single, double or triple
Three exploration floors: NYU Show, Vivir en Español and L’Étage Français
Adjacent to Washington Square Park
Large common room with communal kitchen and game room, quiet study spaces, and dance and music practice rooms
Spacious study lounges
Vegan and vegetarian options at Lipton dining hall
Cole and Dylan Sprouse lived here when they were first-years
Subway access: W 4 St-Wash Sq station (A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains), 8 St-NYU station (R and W trains)

(Photo by Joshua Becker)

To me, Lipton Hall is the superior first-year dorm. The best thing is definitely the location — I leave 10 minutes before my classes and it’s such an amazing feeling. I met people in class who lived in my dorm and it was easy to do homework together. My very best friends live in the building, and we visit each other, get ready to go out together and eat lunch together in Washington Square Park. It’s easy and comfortable. The Fellows in Residence also organize a lot of fun activities. I went to Summit, the artsy observation deck, as a dorm activity — it turned a normal Wednesday into an incredible day. Overall, I think that part of having a great experience in your first year includes living in Lipton Hall.

— Camila Ceballos, Photo Editor

Rubin Hall

35 Fifth Ave.
Ranges from $4,466 to $7,913 for a private studio, double or lower-cost triple
Home to the Inequality and Justice themed engagement community on the 16th floor
Five-minute walk to Washington Square Park
No air conditioning, but low-cost options available
Study lounges with air conditioning, theater, dance room, piano room and billiards room
Citi Bike rack around the block on 11th Street
Subway access: 14 St-Union Sq station (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains), W 4 St-Wash Sq station (A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains) and Astor Pl station (6 train)

(Photo by Rachel Wu)

While farther from campus than most first-year dorms, Rubin’s convenient four-minute walk to Washington Square Park and eight-minute walk to Union Square is unrivaled. Plus, not everyone can say they’ve lived on Fifth Avenue. Rubin is an old building, but that isn’t a huge problem — it just means chipping paint and low water pressure. The rooms are surprisingly spacious, especially if you’re lucky enough to be in a corner room. But if you’re in a regular triple and chose to unbunk the bunk bed, it’ll be sort of a tight fit. Rubin’s only flaw is its lack of air conditioning — and it can get very hot — but it’s a decent temperature for most of the school year. You really only need air conditioning for the beginning of fall and end of spring. Even then, I highly recommend obtaining a fan or portable air conditioner — it’ll save your life.

— Lorraine Olaya, Abroad Copy Chief

Third Avenue North

75 Third Ave.
Ranges from $7,354 to $10,425 for a lower-cost single or lower-cost double
Two exploration floors: 3rd North Theatre Arts Company and Big Apple, Big Screen
Ten-minute walk to Washington Square Park
Dance and music practice rooms and mini theater
Game rooms, laundry rooms, TV lounge and computer lab
Each suite has a kitchen and common area
Dining hall downstairs
Home to the WSN office! Come check us out some time!
NYU Shuttle (Route C)
Subway access: 14 St-Union Sq station (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains)

(Staff Photo by Manasa Gudavalli)

I met some of my best friends and some of my worst enemies here. Third North‘s apartment-style housing really allows you to get to know the people you live with — for better or for worse. I did love living on Third Avenue and not having to deal with the Friday night noise pollution from Washington Square Park. Having a kitchen was a big perk — and a flex — as a freshman. I was able to make my stovetop oats before heading to my 8 a.m. classes every morning and not have to deal with dining hall breakfast. The courtyard in the middle of the Third North towers was an excellent late-night bonding session spot for my friends and I. Overall, I wouldn’t do it again, but it wasn’t the worst freshman year dorming experience, and I’m grateful for some of the people I met along the way.

