Love Dissolution | Under the Arch Magazine

Feb 26, 2023

Love Dissolution

 

February 2022 Issue

Two people jump toward each other excitedly. One has blonde, short hair, and is smiling. They are wearing a black crop top and blue jeans. The other person, on the left, wears a red short-sleeved sweater and blue jeans.

Fixer-Upper

Nicole Llopis-Moros, Contributing Writer

Love is complicated as is. But why do we often convolute it deeper by choosing “broken” people?

Does Distance Make the Heart Grow Fonder?

Marisa Sandoval, Contributing Writer

Loving an ex from a distance is not only possible, but can also teach you about yourself.

Consent is Queer

Sabrina Lee, Contributing Writer

Students, professors, sex educators and essayists rethink and explain why it might be helpful for us all to follow the lead of queer notions of sexual consent.

Ranked: Dorm Hookup Spots

Jules Hasler, Contributing Writer

What campus residence hall would be the best place to act on it? We’ve ranked the five best five worst NYU dorms to hook up in. So, when you’re deciding which sneaky link to spend time with, maybe this will help.

Love in New York City

 

How does love present itself in the big city?

 

by: Sheridan Smith

Spaces for Queer Women Are in Need of a Resuscitation

Colleen Secaur, Contributing Writer

More Americans identify as LGBTQ+ than ever before. So why aren’t we all being equally acknowledged?

First Comes Marriage, Then Comes Love.

Safia Ahmad, Contributing Writer

Arranged marriages are often presumed to be cold by nature, but my family taught me how loving they truly are.

Friends, Not Lovers

Kara Pauley, Contributing Writer

Romance gets the bulk of the attention when it comes to love. What about platonic love? We should be valuing the love we have for our friends and treating our friendships more like our relationships.

Lovesick

Catherine Kenny, Contributing Writer

The clichés of love aren’t always as great as they seem. These four poems touch on different aspects of love: the honeymoon phase, self-worth, love bombing, good old-fashioned red flags and everything in between.

Self-Love

 

A collection of poems by Summer Campbell

The F-Word

 

A poem by Noa Brasch

Produced by Joshua Plutchik and Kiersten Dugan.

 

Developed for web by Megan Kim and Drew Brown.