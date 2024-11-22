Staff Predictions: Women’s soccer makes Sweet 16 round

For the third time in program history, the NYU women’s soccer team has advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, facing Johns Hopkins University on Saturday, Nov. 23. If they win, they will play their first-ever Elite Eight match against the winner of Christopher Newport University versus Misericordia University the next day, Sunday, Nov. 24.

Making back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for the first time, the Violets hosted the first and second rounds, defeating Husson University 7-1 and then keeping their 11th clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 win over McDaniel College.

Ahead of this weekend’s matches, the sports desk at WSN made some predictions — all of which are very hopeful, and most of which are substantive.

Disclaimer: These predictions are just for fun and are not to be taken seriously. The WSN sports desk is, in fact, not liable for any of the events that transpire in the games cited below.

Jonathan Mak, Sports Editor

Johns Hopkins University: 2-1, W

Christopher Newport University / Misericordia University: 1-1 (5-4 on penalties), W

Momentum is so important in soccer, and these Violets have buckets of it. They’ve scored 11 goals in their last three matches, and the attacking three have 16 goals and 15 assists between them this season, with Kelli Keady hitting double-digit goals against Husson with a hat trick.

Head coach Scott Waddell knows how to tactically tweak his team — he set up with a double pivot of junior Eileen Xu and senior Bryce Chan against Husson University, but opted for one defensive midfielder against McDaniel.

I think Waddell will go for a defensive setup again this weekend in Virginia against stronger opposition. The Blue Jays will score in the first half, but the Violets will pull one back and with five minutes left, Keady will score to win it for the Violets.

Christopher Newport is currently ranked second in the country, and Misericordia is sixth — a tough matchup either way for the Violets, who are 18th. However, Christopher Newport is a strong team and will probably face the Violets in the quarterfinals. 90 minutes will not be enough to separate the two sides — and Chan will score the decisive penalty to win it.

Levi Langley, Deputy Sports Editor

Johns Hopkins University: 1-0, W

Christopher Newport University / Misericordia University: 3-2, W

Violets. All. The. Way. There’s just something about this team that their 18th place rank doesn’t anticipate. But I, on the other hand, have seen the Violets play, and see them rolling all the way to the championship match of the tournament.

The sports desk here at WSN seems to be overtly hopeful for the women’s soccer team going into their third round of NCAA tournament play. Now, my usual self would typically aim to spite my fellow editors just for the sake of being a contrarian, but something in my gut is telling me that it’s just not worth it this time. I actually, for once, agree with the rest of my colleagues.

What it will take to win in this tournament is immense energy, endurance and a good deal of luck. Thankfully, I have all three, and I’m passing it off to the women’s soccer team. There you go. Now bring it home.

Logan Holland, Deputy Sports Editor

Johns Hopkins University: 3-1, W

Christopher Newport University / Misericordia University: 2-1, W

Kelli Keady takes in her environment, lingering around the pitch like a hawk stalking its prey. Then, she strikes — finding small openings behind a wall of defenders. Goal. Goal. Goal.

Whether she’s striking the ball into the back of the net — which she did three times against Husson — or assisting teammates, her ability to play in space is second to none. It doesn’t matter how many defenders mark her, Keady can’t be prepared for.

While Johns Hopkins is fresh off back-to-back shutouts, I don’t see them being able to stop Keady’s reign. Now, only one question remains: Can the Violets win it all?

My prediction: Yes.

Sidney Snider, Sports Editor

Johns Hopkins University: 4-2, W

Christopher Newport University / Misericordia University: 3-0, W

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: The women’s soccer team has what it takes to bring home the championship.

There’s something special about this team, and it’s going to give them the edge to win it all. They are electric on and off the field, and the respect and admiration they have for each other is nearly tangible when you watch them play.

Every team in the tournament is talented, skilled and capable of winning, but I know that they don’t have the bond that the Violets do. With a goalkeeper like graduate student Riley Felsher in NYU’s goal, and powerhouses like Keady, junior Rena Kalargiros and senior Izze Ching on its offense, Johns Hopkins is going to have a run for its money. I think the game will be tied at the half, but Felsher will keep the Blue Jays scoreless in the last 45 minutes, allowing NYU to take the lead.

Once they’ve made it to the Elite Eight, the Violets will have won in our hearts — they’ve never made it past the Sweet 16 before. I know this group of athletes, fearlessly led by Waddell, will continue to dominate in the tournament — all the way to Las Vegas.

Contact Jonathan Mak, Levi Langley, Logan Holland and Sidney Snider at [email protected].