— Manasa Gudavalli, Multimedia Editor

Weinstein Hall

5 University Place
Ranges from $7,033 to $9,408 for a single, double or triple
Two themed floors: Laughing Matters and Represent NYC: Expressions of Social Justice
Adjacent to Washington Square Park
Aside from Lipton and Goddard, one of the closest residence halls to campus
Communal kitchen and communal lounge with TV, foosball, ping pong and pool table
Music practice rooms with pianos in the basement
Two dining halls — Downstein and Upstein — and Sidestein Market located in the lobby
Citi Bike rack right outside
Subway access: W 4 St-Wash Sq station (A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains), 8th St-NYU station (N and R trains), Astor Pl station (6 train)

(Photo by Rachel Wu)

While Weinstein’s interior design does mimic that of a cell, and kids may or may not have gotten stuck in an elevator when I lived there, the building still retains some good qualities. It’s the dorm that’s closest in proximity to campus, there are study areas, two dining halls and a mini grocery store to use your Campus Cash. It’s the dorm choice with some of the best resources, but just know that it could be one of the more interesting living experiences.

— Isabella Armus, Deputy Arts Editor

First-year and upperclass residence halls

University Hall

110 E. 14th St.

$8,954 for a double

Themed community: Geeks in the City

Ten-minute walk to Washington Square Park

Offers communal lounges with TVs, music practice rooms with pianos, conference room with printing stations, and study lounges

University Learning Center located downstairs with tutoring opportunities

Fast casual dining option downstairs (UHall Commons and Dunkin Donuts)

Subway access: 14 St-Union Sq station (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains)

(Photo by Pashmina Khan)

Moving away from home for the first time can be daunting; however, living at University Hall has made the transition fairly easy. I live in a two-bedroom suite that I share with one roommate and two suitemates. While the rooms aren’t the most spacious, they give you enough room to store your belongings and be comfortable. One of the pros of living in UHall is that all suites have a common space and a kitchen. I love the fact that we have a kitchen because I can cook my favorite meals. Another thing I like about living in UHall is the Dunkin’ Donuts downstairs. Whenever I’m rushing to class in the morning it’s really convenient having a place to get breakfast. I also enjoy the outdoor space we have on the main floor. When the weather’s nice I love doing work out there — it feels like an escape from the rest of the city. Even though UHall is a bit farther away from campus, I don’t see that as a downside. As someone who is an avid reader and moviegoer, it’s great having a bookstore and movie theater just a quick walk away.

— Ariana Wahab, Deputy Copy Chief

Clark Street

55 Clark St.

Ranges from $6,219 to $10,425 for a private studio, double, triple, or lower-cost double or triple

Ten-minute walk to the MetroTech Center

Located near Jasper Kane dining hall

Large kitchen, study spaces and communal lounge with TV and pool table

Each suite includes a fridge, microwave and TV

Residents are eligible for a complimentary membership to the Eastern Athletic Club next door

Subway access: Clark St station (2 and 3 trains), High St station (A and C trains), Court St station (R train)

(Staff Photo by Ryan Kawahara)

Othmer Hall

101 Johnson St.

Ranges from $5,170 to $9,533 for a single, lower-cost double or apartment-style suite

Adjacent to the MetroTech Center

Located near the Jasper Kane dining hall

Communal lounge with study spaces available

Residents are required to have a meal plan

Subway access: Jay St-MetroTech station (A, C, F and R trains), Borough Hall (2, 3, 4 and 5 trains), DeKalb Ave (B, Q and R trains)

(Staff Photo by Sam Tu)

Upperclass residence halls

Alumni Hall

33 Third Ave.

$11,963 for a single with one to three suitemates

Ten-minute walk to Washington Square Park

Two renovated lounges with pool tables and study spaces

Kitchen is located in the common area

Next to H-Mart and Westside Market

NYU Shuttle (Route C)

Subway access: Astor Pl station (6 train), 14 St-Union Sq station (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains)

(Photo by Kiran Komanduri)

Broome Street

400 Broome St.

Ranges from $7,354 to $10,425 for a single, lower-cost double or a triple

Two themed floors: Artistic Process and Global Impact

Fifteen-minute walk to Washington Square Park

NYU Shuttle (Route B)

Subway access: Spring St station (6), 2 Av station (F), Bowery station (J Z)

(Photo by Manaal Shareh)

