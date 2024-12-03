In the Huddle: Maria Stamos on fencing at NYU and competing at the international level

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
A protest in a park that contains a crowd wearing masks and holding signs that say "Divest From UAE” and “FREE SUDAN”.
Students protest Abu Dhabi campus amid Sudan civil war
A building that says “N.Y.U. Langone Health”.
NYU Langone to expand pediatric care on Long Island with $11.5 million clinic
People in suits stand against a wall reading "THE HOME DEPOT Emergency Department."
NYU Langone names emergency department after Home Depot
The facade of a building with arched windows and a metal awning that reads "770 Broadway."
NYU to expand science and tech footprint at 770 Broadway
To the right there is a sign on a brick wall that reads, ‘New York University School of Law.’ Behind that wall is the entrance of a brick building.
Law school report finds increasing racial disparities in criminal justice system
The front of a brick building with a white door. There is a sign to the right of the door that reads “SIGN OUR PETITION SAVE THE LANDMARK MERCHANT’S HOUSE”
A local museum’s campaign to keep its doors open
The exterior of the main entrance of N.Y.U. Langone Health center, located at 550 First Ave.
Researchers at NYU Langone deem kidney transplants between HIV-positive people safe
People stand in front steps lined with candles, while others light them.
NYU students join citywide youth to honor trans lives in Washington Square Park
The number 6 train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on an overpass above the tracks.
NYU Langone calls on Gov. Hochul to reduce travel tolls for patients
A document with a green pen, two one dollar bills and six coins on top of it.
The precarity of student loans under a second Trump term
A protest in a park that contains a crowd wearing masks and holding signs that say "Divest From UAE” and “FREE SUDAN”.
Students protest Abu Dhabi campus amid Sudan civil war
A building that says “N.Y.U. Langone Health”.
NYU Langone to expand pediatric care on Long Island with $11.5 million clinic
People in suits stand against a wall reading "THE HOME DEPOT Emergency Department."
NYU Langone names emergency department after Home Depot
The facade of a building with arched windows and a metal awning that reads "770 Broadway."
NYU to expand science and tech footprint at 770 Broadway
To the right there is a sign on a brick wall that reads, ‘New York University School of Law.’ Behind that wall is the entrance of a brick building.
Law school report finds increasing racial disparities in criminal justice system
A group of people stand with protest signs in front of a purple colored construction wall and barricades
Students protest police presence on campus outside Gould Plaza wall
An audience sitting in rows of wooden desks attentively listening in a well-lit conference room with large windows in the background.
NYU, UC Berkeley activists criticize crackdown on free speech at college campuses
A structure with draped white sheets that has the words “N.Y.U. FUNDS GENOCIDE” painted in black and red paint sits in the middle of a walkway with students confronting university staff.
Anti-Zionist Jewish group criticizes NYU ‘restrictions on movement’ at Gaza Solidarity Sukkah
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Jewish students set up Gaza Solidarity Sukkah in Schwartz Plaza
A police officer holds onto a metal barricade, blocking protesters holding Israeli flags from a space. A person in the foreground watches and the back of his jacket reads: “N.Y.P.D. COMMUNITY AFFAIRS.”
Zionist group accused of vandalism demands expulsion of NYU SJP
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A close-up shot of a man wearing a blue-striped shirt and brown pants sitting in a floral-decorated staircase with big white words that say “BEYOND N.Y.U.”
Beyond NYU: From 8th-grade star to Broadway regular
A girl standing next to a lifesized cardboard cutout of herself, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” written to her left.
Beyond NYU: Turning a creative outlet into a personal brand
A man standing in a suit holding a trophy, with “STUDENT ACADEMY AWARDS” written on the wall behind him and “BEYOND NYU” written to the right.
Beyond NYU: Documenting human rights abuses on camera
A man posing in front of a white backdrop with the words “Beyond N.Y.U.” illustrated next to him.
Beyond NYU: From high school debate to the Broadway stage
