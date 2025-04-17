Behind the swimming & diving teams’ immense success

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

‘A vile complicity’: Members of the Rwandan community recount 1994 genocide
Beyond NYU: From studying at Stern to producing ‘Moana’
NYU to add ‘seating pods’ to Kimmel stairs, redesign lobby
Students protest NYU’s contract with Nike
SGA chair candidates debate plans for student engagement
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
‘Just too complicated’: NYU Langone pauses plans for $3 billion Nassau County hospital
Hundreds march across campus for trans rights
NYU joins task force to address safety concerns in Washington Square Park
Hundreds protest ICE detainment of Mahmoud Khalil in Washington Square Park
City Council candidates take on student questions at NYU Dems forum
Dozens protest NYU response to College Republicans’ anti-immigration panel
NYU Langone treats Israeli soldiers with advanced prosthetics
NYU bars 20-plus law students from Bobst after pro-Palestinian sit-in
Dozens protest onslaught of pro-Palestinian student suspensions
Admin responds to nonprofit criticizing updated student conduct policy
Opinion: NYU has built itself on diversity — now it needs to defend it
‘Some’ students and faculty affected by visa revocations, Mills says
NYU Langone cancels ‘anti-governmental’ humanitarian presentation
Trump chooses 5 NYU Law alumni for top administrative roles
Students petition for clearer protections against ICE
Beyond NYU: Creating and curating feminist art around the world
Beyond NYU: From aspiring scientist to award-winning reporter
Beyond NYU: Shaping the image of a top luxury brand
Beyond NYU: Merging music and advocacy
Guest Essay: Emma Bell for SGA chair
Opinion: Trump’s attack on New York climate laws will have long-term ramifications
Opinion: Gen Z activism is performative, not productive
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
Off Topic: Trump’s war on the arts
Editorial: NYU is failing to protect the safety of its applicants
Editorial: NYU must protect its international community’s right to free speech
Editorial: NYU, step up
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
Guest Essay: It’s time to end legacy admissions in New York
Guest Essay: Ashlie Oxford for SGA chair
Guest Essay: NYU AAUP condemns detention of Mahmoud Khalil
Guest Essay: The call for a reparations committee
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
Off Topic: Today’s feminism prioritizes performance over action
Off Topic: The hysteria around trans athletes is a distraction
Off Topic: DOGE is both misleading and inefficient
Off Topic: We must protect our libraries’ federal funding
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
Staff Rants: Spooky season
Behind the swimming & diving teams’ immense success
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
A season recap of NYU women’s basketball’s historic back-to-back national titles
Men’s volleyball wins UVC Championship for second straight season
Track & field program record, men’s volleyball remains undefeated and other news
Men’s volleyball ends regular season undefeated, baseball opens conference play and other news
Basketball teams advance to Final Four, track & field close out indoor season and other news
Basketball teams advance to Sweet 16, softball opening weekend and other news
Women’s basketball ends season undefeated, wrestling and diving regionals and other news
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
In the Huddle: A sit-down with baseball player Aidan Pawlak
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Australia, California and London
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the Czech Republic, France and Italy
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Shanghai
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, France and Argentina
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of the UK, Washington, D.C. and Italy
Where is all the cool-toned makeup?
Here’s a tip: don’t
6 ‘Friends’-inspired outfits to get you through the week
For Tamir Omari, ‘freaky’ is a lifestyle
For minimal work and maximum volume, try these 6 top-rated mascaras
How to conduct a DIY personal color analysis
What are Tisch dancers wearing?
4 NYC women-owned brands challenging male domination in fashion
Here’s a tip: don’t
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
Q&A: Navigating the NYC service industry through a chef’s lens
Can Beli help you find love?
5 spots for outdoor dining near campus
Where did all the gays go?
How millennial cafes are fueling NYC gentrification
As Bobst prayer room is vandalized, Muslim students gather to celebrate Eid
The forgotten history of the Women’s House of Detention
Ranked: Yankee Stadium grub
Ranked: NYU merch
Ranked: Subway stations near NYU
Ranked: NYU lore
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
Norma Kamali invents and reinvents herself at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective highlights 3 East Asian designers at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective flaunts the abundance of spring at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective toys with heritage, nostalgia and the cosmos
Review: ‘Drop’ drops the ball
Q&A: For queer Christians, indie artist Semler is bringing a great awakening
Review: ‘Warfare’ warns audiences of the realities of battle
Review: Margo Guryan’s ‘28 Demos’ invites you under her musical umbrella
‘Anonymous Was A Woman’ celebrates women artists’ individuality
Review: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ adds another piece to the ‘Hunger Games’ puzzle
Books beyond Bobst: A novel in verse, a journalism-centered drama and more
5 books written by Irish authors
Books beyond Bobst: A gory dystopian novel, an eccentric love story and more
5 books to kick off Women’s History Month
Review: ‘The Amateur’ doesn’t understand its message
Review: ‘A Nice Indian Boy’ celebrates the bigness of LGBTQ+ love
Review: ‘The Pitt’ strips American health care to its core
Review: Skrillex’s newest album brings a new meaning to all killer, no filler
Some sad songs for rainy days
Q&A: New York natives Laundry Day on coming full circle
Review: Cursing, cutthroat comedians duke it out in ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’
Review: ‘Purpose’ stages a contemplative family reunion
Review: ‘Operation Mincemeat’ fails its mission
At the Fresh Fruit Festival, NYU students bring gay to the stage
Review: ‘Amerikin’ offers a wild subversion of the American Dream
New Met exhibition shatters beauty with a feminist hammer
Review: The Jewish Museum’s Rembrandt exhibition promises more of the artist than it delivers
The Brooklyn Museum reflects on 200 years and embraces change
4 Central Park monuments and the historical women behind them
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
Spring break adventures
On the Street: Food
A season-long look into the record-breaking NYU women’s basketball team
Cartoon: The commuter life
Cartoon: NYU during finals is just so … unique
Cartoon: Your major in computer science has been declared
On the Street: Framing
On the Street: Solitude
On the Street: Love
In photos: Holi at the Seaport Museum
In photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
In photos: Game on!
NYU Gallatin fashion show highlights student creativity
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Behind the swimming & diving teams’ immense success

