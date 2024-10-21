Swimming & Diving wins first meet, women’s soccer loses first game and other news

Cross Country

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the Connecticut College Invitational in New London, CT on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The No.11 men’s squad competed in the 8K event and placed first and fourth after being split into two groups due to the number of runners.

Crossing the finish line with a time of 24:24.40, senior Ryan Tobin was the quickest Violet, earning eighth place in the Blue Race. Junior Jeffrey Chen and sophomore Liam Hagerty were the next Violets to cross the line with times of 24:35.60 and 24:36.10, placing 12th and 13th in the group, respectively.

The No. 7 women’s team, also split into two groups, placed second and fourth in the 6K event.

Junior Janie Cooper shattered her personal best by 22 seconds and was the first Violet to finish, running a 21:00.40 and earning second place in the Blue Race. Cooper wasn’t the only Violet setting records — sophomore Josephine Dziedzic ran a 21:32.40, securing 11th in the race, while senior Katie Cochran placed 18th, coming in at 21:43.60.

Both teams are slated to compete in the UAA Championship in Providence, RI on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Golf

The men’s golf team made the journey east to Bethpage, NY to compete in the George Cangero Invitational hosted by Farmingdale State College over the Oct. 19-20 weekend.

The Violets totaled one stroke under the golf course’s par-72, placing fifth. First-year Oscar Uribe continued his fine form into this tournament to tie third as the Violets’ highest finisher. He equaled the course par on the first day and shot four under to finish four strokes behind Daniel Suter from Gettysburg College and CJ Merritt from Farmingdale State, who tied for first.

Sophomore Jomyuth Luangtana-Anan tied for 12th, scoring two-under par the first day but scored two-over the next. Junior Ryan Leung finished tied 15th, shooting 75 on the first day and two-under on the second.

The men’s and women’s golf teams have finished their season, returning to the courses on March 21-23 for the Jekyll Invitational in Jekyll Island, GA.

Soccer

The No. 17 women’s soccer team started the week strong with a 4-0 shutout against Mount St. Mary College in a non-conference game on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The Violets’ first point came 34 minutes in with a goal from senior Izze Ching, assisted by sophomore Carmen Cicerini. Only seven minutes later, Ching scored again, marking her second goal of the game and the season.

Ching continued to help the team, assisting sophomore Maylin Carr with her first goal of the year three minutes later, bringing NYU to 3-0 against the Knights. In the second half, graduate student Kelli Keady scored in the 57th minute, assisted by junior Rena Kalargiros.

NYU fell to No. 1 ranked Washington University in St. Louis on Saturday. Graduate student and goalkeeper Riley Felscher saved five of WashU’s shots on target, but the team still beat the Violets 3-0, its first loss of the season.

The Violets look to return to winning ways with another UAA matchup against the University of Rochester on Friday, Oct. 25, in a home match in Newark, NJ.

The men’s soccer team played its third UAA matchup against WashU on Saturday in a 0-2 defeat. It was the Violets’ first scoreless game this season, after scoring 31 goals in 10 games. Sophomore goalkeeper Jackson McCloskey attempted to keep the Violets in the game with a season-high 10 saves, but could not save a goal by WashU’s Zach Susee in the 16th minute.

The Violets only recorded five shots the whole match, forcing one save out of the Bears’ goalkeeper throughout. The Bears peppered McCloskey’s goal with shots 22 times in the 90 minutes, adding another goal in the 81st minute. This is the first time this season that the Violets have lost in two consecutive matches.

The men’s team returns home to play the University of Rochester after the women’s match on Friday, Oct. 25.

Swimming & Diving

The men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams kicked off their 2024-25 season against the NCAA D-I Fordham University Rams on Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Bronx. The No. 5 men’s team won by a score of 183.5-114.5 while the No. 3 women’s swam out 176-124 winners.

The women’s team won 10 events, starting off with 2023-24 NCAA D-III Swimmer of the Year junior Kaley McIntyre, who won three individual events in the 50, 100 and 200-yard freestyle.

Senior Anna Li won the 100-yard breaststroke by four seconds, but finished second in the 200-yard iteration. NCAA 200-yard Butterfly D-III national champion senior Caitlin Marshall won her event at 2:06.50, with sophomore Reina Gomez less than a second behind.

Sophomore Daria Chtokolov won the 1000-yard freestyle with a 10:31.33 time, while Marshall followed three seconds behind. Fellow sophomore Calista Lynch won the 200-yard backstroke by six-hundredths of a second and Hope Xayaveth, another sophomore, won the 100-yard butterfly with a 56.29 time.

Graduate student Elle Motekaitis won her 500-yard freestyle event by eight-hundredths of a second. McIntyre, Xayaveth, first-years Natsuki Uchino and Bethany Spangler won the 400-yard relay, swimming a 3:34.53.

The men’s team won nine events. First-year Evan Jue won the 1000-yard freestyle in his debut for NYU with a 9:39.48 time, followed by senior Connor Vincent eight seconds behind. First-year Youngsoo Ahn-Song also placed first in his debut in the 100-yard breaststroke at 58.15, five-hundredths of a second ahead of first-year Maksym Nechydyuk who placed second. Nechydyuk also swam first in the 200-yard individual medley at 1:53.26.

First-year Petar Dubovac debuted in the 200-yard butterfly in first place with a 1:54.64 time. Another first-year, Keith McQuaid, won the 200-yard backstroke with a 1:52.30, senior Ajay Watanakun won the 50-yard freestyle with a 21.02 time and Vincent won the 500-yard freestyle at 4:40.96. Captain of the diving team and senior William Hopkins won the 1-meter and 3-meter dive events.

After a successful first weekend for the Violets, both swim teams travel to Glassboro, NJ for a meet against Rowan University on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Volleyball

The No. 22 women’s volleyball team started off its triple header last weekend against Salisbury University on Friday night, losing the match in four sets — 22-25, 29-27, 23-25 and 15-25.

After dropping a close opening set, the Violets came back to take the second for another tight score of 29-27. The Violets held a significant lead for part of the second set — the team obtained a seven point lead at 15-8 — but ultimately fought hard for its second set win after the Sea Gulls held on for three of the Violets’ match points.

Despite sophomore Grace Nelson having a season high of 24 kills, as well as a notable 21 digs by graduate student Yooni Park, the Violets dropped the following two sets to lose the match 1-3, granting Salisbury its 10th straight win.

The next day in the Paulson Center, the Violet community honored three seniors — Yooni Park, Taylor Odum and Dominique Drust — on the team’s Senior Day. The Violets celebrated aptly with two wins, both in straight sets.

The team’s first match of the day was against The University of Mount Saint Vincent, in which the Violets soundly defeated 25-15, 25-15 and 25-12. Drust had a notable 13 assists, and first-year defensive specialist Felicia Wu led the team with seven aces.

Similarly, in the second match of the day against Stockton University, the Violets swept the team 25-17, 25-18 and 25-17. The Violets play Grinnell College on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Paulson Center.

Contact Levi and Logan at [email protected]