A black and white image of a woman with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U.” illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Tony Award-winning director took a passion for performance
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
The letters in my NetID are not my legal initials. Here’s why.
The letters in my NetID are not my legal initials. Here’s why.
A hand scooping “Tutti Frutti Original” candy from a large container. Around it are rows of containers of candy.
This holiday season, give the gift of Swedish candy
An illustration of several people in different outfits standing in front of a snowy background.
5 perfect outfits for every holiday occasion
A man with glasses and a mustache wearing a blue jacket stands in front of the McDonald’s golden arches.
Mapping out McDonald’s
Seven hot sauce bottles of varying colors are lined up against a white background.
I tried 5 New York City-founded hot sauces
An illustration of several people in different outfits standing in front of a snowy background.
5 perfect outfits for every holiday occasion
A pixel-art illustration of a group of girls taking a selfie in the snow.
Look your best while staying frostbite-free
Articles of clothing hanging in a shop window with an inverted sign spelling out “THE VINTAGE TWIN.”
SoHo stores I’m tired of gatekeeping
An illustration of a woman standing in front of a large line of people, checking her watch. Large and flashy signs advertising a sale are randomly placed.
NYC Black Friday boot camp
An illustration of the words “STAFF RECS” written in white on a blue background with white stars. In the bottom right corner, a white cloud says “MEN’S EDITION.” Surrounding the text are illustrations of a razor, a cotton swab, cologne and lotion.
Staff recs: Men’s beauty products
A hand scooping “Tutti Frutti Original” candy from a large container. Around it are rows of containers of candy.
This holiday season, give the gift of Swedish candy
Seven hot sauce bottles of varying colors are lined up against a white background.
I tried 5 New York City-founded hot sauces
New eats near NYU: At La Dồng, Vietnamese street food takes center stage
New eats near NYU: At La Dồng, Vietnamese street food takes center stage
A sandwich wrapped in paper, filled with turkey, cheese and coleslaw, sitting in a blue-and-white checkered paper wrap.
5 turkey dishes that go beyond the Thanksgiving classic
A man stands inside a food stall, smiling. Behind him is a neon sign with a logo of a finger heart.
How an NYU Stern alum landed a booth at the Union Square Holiday Market
The letters in my NetID are not my legal initials. Here’s why.
The letters in my NetID are not my legal initials. Here’s why.
An illustration of a silhouette of a person with short hair in front of several world landmarks and a turkey.
Home is where the heart finds its place
The interior of a small bookstore with a wooden floor, bookshelves lining the walls and globes and wooden birds hanging from the ceiling.
5 identity-based bookstores to explore
A barista makes a drink in a cafe kitchen filled with machines, ingredients and a pride flag. On the wall is a hanging poster with the word “Aiyo.”
4 tea-rrific spots for chai near campus
An illustration of a pumpkin carved with the sacred syllable aum and lit from inside on top of a purple, orange and white flower shape. Around it are lit purple oil lamps and glowing lotus and elephant shapes.
Crossover of the year: Celebrating Halloween and Diwali in 2024
An illustration of an oven roasted turkey against a light purple background.
Ranked: Thanksgiving foods
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A collage of three photos. On the left, a model walks in a black, lace bodysuit with knee–length tassels hanging from the neckline. In the middle, a model stands in front of a flashlight, wearing a high khaki-beige collar with layered circular cut-out on two sides, with a side slit skirt and knee high boots. On the right, a model wears an oversized blue pinstripe suit and a beige hat. There is a red bandana tied around their neck and collection of small red knotted ropes attached to one breast of their jacket.
Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage
A hand holds a phone with images of four books on the screen.
Ranked: Book tracking apps
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
A woman with an enlarged head.
6 of 2024’s most overlooked movies
Four different illustrations of people in offices representing different fictional presidents.
Ranked: Presidents in film & TV