The Violets flourished in the pool this season with numerous national titles.
Levi Langley, Deputy Sports Editor
April 17, 2025
Both the women’s and men’s swimming & diving teams recently ended their season with some of the highest finishes in the country — and in NYU’s athletic history — placing second and fourth at the Division III NCAA National Championships, respectively. The season came to a close on March 22, 2025, in Greensboro, NC, where both teams walked away from the national championship with numerous medals. 

The Violets, by all measurements, had a season filled to the brim with broken records, national championship titles and program history-making races. Both the men’s and women’s teams came second to Emory University at the UAA Conference Championships, which was also the closest conference final meet in UAA swimming & diving history. Juniors Kaley McIntrye and Nicole Ranile, senior Ajay Watanakun and sophomore Pierce Downs all set program records. While competing in one of the toughest conferences in D-III and staying in contention for the national championship throughout the year, swimming & diving also contribute to the university’s standing in the Learfield Directors’ Cup, a ranking of the nation’s athletic departments by each teams’ performance. The men’s team earned 80 out of 100 points and the women’s team earned 90 toward NYU’s second place finish across the nation’s D-III teams. 

“This group was one of the most competitive and resilient teams we’ve ever had,” head coach Trevor Miele said. “From the very first dual meet of the season to the final session at nationals, they showed up with intensity and purpose. Their commitment to each other and to raising the standard every day made this year incredibly special.”  

For the second year in a row, junior Kaley McIntyre dominated the pack in every event she competed in. As the two-time CSCAA D-III Women’s Swimmer of the Year, McIntrye broke her own 100-yard freestyle record at the national championship, which she had set just earlier that month at the UAA championships, hitting the wall at a quick 48.53 to clinch her second 100-yard free national title. 

“Kaley has been phenomenal all year, and what she did at nationals was no surprise to anyone on our team,” Miele said. “She’s incredibly disciplined in her preparation, and she’s fearless when it’s time to race.”

Another of the many distinguished moments for the Violets in North Carolina was the women’s 800-yard freestyle relay title win. Ranile, graduate student Elle Motekaitis, senior Isabel Oldham, and McIntyre took gold on the championships’ third day in the relay, setting a national record time of 7:13.02. 

McIntrye won gold across the board, increasing her collection of national titles to 10 across all events she competes in, including the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle, and 800-yard relay. In the 50 and 200 free events, she has won gold at NCAAs each year she has been at NYU — the only reason she hasn’t won gold in the 100-yard free every year is because she didn’t compete in the race as a first-year. With 10 titles across just four events, McIntyre is an anomaly of an athlete, and she’s still got one more year to go. Most would deem McIntrye the most significant contributor to the NYU women’s second place national finish, their highest in program history. 

McIntrye nearly surpassed Kendra Stern’s storied D-III 200-free record of 1:44.82 set over 10 years ago. She just barely came within reach of Stern’s 2011 time, falling short by 0.06 seconds. Still, McIntyre has left her mark on the history books, including being only the second woman in NCAA D-III to race sub 1:46 in the 200.

The men’s team matched their program-high NCAA finish from last year, coming in at fourth place overall. 

Senior Connor Vincent, who Miele says has “developed into one of the best distance swimmers in D-III,” took fourth overall in the mile swim with a time of 15:22.75, earning All-America honors and the highest individual placement among the NYU men’s team.

“That race meant a great deal to me,” Vincent said. “It was my final swim for the team and one of many miles I have swum over the last four years.”

 The 400-yard freestyle relay also placed notably high, including strong appearances from Downs, first-year Maksym Nechydyuk, Watanakun and the team’s anchor, sophomore Greg Wehbe. Downs ran a record-breaking first leg at 48.38, helping the team jump from eighth to fifth overall between preliminaries and finals. 

When asked about a particular moment that stands out from the season, there is a quick answer that comes to mind for Vincent: the 800-yard freestyle relay win at UAA championships. NYU took second overall in the conference championships with the win, just behind the hosts Emory University, and Vincent also took gold in the 1650-yard freestyle by over five seconds. 

“My teammates and I had worked on this race all year and really hoped we could win,” Vincent said. “Over the last four years, this relay has had so many struggles with disqualifications and disappointing results that it was extremely satisfying for all of us to take away a win that day.”

The Violets will return to the pool next October, looking to continue making history.

“We made a real statement this season,” Miele said. “We had top-tier performances across every discipline — sprints, distance, stroke events, relays — you name it. That kind of depth and consistency is a testament to the culture this team has built.”

Contact Levi Langley at [email protected].

Levi Langley is a first-year studying creative writing and journalism at the Gallatin School of Individualized Study. When she is not in the WSN office, you may find her obsessively writing about alt-country for WNYU’s music publication, Static Magazine, working on the NYU undergraduate literary journal, West 10th, or simply enjoying the awesome chai and public transport of New York City. Feel free to send her reading recommendations — anything but sci-fi and young adult — on Instagram @levirlangley or on Goodreads and Substack @levilangley.