A look inside the NYU Karate Club

When you think of karate, the first thing that might come to mind is Mr. Miyagi from “The Karate Kid” wisely encouraging, “Wax on, wax off”. Or maybe you just finished season six of “Cobra Kai,” anxiously contemplating the shocking cliff hanger. However, karate doesn’t just exist in the world of film — NYU has its very own dojo. The NYU Karate Club teaches Shotokan karate to new students and those with martial arts backgrounds.

The club meets during the fall, winter and spring, with seasons running from September through May and unofficial practice during the summer. Practice is three days a week at the 404 Dance Studio and the Paulson Center’s wrestling studio. A typical day consists of a warm up, kihon, or fundamentals, kata, a set of moves and form like a rehearsed dance, and basic drills. Once a karateka — a practitioner of karate — reaches yellow belt, they can begin kumite, which includes sparring and fighting techniques. While the club is non-competitive, students can advance in rank through belt tests held at the end of every semester.

“As a recreational club, the dynamics change,” club officer Tyra Nguyen said. “Everyone is so close. We’re able to live in the moment without the added stress and anxiety of competition. We just focus on personal growth and helping each other out.”

Nguyen is a senior on a premed track. Starting karate at a young age taught her to build faith and trust in herself. She wanted to continue sharing her passion for the sport outside of NYU, which led to her to acquire a karate teaching position in Brooklyn.

“I love being a sensei,” said Nguyen. “I teach students from as young as three to adults. The kids are super entertaining and cute — you never know what you’re going to get from them. They’re like a bundle of energy, they take in and absorb everything really well at that age.”

CAS senior Eliza Insley is another officer of the team studying computer science. Even though she’s had a lot of uncertainty in college, having the team in her life has created something constant.

“Karate is very rewarding,” Insley said. “When I first joined, I thought I’d never be able to do half the things we learned — I couldn’t even do one pushup! However, I eventually got better, teaching me not to sell myself too short. There were a lot of times where I fell flat on my face. It’s embarrassing, but I think embracing the awkwardness and learning how to fail is part of it.”

When you think of a karateka, you probably think of an aggressive, hyper-masculine black belt who blindly throws punch after punch. However, the karatekas at NYU challenge that stereotype, as the majority of the group is women and two-thirds of the leadership is female. For a long time in the realm of martial arts, women were excluded or ignored. Fortunately, this is slowly changing.

“There are a lot of guys who come in from a [mixed martial arts] or boxing background thinking that karate is going to be easy,” Insley said. “They expect to start fighting right away, yet they don’t realize that karate is so much more than that. It’s not just about physical strength, but about mental and strategic growth.”

Insley shared the value of the belt system, as it ensures that a karateka is strong in fundamentals and basics. It prevents injuries because it serves as a guide to enhance a natural skill progression and youth development.

“I’ve also experienced the stereotype that women are delicate,” said Insley. “Some guys are reluctant to fight against women in practice or don’t put in full effort because they don’t want to ‘hit a girl.’”

Despite these setbacks, Insley and her teammates, along with other women in the sport, are determined to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment at NYU and beyond.