Four illustrations of different book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 collections of feminist essays, a critique of U.S. foreign policy and more
A man with glasses and a mustache wearing a blue jacket stands in front of the McDonald’s golden arches.
Mapping out McDonald’s
Ten paintings are hung up in a large group on a light purple gallery wall.
Review: ‘Toward Joy’ builds new frameworks for American art
Four illustrations of different book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: 2 collections of feminist essays, a critique of U.S. foreign policy and more
A man with glasses and a mustache wearing a blue jacket stands in front of the McDonald’s golden arches.
Mapping out McDonald’s
A collage of four illustrations of book covers.
4 books about food and family to dive into over Thanksgiving break
A collage of four illustrations of book covers.
Books beyond Bobst: An activist’s self-help book, a new Percy Jackson novel and more
An illustration of four book covers. “The Art Thief,” “A Certain Hunger,” “Knife,” and “The Nightingale” are depicted.
Books beyond Bobst: An artsy true crime book, a novel about a woman eating her lovers and more
A woman with an enlarged head.
6 of 2024’s most overlooked movies
Four different illustrations of people in offices representing different fictional presidents.
Ranked: Presidents in film & TV
An illustration of a family watching a horror movie on a couch with scared expressions on their faces. The person on the right spills a bowl of popcorn in shock.
3 dysfunctional family movies to prepare you for Thanksgiving dinner
A black-and-white picture of three people lying on a bed, one person sits up, looking at the camera.
How an NYU alum abandoned Hollywood to make their most honest film yet
A man and a woman lean towards each other with a Christmas tree behind them.
Review: Everyone is sad and horny in Netflix’s ‘Hot Frosty’
(Courtesy of Universal Pictures)
Review: ‘Wicked: The Soundtrack’ ends on a high note — literally
Album artwork depicting an illustration of a man exhaling a cloud of smoke. Behind him, the sky is orange and red, appearing to be on fire. The words “SLI’ MERRE” are written above him.
Review: ‘Sli’merre 2’ is a woozy, hypnotic sonic trip
An illustration of Ariana Grande facing away and leaning against another version of herself.
The case for ‘eternal sunshine’
10 songs for your cold-weather playlist
10 songs for your cold-weather playlist
An album cover of a stone floating in an ether. The text surrounding the stone reads “the CURE”.
Review: The Cure takes on death in gothic rock fashion with ‘Songs of a Lost World’
Two women stand over a kitchen island, making a cup of coffee together.
Review: ‘The Roommate’ struggles to find its heart
A man and woman in historical costumes on a stage set resembling an office.
Review: ‘Oh, Mary!’ brings unhinged comedy to Broadway
A man and woman stand facing the audience in adjacent rooms on a stage. The woman’s has a purple hue while the man’s is blue.
Review: ‘Maybe Happy Ending’ melts even the most robotic hearts
A woman hanging from a bed that is in the air, looking down at a man. Underneath them is a bed of flowers.
Review: Shakespeare takes on vaping, crop tops and energy drinks
A man stands on a stage holding a lantern while an ensemble of people stand and sit on a series of steps behind him.
‘Our Town’ returns to Broadway and proves that sometimes less is more
Ten paintings are hung up in a large group on a light purple gallery wall.
Review: ‘Toward Joy’ builds new frameworks for American art
An illustration of an armed man with a redacted face in front of a collage of U.S. conspiracy imagery.
Review: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ is annoyingly fun
A woman stands and looks up in front of abstract colors.
When I need to reconnect with myself, I go to museums
A collection of photographs pinned on beige boards on a white wall.
Review: Annie Leibovitz weaves together a tapestry of American culture
A purple sign with the phrase “MAKING HOME” and “SMITHSONIAN DESIGN TRIENNIAL, NOVEMBER 2, 2024 TO AUGUST 10, 2025,” on a black fence.
Review: ‘Making Home — Smithsonian Design Triennial’ vividly redefines the idea of home
Three people wearing purple graduation gowns and black graduation caps are standing raising diplomas. To the left is former N.Y.U. president standing behind a purple-and-white N.Y.U. sign.
Opinion: No longer behind bars, but not truly free
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A stone bench with armrests on Astor Place.
Opinion: Hostile city planning hides homelessness, but doesn’t solve it.
