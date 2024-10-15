Women’s soccer shutout, ITA cup highlights and other news

Golf

The men’s golf team placed 11th in the Skidmore Fall Invitational, tying with Bowdoin College after weather conditions shortened the event to just one round on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Two Violets, first-years Shray Patel and Oscar Uribe, ended in a 13-way tie for 15th place. Both Patel and Uribe individually ended four-over par. The rest of the team, including sophomore Jomyuth Luangtana-anan and juniors Ryan Leung and Ishaan Shroff ended nine-over par and contributed to the Violets’ 26-over par finish.

The team, ranked fourth in the NCAA Division III Region II, will compete next in the George Cangero Invitational in Bethpage, NY, on Oct. 19-20.

On Oct. 7-8, the women’s golf team placed fourth in a two-round tournament at the Tartan Invitational in Pittsburgh, PA hosted by Carnegie Mellon University. The Violets scored 45-over on the 72-par course, placing the team behind Carnegie Mellon’s 24-over par finish.

Junior Srishti Dhurandhar was the highest individual scorer for the Violets, tying for 14th place with a score of 10-over, including three birdies. Dhurandhar finished alongside students from Washington University in St. Louis, Emory University and Carnegie Mellon.

The women’s team ended its fall schedule ranked 15th in the Division III Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll. They will return to competition at the Jekyll Invitational, held from March 21-23 in Georgia.

Tennis

Three Violets — senior Jimena Menendez and first-years Victoria Wang and Siona Vallabhaneni — represented NYU at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup in Rome, GA on Oct. 10-13.

After earning the title of UAA Athlete of the Week following her ITA Northeast Regional Singles Championship win, Menendez won her first match of the cup in straight sets against ITA All-American Ruth Hill 6-3, 7-5. Wang also won in straight sets, defeating Pomona College’s Mariss Markey 6-4, 7-5. In doubles, Vallabhaneni and Wang lost 1-6, 0-6 to ITA Doubles All-American pair Ansley Carpenter and Brooke Despriet.

Day two proved to be a harder challenge for the Violets as Menendez and Wang both lost in straight sets. Menendez lost 3-6,1-6, while Wang lost 1-6, 2-6.

Despite their losses, both players continued competing in consolation matches for the remainder of the cup. Menendez forced a third set but lost to 2024 ITA Regional Player to Watch Izzy Antanavicius 3-6, 6-2, 6-7.

In their consolation matches, Wang and Vallabhaneni lost both times, 2-6, 0-6, and 3-6, 6-7. However, Wang finished strong, winning her final singles match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

The women’s tennis team have finished their fall schedule and will face Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY on Feb. 22, 2025.

Soccer

In its second UAA game of the season, the women’s soccer team defeated the University of Chicago in a 2-0 shutout.

The first goal came in the 29th minute from senior midfielder Bryce Chan, assisted by graduate student Riley Mullady. This marked Chan’s first goal of the season and Mullady’s second assist.

Less than a minute later, graduate student Kelli Keady scored unassisted with a low shot, adding another point to the Violets’ advantage.

The Maroons had two shots on goal — both of which were saved by graduate goalkeeper Riley Felsher. Felsher has only conceded six goals across 12 games this season and recorded her seventh shutout with this match.

The Violets hope to continue its unbeaten streak of 8-4-0 when the team faces Mount Saint Mary College in a home match on Oct. 16 in Newark, NJ.

After the women’s match, the men’s soccer team played its second UAA conference match of the season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Maroons, losing 1-2.

Senior Bryce Lexow assisted senior forward Rafael Panero-Ren in the 11th minute of the match. The Maroons scored 15 minutes later, evening the score.

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, the Maroons took a lead 2-1. The Violets’ sophomore goalkeeper Jackson McCloskey made seven crucial saves to prevent Chicago from extending the lead.

The men’s team currently has a record of 5-3-2 and will play its third UAA match on Oct. 19 against Washington University in St. Louis.

Volleyball

The No. 13 women’s volleyball team traveled to St. Louis, MO this weekend to play in the second UAA round robin, facing Case Western Reserve University and WashU.

In the first match against Case Western, the Violets won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-12, 25-14. Graduate student Yooni Park had 14 digs, junior Ava Launsbach recorded 22 assists and sophomore Grace Nelson notched 13 kills. Launsbach and first-year Felicia Wu also had two aces each.

However, the Violets lost 1-3 during its match against WashU. After a close start, the Violets lost the first two sets 23-25 and 17-25, but came back to win the third set 25-16. Despite the momentum shift, the Violets fell 23-25 in the fourth set to lose the match.

Despite the loss, the Violets had more points, kills, aces and assists than the Bears. Nelson added 15 kills, Launsbach had 23 more assists and Park had 30 more digs.

The Violets will play at home on Friday, Oct. 18 against Salisbury University at the Paulson Center.

Contact Isabella D’Erasmo at [email protected].