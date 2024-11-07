NYU men’s basketball season preview: Aiming higher in the NCAA

After a heartbreaking 62-65 loss against Tufts University in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament last year, the NYU men’s basketball team is back and ready for more.

In the 2023-24 season, the Violets finished with an impressive 21-6 record, with head coach Dave Klatsky transforming the program since his arrival two years ago. Producing back-to-back winning seasons, his analytical approach to the game has ensured the team maintained a high standard of excellence, despite top scorer and playmaker Spencer Freedman graduating.

“We’ll keep the same principles and continue to take great shots — we call it our shot,” Klatsky said. “That means if you’re open and you’re a good shooter, you fire away, and if you’re not open, let’s try and create for yourself or others within the offense.”

Last season, the Violets gave up the second most rebounds in the UAA and ranked third to last in blocks. As a result, establishing a strong defensive identity has been the Violets’ number one priority during the offseason.

Klatsky added several new transfer players including 6-foot-7-inch Tristan How from the University of Virginia and 6-foot-6-inch Brock Susko from California Lutheran University. The two add much-needed height and versatility to the roster. At center, returning graduate student Emmanuel Onuama is poised for another big year after leading the Violets with 203 rebounds and 40 blocks.

“In my first year coaching, we had to play a lot of five out because 6-foot-6-inch Quinn Clark had to play the five position,” Klatsky said. “Now we have other guys that are way bigger, longer and stronger — we can play a little bit differently because of the personnel, and we’ll be able to defend around the rim and rebound better.”

With Clark sliding down to the wings, the Violets can impose their physicality and size on opponents, attacking the basket with force and collapsing on driving lanes. SPS senior Zay Freeney will be the key to this offensive. Freeney does it all for the Violets, creating opportunities on both sides of the ball. Last season, the guard led the team in steals and recorded double-digit scoring performances in 23 games.

“We’re 10 guys deep who each can guard at every position and really apply pressure on the defensive end,” Freeney said. “That’s something I’m really excited about as we continue to build our offensive chemistry.”

After steadily increasing his offensive output from about 10 points a game in his first season to 15 points per game last season, Freeney’s confidence is high heading into this season.

“I really expect to pick it up on the defensive end, putting more pressure on the ball and living in passing lanes,” Freeney said. “I definitely want to be more efficient on offense and take the shots I take — not harping on makes and missing — just preparing in the best way possible to take the right shots.”

Now in his last year, Freeney wanted to build on his leadership role on the team, helping younger players find their groove and establish a rhythm on the floor.

“You’ll just see me being more of a vocal leader this year,” Freeney said. “Guys like Spencer laid out the booth for me, and I plan on following in their footsteps, especially with all the new talent we have coming in.”

Among the new talent entering is graduate student Jack Stone, who transferred from rival UAA team Carnegie Mellon University. The 6-foot-2-inch guard earned All-UAA First Team, averaging around 13 points per game with his elite perimeter shooting.

“I’m really excited to finally play with Jack and not against him because he has had some really big games against us,” Freeney said. “And we go back and forth in practice — he’ll let me know what he’s done against NYU in the past, so it’s always fun playing with him.”

The Violets play their first game of the season this Friday, Nov. 9 at the Paulson Center against Babson College at 5 p.m.

Contact Logan Holland at [email protected].