An illustration of seven people standing at purple podiums. One of the podiums has a spotlight on it, with a person raising their hand under the light. There is another spotlight that highlights the words “UP FOR DEBATE”.
Up for Debate: Should NYU adopt institutional restraint?
A person holding a brown sign that says, “NYU RUNS ON MURDER DIVEST NOW.”
Off Topic: The Congo and Sudan exist in activism’s blind spot
An illustration of a collage of different scenes, such as a war zone, the face of prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and a person holding a sign that says "BANS OFF OUR BODIES."
Editorial: Reflect. Recharge. Then get to work.
An illustration of a balancing weight scale with a box on each side. One says “LOCAL VOTE” and the other says “FEDERAL VOTE.”
Editorial: Think globally, vote locally
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
Three people wearing purple graduation gowns and black graduation caps are standing raising diplomas. To the left is former N.Y.U. president standing behind a purple-and-white N.Y.U. sign.
Opinion: No longer behind bars, but not truly free
A stone bench with armrests on Astor Place.
Opinion: Hostile city planning hides homelessness, but doesn’t solve it.
The exterior of a public restroom in a park.
Opinion: Let New Yorkers be free to pee
Red text reading “EXEMPTION” overlays a stack of tax forms.
Opinion: NYU’s tax-exempt status puts other New York schools at a disadvantage
A red sign on top of a cardboard box reading “VOTE N.Y.C.” inside of a building.
Opinion: Understanding NYC’s 2024 ballot proposals
A caricature illustration of a large man wearing a white nationalist pin while sitting behind a microphone and in front of an upside down American flag.
Opinion: How alt-right media influenced the Gen Z vote
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of seven people standing at purple podiums. One of the podiums has a spotlight on it, with a person raising their hand under the light. There is another spotlight that highlights the words “UP FOR DEBATE”.
Up for Debate: Should NYU adopt institutional restraint?
An illustration of Donald Trump on the left of the drawing pointing his finger, and on the right are a crowd of different colored hands raised and three signs in the middle with the letters “D.E.I.”
Opinion: Will DEI survive another Trump presidency?
A three person panel sitting in front of a crowd. The left person has a blue spotlight on them, the person in the middle has a red and blue spotlight and the person on the right has a red spotlight.
Opinion: Student activism in the age of Trump
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
Opinion: NYU should reduce the amount of CAS core requirements
An illustration of Donald Trump pointing his finger at a group of figures wearing graduation caps. Behind them are flags of the world.
Guest Essay: Studying as an international student under a second Trump administration
An illustration of a poster on a utility pole with a woman in the center with a question mark over her face. Above are the words “LINDA MILLS” and below are the words “Lookalike Contest.”
Off-Third: Linda Mills lookalike contest brings new crowd to Gould Plaza
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: Why we protest
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
A woman in a white shirt stands in front of a dark background.
In the Huddle: Maria Stamos on fencing at NYU and competing at the international level
An illustration of a grey figure wrestling with an athlete in a purple wrestling uniform. The grey figure is marked with negative black text and behind the two figures is large writing saying “NOT ENOUGH.”
Beyond the locker rooms: Student-athletes calling attention to NYU’s lack of mental health resources
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Women’s volleyball and soccer finish seasons, cross-country places 4th and 5th, and other news
A white bracket on a black background with school names. Behind it, there are purple and orange dots.
Staff Predictions: Women’s soccer makes Sweet 16 round
A medic applies a black bandage to an N.Y.U. wrestler crouched on the ground in a purple leotard that reads “VIOLETS.”
In the Huddle: Trent Furman on his 100th career win and experience as a Violet
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
An illustration of Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, over a blue and red background.
The Election Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: Navigating mental health as a student: How Mid City TMS can support you
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

