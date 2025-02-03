Men’s volleyball dominate triple-header, men’s and women’s basketball ranked No. 1 in the UAA and other news

Basketball

The men’s and women’s basketball teams played Friday at the University of Chicago, both continuing their winning streak and each remaining No. 1-ranked in the UAA.

The men’s team defeated UChicago 83-66 to clinch the road win. After competing in a tightly-matched first half in which no team led by more than five points, the Violets widened the gap in the second, with Tristan How finishing at a staggering 19 points and Hampton Sanders noting a game-high of five assists.

To further solidify their top spot in the UAA, the men’s team led for the entirety of their Sunday win against Washington University in St. Louis, ending with a 77-62 point victory. Sanders had another strong game performance with 19 points, alongside senior Zay Freeney who finished with the same.

The women’s team furthered their undefeated streak on Friday, finishing 76-49 over UChicago — where the Violets led in the fourth quarter by as much as 27 points. Jamie Behar and Natalie Bruns succeeded on five of their six shots in the first half, finishing strong in the fourth quarter with 19 points each.

The women’s team pushed their win streak to 49 on Sunday against WashU, with another lopsided final score of 80-46. Bruns and Belle Pellecchia matched each other’s game leads with 17 points each, and Brooke Batchelor and Caroline Peper closely followed the top scorers with 16 each.

Both teams will return to the court on Friday, Feb. 7 to head up against UChicago in the Paulson Center.

Fencing

The men’s and women’s fencing teams both traveled to Cambridge, MA, to face off against Harvard University on Saturday. Both lost, but the men clinched a win in epee.

On Sunday, both teams competed against Hunter College, Yeshiva University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Duke University and Brandeis University in the Eric Sollee Invitational, hosted by MIT. The women won three of the five matchups, and the men had four victories.

The Violets will return to action on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Chapel Hill, NC for the Tarheel Invitational.

Track & Field

The men’s and women’s track & field teams competed at the Armory on Friday for the Scarlet Knight Open, hosted by Rutgers University.

There was no team scoring at the event, but NYU had some high-place finishes, including junior Janie Cooper placing second in the mile with first-year Stella Kuttner in fifth, as well as junior Andrew Taylor placing seventh in the 3,000m run.

The Violets return to the track on Feb. 8 at the Big Apple Invitational held on Staten Island.

Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team started the week with a decisive 3-0 win over Baruch College at home in the Paulson Center on Wednesday. Sophomore Emerson Evans led the team with 11 kills and 14.5 points.

The team then traveled to host Misericordia University in Dallas, PA for an intense three-match weekend. The Violets began the face off Friday night, winning the first set against Messiah University and dropping the second, but the match was suspended due to a power outage in the gym.

The match finished off the next morning with two sets going to NYU, starting off Saturday’s tripleheader. The next two games, against Misericordia and Nichols College, were sweeps for the Violets, both going 3-0. Senior Lucas Osiecki posted 22 kills between the two matches and senior captain Zach Knudsen recorded 16 digs.

The Violets are 10-0 and have only lost three sets across the season.

Wrestling

The No. 20-ranked wrestling team upset the No. 19-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology on Friday in Hoboken, NJ.

Undefeated senior Cooper Pontelandolfo won by decision, and junior Evan Anderson won with a major decision to clinch the dual for NYU.

The Violets will return to the mat on Saturday, Feb. 8 in New London, CT for a tournament hosted by the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.