Women’s basketball rings in the new season with a 105-36 victory

On Friday night, the reigning Division III NCAA national title holders received their championship rings and banner, commemorating an undefeated season from last year — in which they beat Smith College 51-41 to finish with a history-making 31-0 record. The Violets followed up the ceremony with a staggering win over Kean University 105-36, marking the third game of the season and 34th successive victory.

NYU women’s basketball hall-of-fame inductee Dr. Marsha Harris presented each of the 2023-2024 players and coaches with their respective rings. The former captain led NYU to the program’s only other women’s basketball title in 1997 and still remains NYU’s all-time leading scorer.

“I am so proud to be a part of the NYU women’s basketball sisterhood,” senior guard Belle Pellecchia said in response following the ring ceremony. “I am going to keep the ring on my nightstand to remind me that hard work pays off.”

The graduated class of 2024 and their families traveled from all over to attend the momentous night, which included watching the championship banner get hung in the Paulson Center.

“It feels really good to be back,” said Honor Culpepper, a graduate from the class of 2024 and a current law school student at NYU. “There was enough time in between when we won and now that I forgot the feeling a little bit. To be back here in front of the crowd and with the team, it reminded me again.”

Following the ceremony and celebration, the Violets went on to another immense win — this time against Kean. The team’s lead only amplified as the night went on — commanding the first quarter at 33-12, accruing a 56-18 lead at halftime and then a 79-29 gap after the third. The Violets broke 100 at the end of the fourth quarter, causing an uproar throughout the gym.

Natalie Bruns, former WBCA DIII Player of the Year, aided the team in its victory with a season-high of 21 points. Belle Pellecchia and Jamie Behar also made it to the double digits with a notable 16 and 12 points each.

To Violet players and fans, it is not only a new era in the Paulson Center, but also one for the women’s basketball team. Despite its sizable change in roster and high expectations following last year’s success, the team is nonetheless looking to go back-to-back.

“We are trying to reflect last year’s accomplishments while also looking forward to creating a new identity for ourselves,” Pellecchia said. “This year’s team is different, but still very capable of winning a national championship.”

The Violets will be back in action on Sunday, Nov. 24 against Colby College at the Paulson Center.