In the Huddle: Maria Stamos on fencing at NYU and competing at the international level

Fresh off a plane from Tunisia, the fencer discusses what it means to fence internationally and in college.
Jonathan Mak, Sports Editor
December 3, 2024
Kiran Komanduri

[00:00:09] WSN: Foil fencer Maria Stamos has a 62 percent win rate in her Violets collegiate career and has led NYU in foil victories since her sophomore year. The New York native has an extra year of NCAA eligibility due to COVID-19 and is using it to pursue her master’s in bioethics at the School of Global Public Health.

Besides finishing 20th in the 2021-22 NCAA Championships, Samos has earned spots in the United States Fencing Coaches Association All-American First Team in Division III foil and the USFCA Northeast All-Region Team. In the 2022-23 season, she made the Division III First Team All-American and was USFCA Division III Foil Athlete of the Year.

In this interview with WSN, Stamos details her fencing journey with the Violets and international competition, as well as the team spirit she loves despite the individual nature of fencing.

[00:00:56] WSN: So, you mentioned to me earlier today that you were at a fencing World Cup this weekend. Could you specify what that was and what you were doing there? 

[00:01:04] Stamos: There was a World Cup in Tunisia. And when you compete at these World Cups, you fight to get international points based on how you finish. And those international points will help me qualify for world championships and European championships this year. So I can represent Greece there. And it’s just a step down from the Olympics.

It’s like the next best thing you can get. So yeah, I was competing there for Greece. 

[00:01:27] WSN: Gotcha. And is this your first World Cup, or? 

[00:01:30] Maria Stamos: No, actually, I used to fence for the US when I was back in high school. I was in the cadet junior and senior travel team but I eventually decided to switch my country of representation to Greece.

So I’ve been fencing at the World Cup level since I was about 14 now. So about eight years, give or take. 

[00:01:51] WSN: Wow. Okay. How’re your prospects of making the world championships looking this season? 

[00:01:55] Maria Stamos: It’s looking pretty likely. I mean, I made the team last year, so, you know, no biggie. I can do it again.

[00:02:01] WSN: Amazing. I’m glad to hear that. And so switching to your collegiate career with NYU, you had an impressive 70% win rate last season, and you won multiple awards across all four years of competing, including the United States Fencing Coaches Association All American First Team in Division III, among a bunch of other achievements. 

[00:02:22] Maria Stamos: I wouldn’t say a bunch, but…

[00:02:24] WSN: It’s a long list. What’s been the kind of work that’s gone into that? You said you started when you were 14, so how has that progression been? 

[00:02:31] Maria Stamos: Well, I actually started fencing when I was 10 years old, so I’ve been doing it almost 13 years, but I really ramped up my training this season.

I started taking fencing a lot more seriously once I started fencing for Greece, and currently I practice from Mondays to Saturdays, and every day except for Wednesday, I have two trainings a day. I lift three times a week — two times a week with a personal trainer. So it’s a lot of fencing. Weekends we’re away at meets at the school, or I have international competitions, or I have nationals in Greece. So it’s been a lot of work

[00:03:04] WSN: You’ve mentioned that you’ve traveled a bunch for Greece and also just for a bunch of meets with NYU. How has that been for you managing a pre-med track last year and then also now being a graduate student?

[00:03:15] Maria Stamos: I mean, I’ve been doing this for a long time, so I’ve kind of figured out how to be very meticulous with my time. Like some days I have to have every half-hour perfectly slotted out for each individual task I need to do. But it also involves a lot of airplane Wi-Fi. I actually submitted my graduate school application from a plane on my way to Greek Nationals and the Wi-Fi cut out. And I was freaking out. I was going to the flight attendants like, ‘Guys, I need to get into grad school.’ It’s just every minute, really, you can spare you spend studying and you got to have at least one day a week to just keep yourself from burning out, see your friends, stuff like that. So, I figured it out over the years.

[00:03:54] WSN: I’m just a little curious, how much of your time do you actually spend on planes, at airports, just commuting? 

[00:04:00] Maria Stamos: Oh God. Let’s look at my Delta app. I don’t know if you can see how many miles I have. I have 390,000 lifetime miles. I travel quite a bit. 

[00:04:12] WSN: Okay. How have your parents been in just supporting you and all this with all the traveling and also just coming to NYU? 

[00:04:19] Maria Stamos: My mom is the most supportive person out there. She goes with me to all of these World Cups since I was little. And then if she can’t make it, then she can’t make it, but we always take an extra day to visit the place we’re going to — go to the museum, see the culture and everything. And she’s just always had my back. She’s always at every competition she can make. She’s always cheering for me when she can when her hands aren’t too busy shaking from nerves. But yeah, she’s been my rock through all this.

[00:04:46] WSN: What’s been the favorite country you’ve been to? 

