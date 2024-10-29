NYU cross country is putting camaraderie over competition

Running alongside teammates at a similar pace is often easier than running alone, and a teammate’s encouragement can be an incredible motivator. This camaraderie is the cornerstone of NYU’s cross country teams, which head coach Tyler Deck Shipley has built into a close-knit, consistently competitive group over three seasons.

After the 2023 season in which both the men’s and women’s teams qualified for the NCAA Division III Championship, they are set to compete again this year. Their success, along with Shipley’s commitment to both individual growth and team bonding, has drawn national attention, and this year, Shipley had to turn away more recruits than ever.

Junior Lucy Gott chose to run at NYU largely due to Coach Shipley’s vision for the team and the supportive environment he has created.

“When I got to New York and became part of the team, everything clicked for me,” Gott said. “I felt more comfortable in this environment, with a welcoming and supportive team — one that felt like a family.”

Currently ranked No. 8 and No. 4 in the nation, respectively, both teams have strong chances of reaching the podium at the NCAA D-III Championship on Nov. 23 in Terre Haute, IN. They are working as a unified team to make that happen.

To strengthen bonds, the men’s team has embraced a buddy system to welcome its 13 new members, which junior Jeffrey Chen says is a reflection on the team’s renewed commitment to focusing on community. Chen connected early with his first-year buddy Everett Jania, both of whom are students at the Stern School of Business, and shared insights about classes, professors and clubs to help Jania settle in.

Gott has also embraced a mentoring role, with many underclassmen looking up to her for guidance.

“It’s about encouraging them to trust the process and reminding them that in a couple of years, they’ll be in our shoes,” Gott said. “For a lot of them, this is their first time away from home, so in many ways, it’s like being their mom — giving reminders for meetings, sharing my packing list and helping them with whatever they need.”

Junior Janie Cooper has also grown during her time on the team, shaving nearly 90 seconds off her 6K time. But for her, speed isn’t the only focus; team performance and spirit matters just as much.

“The energy every morning is so positive; we are joking, laughing around and cheering each other on,” Cooper said.

The women’s team began the season with a No. 1 ranking, though the road to the national championship has been more challenging than expected. They finished second in both the 2023 NCAA Niagara Regional and in the 2023 NCAA D-III Championship. For the men’s team, the 2023 season was their best season in eight years, reaching No. 16 — a rank they had not held since 2014.

Reflecting on their journey, Shipley emphasized how each season’s successes and setbacks is continually shaping the team’s identity.

“You discover so much about yourself and your connection with the team when you go through challenges together, and it’s a really cool opportunity to see who we are and how we tackle those challenges,” Shipley said. “I’m really proud of the energy they bring to practice each day, and I’m excited to see all of that bear fruit at the end of the year.”

The Violets will showcase the strength of their team spirit during their first postseason race of the season — the UAA Championship on Nov. 2 in Providence, RI.

