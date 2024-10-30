In the Huddle: Zay Freeney on finding inspiration on the court and around the city

Senior guard Zay Freeney played an instrumental role in the recent success of the NYU men’s basketball team. Besides reaching the second round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, he made the All-Met Third Team and the UAA Winter All-Academic Team and was named an Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar. He led the Violets in steals last year with 40 and reached double-digit points in 23 games, including four where he scored more than 20.

This season, Freeney expects more — both on the court, by winning more games and making it further in the NCAA tournament, and for himself, as he looks ahead to life after collegiate basketball.

In an interview with WSN, he discussed what excited him about life at NYU and off the court, and why he loves helping young players.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: How long have you been playing basketball?

Freeney: I started when I was 2 years old. My dad introduced me to the sport, and from that point on, I never stopped playing. It was the only sport I took part in until high school, when I played tennis to help me with my footwork. Everything I did was always dedicated to basketball, and I knew I wanted to play in college, no matter the level. I wanted to show that all of the hard work I put in as a kid paid off to get me here.

WSN: Did you always know you wanted to come to New York City?

Freeney: I always knew I wanted to leave my home state of Arizona, and I guess that led me to New York — I thought, go big or go home. You just cannot pass up a school like NYU.

WSN: Who would you say are your primary inspirations, both related or unrelated to basketball?

Freeney: My mom and dad, as well as my grandparents, always believed in me and supported my dream. I have younger siblings now, too, that inspire me to keep going and be the best example I can be. In terms of basketball players, it’s definitely Allen Iverson because of all of the swag he had on the court.

WSN: Would you say that you emulate Iverson’s swag in your own game?

Freeney: For sure — I am pretty hard-nosed. I love to make a highlight play. When I go out there and just play my own game, I try to put on a show for everyone that comes to watch. I probably have more hops than Iverson, though.

WSN: Outside of basketball, what are your other interests and hobbies?

Freeney: Definitely food, I’m a big burger guy. This might be a hot take, but Mama’s TOO! pizza in the West Village is by far my favorite spot right now. I’ve been there every weekend since I discovered it. Also, Gotham Burger Social Club on the Lower East Side has such a good burger. I talked to the owner there, who is a really nice guy, and I feel like I have a connection now.

WSN: What are you listening to right now?

Freeney: Yeat is currently my favorite rapper. And ian, who I actually met randomly this summer. Of course, I have to mention Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert and Kanye West — I’ve been listening to Kanye since I was a baby. He’s my all time favorite.

WSN: Are these the same artists that you listen to before a game?

Freeney: I actually try to slow it down before a game to get my mind right. Lately I’ve been listening to a ton of The Cranberries — it really eases my nerves and slows my mind down. They help me a lot.

WSN: I heard that you love documentaries, which excited me because I, too, am a big documentary person. Do you have a favorite one?

Freeney: My all-time favorite is “Judas and the Black Messiah.” It’s about Fred Hampton and the Black Panther Party, and how the government infiltrated the party and ended up assassinating Hampton. That is definitely my top watch — I recommend that documentary for everybody.

WSN: I know that you are a Sports Management major. Do you plan to work in the sports industry after graduation?

Freeney: That’s the goal. I really want to focus on working with youth sports to provide opportunities for them to excel at the next level. I had an internship this summer with the MLB’s Youth Development Foundation, focusing specifically on the African American community. We held college camps for historically Black colleges and universities, as well as ran their social media accounts to spotlight the players. Through this internship, I additionally helped put on a high school invitational camp in Florida called the Hank Aaron Invitational. The camp lasted two weeks, and there were around 200 players who got the opportunity to learn from professional baseball players. This is the work I want to do, and I think the end goal for me would be to become an athletic director at a top university. So if anyone reading this is looking for a prodigy, let me know.

WSN: What inspires you most about helping young people, specifically young athletes?

Freeney: It has so much to do with my personal story and upbringing. I’ve had a lot of people along my journey take me under their wing, and make being here at NYU a real possibility. I want to do the same for the next generation, and pass on what I’ve learned to help fulfill as many of their dreams as possible. I think working with young athletes would be the most fun, also.

WSN: On that note, what is your favorite memory from playing basketball at NYU?

Freeney: It’s easily when we won the conference last season — it was the first time in 30 years that NYU had done that. I shed a tear when we did. My first year, we were at the bottom of the rankings and just not very good. Due to coach Dave Klatsky and some of the new guys, we completely turned the program around in just two years. I hope we can repeat that this year.