[00:04:49] Maria Stamos: Oh my God, that’s a really good question. It’s going to be basic, but I’m going to say Italy, because I’ve been there so many times for trainings. I’ve been all over Italy, so I think just because I’ve seen so much of it, I have a greater appreciation for it than other countries, but a close second would be Austria. 

[00:05:06] WSN: Nice, very cool. Okay, and then switching back to fencing here at NYU, you’ve been competing here for four, five years, including that COVID year. What’s been something that you’ve taken away from the last four years? 

[00:05:22] Maria Stamos: Honestly, I think the greatest thing that’s changed for me over the past four years is I rediscovered my love for fencing with the fencing team. I hit a very big slump before COVID, and during COVID I was like, ‘Oh my God, I think I want to quit fencing. I can’t take this anymore.’ 

And then my sophomore year when the team restarted, and over the past two years, every year I’ve been growing to love fencing more and more. So honestly, I would say that the team kind of saved me as a fencer.

So I think my biggest takeaway is, I like fencing now again. 

[00:05:58] WSN: Yeah, how has that been for you? You know, falling out of love with a sport that you’ve been doing since you were 10 years old and then, you know, finally finding that love again here, of all places.

[00:06:08] Maria Stamos: I never thought I’d be able to get to that point and the fact that I have all of my teammates with me like that, it just makes it much more meaningful because now I’m not doing it because I feel like I have to, I’m doing it because I want to, and that has just made the rest of my life easier because fencing is such a big part of my life. It takes up so much of my time so the fact that I can enjoy it again makes my life so much better.

[00:06:30] WSN: Yeah, and that leads me into the next question. So fencing is one of those individual sports, you’re out there on the mat by yourself against one singular other opponent. How does that kind of team aspect play into that, and what’s that been like playing an individual sport but always having a team around you?

[00:06:46] Maria Stamos: So the interesting thing about fencing at the collegiate level is that it’s completely different from fencing on the individual level. Because while, yes, you are going one-on-one, your record is individual, you know that saying where it’s, like, shared sadness is half the sadness, shared happiness is double the happiness?

It’s kind of like that. If you win together, it’s so hype. Everyone’s going crazy, losing their minds, screaming. And if you lose, then it doesn’t hurt as much. Because, yes, you do have a team, and you do feel like you’re letting them down, in a sense. But they also have your back, and they’re gonna pick you right back up. It’s a lot easier, I think, to fence at the collegiate level because you just have that family behind you. 

[00:07:26] WSN: So you’re listed as one of the captains of the team. Could you just explain that role and how you’ve fulfilled it and how you’ve led the team?

[00:07:32] Maria Stamos: A lot of the part of being a captain is you got to do a lot of paperwork, you got to get a lot of spreadsheets done. You got to organize a lot of meeting times, you got to get information and communications done in the beginning of the season. Before the season officially starts, you have to lead practices and you have to come up with all the footwork, the warmups, how you’re going to get everyone involved and introduced to each other.

And then during the season, it’s a lot of uplifting and teaching moments, I would say. I remember, there’s this girl on the team, her name is Aurora. Love her to pieces. And we were at a meet, and she was struggling with the timing of a certain action. So in between our meet, I stood in front of her and I made her do the drill over and over and over again until she got it right.

And every time she messed up, I’d be like, ‘No, this is what you did wrong. Do it this way.’ And then she’d do it correctly. And then she’d do something else and I’d be like, ‘No, this is how you do it.’ And she would get it correctly and then she’d use that in the bout. 

And a bigger aspect is strip coaching, because you’re not always going to have your coach next to you. Sometimes, the captains or other teammates have to step in, and we can call timeouts during matches. We can go coach them real quick. 

[00:08:45] WSN: Have you enjoyed that? Because you’ve been, again, playing this sport since you were 10 years old, almost giving back to the sport that you started at a young age. Is that something that you might want to do later in life as well?

[00:08:56] Maria Stamos: Coaching? 

[00:08:56] WSN: Yeah. 