Coral Tower

129 Third Ave.
Ranges from $7,354 to $10,425 for a lower-cost single or lower-cost double
One exploration floor: Geek NYC
Fifteen-minute walk to Washington Square Park
Right across from Palladium dining hall and athletic facility — as well as Trader Joe’s
TV lounge, bike room and quiet study room
Dance practice room
NYU Shuttle (Route E)
Subway access: 3 Av station (L train), 14 St-Union Sq station (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains)

(Staff Photo by Sam Tu)

Carlyle Court

25 Union Square W.
Ranges from $7,354 to $10,425 for a single or lower-cost double in suite
Ten-minute walk to Washington Square Park
Lounges available with printer services
Beautiful courtyard for studying and relaxing in the fall and spring
Subway access: 14 St-Union Sq station (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains)

(Staff Photo by Camila Ceballos)

Seventh Street

40 E Seventh St.

Ranges from $8,954 to $10,425 for a single, double, or quad

Ten-minute walk to Washington Square Park

Communal lounges with a kitchen, study lounge, and game room with table tennis and foosball

Bike storage on the first floor and laundry in the basement

Rooms have large closets and studying space

Common areas have a fridge and kitchen

No air conditioning or elevator

Subway access: Astor Pl station (6 train), 8 St-NYU station (R and W trains)

(Staff Photo by Camila Ceballos)

Greenwich Hall

636 Greenwich St.
Ranges from $7,354 to $10,425 for a single, double, triple or lower-cost double or triple
Exploration floor: NYC in the ’60’s
Ten-minute walk to Washington Square Park
Study rooms, practice rooms, dance rooms, and lounges with pool table and TV
Closest dining hall is Lipton Hall
Subway access: Christopher St-Sheridan Sq station (1 train), W 4 St-Wash Sq Station (A, B, C, D, E, F and M trains)

(Photo by Sheridan Smith)

Gramercy Green

310 Third Ave.
Ranges from $7,354 to $10,425 for an apartment-style single, double, lower-cost double or triple
Two exploration floors: Spirituality in the City and Take Offs and Landings
Twenty-minute walk to Washington Square Park
NYU Shuttle (Routes E and F)
Subway access: 23 St (6 train)

(Staff Photo by Sam Tu)

Palladium Hall

140 E. 14th St.
Ranges from $8,954 to 11,963 for a single, double or private studio
Ten-minute walk to Washington Square Park
Music practice rooms
Swimming pool located in the athletic facility
Palladium dining hall, including Sunday brunch, and gym in the same building
Wasserman Center for Career Development on the second floor
Trader Joe’s next door
Subway access: 14 St-Union Sq station (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains)

(Staff Photo by Sam Tu)

Lafayette Hall

80 Lafayette St.
Ranges from $6,219 to $10,425 for a single, double, triple or lower-cost double or triple
Twenty-minute walk to Washington Square Park
Study lounge in communal areas with TVs, pianos/music practice rooms, dance rooms and vending machines
NYU Shuttle (Routes A, B and W)
Houses many of the Fraternity and Sorority Life Communities in penthouse floors
Subway access: Canal St station (J, N, Q, R, W, Z and 6 trains), Franklin St (1 train), Chambers St (1, 2 and 3 trains)

(Staff Photo by Sam Tu)

The Senior House on 13th Street

47 W. 13th St.
Ranges from $7,354 to $8,954 for a double or lower-cost double
Ten-minute walk to Washington Square Park
Subway access: 14 St-Union Sq station (L, N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains)

(Staff Photo by Camila Ceballos)

Second Street

1 E. Second St.
Located in East Village, close to Lower East Side, SoHo, Chinatown and Little Italy
Ranges from $5,881 to $11,844 for a private studio, double, triple or lower-cost and efficient double
Ten-minute walk to Washington Square Park
Communal lounges with study spaces, music practice room, dance room, art room, bike room and study room with a computer lab
Near Kimmel and Third North dining halls
Subway access: Bleecker St station (6 train), Broadway-Lafayette St (B, D, F and M trains)

(Staff Photo by Camila Ceballos)