[00:08:57] Maria Stamos: I mean, I don’t think coaching is something I would pursue as a career, but it would be something I’d do volunteer work for. Currently, I’m involved with PISTE Academy, which was founded by Olympian Nzingha Prescod, and it basically is a non-profit that provides free fencing lessons and free tutoring to underserved communities. And I volunteered with them tutoring a few years ago, over the summer leading a little summer camp for the kids. So that would be giving back and that was really rewarding, really fulfilling. 

[00:09:26] WSN: Do you mind if I ask you why you chose pre-med and just trying to go into medicine?

[00:09:30] Maria Stamos: Can I get a little gross? Okay. When I was little, I had this doctor, my pediatrician, I was maybe two years old or something. And he drew my blood for some reason and I just remember staring at it and thinking it was the coolest thing ever. I was like, ‘Mom, this is awesome. What is going on?’

And I do come from a family of doctors, like my mother, my stepdad, my grandfather, they were all doctors. So I guess it’s in my blood, but I don’t know, every time that someone asks me, ‘Why pre-med?’ It’s just I’ve always known I wanted to be a doctor since I was two, really. I’ve just always wanted to do it. I guess it’s not a super satisfying answer, but that’s the truth. 

[00:10:07] WSN: How’d you get into fencing? 

[00:10:09] Maria Stamos: This is a really hilarious story in my opinion. So, I was nine years old, I was a little bit chubby, I tried every single sport under the sun. You know, soccer, swimming, tennis, ballet, modern dance, other forms of dance that I hated. 

And my mother sits me down one day, and she goes, ‘Maria, you gotta do a sport. It’s either figure skating or fencing.’ And I said, ‘Mom, I want to do figure skating.’ And she said, ‘You’re doing fencing.’ And then I started fencing.

[00:10:40] WSN: Was there a little pushback from you at the very start, then? Because fencing is one of those sports that requires a lot of self discipline in terms of just getting the drills down.

[00:10:47] Maria Stamos: A lot of discipline, but I really didn’t take it seriously at first. I was a little demon child at the training center. But I think I loved it immediately, I don’t know. There were moments where I was like, ‘Mom, I don’t want to go to practice, I don’t want to, I’m tired. I want to play video games.’ But you know, that’s normal, I guess. 

[00:11:05] WSN: Outside of fencing, outside of all the traveling and outside of school, what else do you like to do? So you mentioned video games earlier. 

[00:11:13] Maria Stamos: That’s one. That’s one. I had a Minecraft phase when I was in middle school.

[00:11:17] WSN: Well, me too. 

[00:11:18] Maria Stamos: It’s going to sound so lame. I love baking and cooking and writing and reading. I did get a minor in creative writing, like specifically in poetry. So I guess I’m a little bit of a poetry freak that way. But I also love drawing and painting. So I guess those six things I’m big on. 

[00:11:38] WSN: I mean, how do you find time to do that? 

[00:11:40] Maria Stamos: Oh, I don’t. 

[00:11:41] WSN: Oh, you don’t?

[00:11:45] Maria Stamos: It’s rare, but when I do have a few spare hours, I’m like, ‘Hmm. I need to cram as much creative energy into these hours as possible.’ And then I’ll bake three things in one sitting and draw like two paintings. 

[00:11:58] WSN: Well, that’s sick, because now you have a storage full of just cookies or whatever it is.

[00:12:02] Maria Stamos: Yeah, and then I never eat them. 

[00:12:05] WSN: What’s your favorite thing about fencing at NYU?

[00:12:08] Maria Stamos: The team, easy. They’re the best. They’re honestly the best. This is a funny memory. I remember one time we went to a meet in Boston. This is my sophomore year on the team. And we got snowed in, all the schools pulled out. And we all ordered takeout into the hotel rooms and then we went outside and we had a huge snowball fight. I think that’s one of my favorite moments on the team, because it really just feels like a giant family. Everyone’s so sweet and funny and we just vibe together really well. I don’t know, I love them. 

[00:12:40] WSN: Yeah, I mean, that makes sense. I mean, do you spend a lot of time with them? Just like training every day?

[00:12:45] Maria Stamos: Yeah, yeah. We train together three days a week, and then weekends we have meets and then we’re friends outside of that too. So, I’d say I spend a lot of time with them. 

[00:12:54] WSN: Has there been any team bonding activities?

[00:12:56] Maria Stamos: Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. We have a lot of those. Yeah, we have a lot of those — that’s what the captains take care of. 

[00:13:02] WSN: Do you have a favorite one across your four years besides the snowball fight? 

[00:13:05] Maria Stamos: We do host an annual season opener at the very beginning of the semester of the school year where we just invite everyone. We have a giant party with  throwback music, a lot of Pitbull. We have a lot of snacks and everyone just gets to know each other. And yeah, I’d say that’s one of my things to do with the team. I always host. 

[00:13:25] WSN: Do you have any superstitions that you do before a bout or any lucky bracelets?

[00:13:32] Maria Stamos: I always have to redo my hair before I go up. Otherwise, it just bothers me. If it’s, like, a little untidy, I can’t do it.

[00:13:41] WSN: How does that work? Because your head is in a mask for most of it, right? Is that something that you have to keep doing every time, or?

[00:13:48] Maria Stamos: I mean, not necessarily. There is a rule that your hair can’t be touching your lamé, which is like the jacket, so you do have to put it up in a specific way. It could be a bun. It could be a ponytail that you shove into your mask, but I usually do a low bun, and then it gets messed up anyway. And then I have to redo it because it’s bothering me. 

[00:14:04] WSN: I saw you fence foil, right?

[00:14:06] Maria Stamos: Yes. 

[00:14:06] WSN: Any deviations from that over the last four or five years? Or is that something you’ve kind of stuck to? 

[00:14:12] Maria Stamos: We have this one practice after the season ends and everyone switches weapons and fences each other. And I tried out épée for the first time in my life, and I’m very proud to say I beat [alumni] Ian Sanders 5-2, who got 3rd place at NCAA Nationals in his senior year. So I would say I’m a little bit of a killer when it comes to épée. 

Did I ever pick up an épée ever again? No. I’m gonna stick with my infinite winning record and my bragging rights. But in terms of competition, I did have to fence sabre at one meet last year against LIU [Long Island University]  and I won two matches against them out of three. So that was pretty fun. 

[00:14:57] WSN: Yeah, did you expect that or was it just a little fun ? 

[00:15:00] Maria Stamos: Our coach just looked at us, and he’s like, ‘Foil girls, you’re fencing sabre. Go.’ We’re like, ‘Okay, sure.’ 

[00:15:07] WSN: Looking ahead to the rest of the year, I think you guys have a couple more meets this year and then going into next year as well. Any expectations that you set for yourself or for the team, any goals? 

[00:15:16] Maria Stamos: I have been taught that expectations will kill you in fencing. So I try to have no expectations, because then you can’t disappoint yourself. And also you don’t get frozen from your expectations and being scared of fulfilling them. 

Goals I do have. I do want to qualify for NCAAs, like I did my sophomore year. And I just hope we can qualify as many people as we possibly can because we have a really strong team this year — I think it’s one of the strongest we’ve had in a few years, so I am hopeful for this season.

[00:15:49] WSN: Yeah, and then your last year of eligibility as well. How do you feel about that? 

[00:15:53] Maria Stamos: Actually, not my last year of eligibility. 

[00:15:55] WSN: Oh, really? Okay. 

[00:15:57] Maria Stamos: No, because — I actually only found this out like a month ago — but NCAA gave everyone a fifth year who was affected by COVID. So guess who’s taking two years to do their masters? Me! 

[00:16:10] WSN: That’s amazing. 

[00:16:12] Maria Stamos: Can’t get rid of me. 

Contact Jonathan Mak at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Jonathan Mak
Jonathan Mak, Sports Editor
Jonathan Mak is a junior studying journalism and psychology at College Arts & Science. His mood depends on the Manchester United results, and he can be found obsessing over his fantasy Premier League team, trying to find authentic Southeast Asian food or watching "How I Met Your Mother." Send fantasy PL tips or invites to pick-up football games to @_jonmak on Instagram and @_jonathanmak_ on X.