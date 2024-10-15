Women’s soccer shutout, ITA cup highlights and other news

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
Protesters on one side of a street raise Palestinian flags and signs while protestors on the other side raise Israeli flags.
FSJP, NYU condemn ‘violence and vandalism’ from right-wing Zionist group
A red brick building with a large arched entrance, leading to a courtyard with people going in and out.
NYU Law renames courtyard after alum, New Jersey congressman
A man reading off a paper in front of people, with “BANNABLE AT N.Y.U.” written on the back of his shirt.
Pro-Palestinian faculty read passages from ‘bannable’ books in Bobst demonstration
An illustration of a pair of legs wearing blue jeans and golden tie flats standing on a wooden box with the “W.S.N.” logo on it. In the background are trees and various colorful buildings.
The Soapbox: Public university funding in Argentina, Falkland Islands ownership in the UK, illegal gold mining in Ghana
Tel Aviv seaside. There is a beach and people swimming in the sea. There are tall buildings in the background.
NYU says recent Tel Aviv shooting did not have ‘any effect’ on site operations
The exterior of 10 Astor Place.
NYU Marron Institute receives $20 million to help fund citywide sustainability goals
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
How Langone’s drug education program is reaching citywide youth
A large group of protestors marching with flags, signs, drums and banners. The large banners in the front left reads “STOP COP CITY”, “FREE PALESTINE” and a phrase in Arabic characters. The large banner on the right reads “GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA” and “WITHIN OUR LIFETIME”
Students join hundreds to protest Netanyahu’s UN address
A woman stands on a podium and speaks into a microphone.
New York signs legislation saving some students money post-graduation
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Tandon study finds high pollution levels within the subway system
Protesters on one side of a street raise Palestinian flags and signs while protestors on the other side raise Israeli flags.
FSJP, NYU condemn ‘violence and vandalism’ from right-wing Zionist group
A red brick building with a large arched entrance, leading to a courtyard with people going in and out.
NYU Law renames courtyard after alum, New Jersey congressman
A man reading off a paper in front of people, with “BANNABLE AT N.Y.U.” written on the back of his shirt.
Pro-Palestinian faculty read passages from ‘bannable’ books in Bobst demonstration
Tel Aviv seaside. There is a beach and people swimming in the sea. There are tall buildings in the background.
NYU says recent Tel Aviv shooting did not have ‘any effect’ on site operations
People gathering around a garden on blankets listening to a woman speak with a microphone.
Elizabeth Street Garden to be evicted after an 11-year fight for the space
Protesters on one side of a street raise Palestinian flags and signs while protestors on the other side raise Israeli flags.
FSJP, NYU condemn ‘violence and vandalism’ from right-wing Zionist group
Tel Aviv seaside. There is a beach and people swimming in the sea. There are tall buildings in the background.
NYU says recent Tel Aviv shooting did not have ‘any effect’ on site operations
(Danny Arensberg for WSN)
Students at NYU join hundreds in Oct. 7 demonstrations
A group of police officers and protesters gathered outside a white building. One protester holds a large Palestinian flag on the left, while another has an Israeli flag on the right and police officers stand in the middle.
A look into how U.S. colleges responded to waves of on-campus protests
A large group of protestors marching with flags, signs, drums and banners. The large banners in the front left reads “STOP COP CITY”, “FREE PALESTINE” and a phrase in Arabic characters. The large banner on the right reads “GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA” and “WITHIN OUR LIFETIME”
Students join hundreds to protest Netanyahu’s UN address
A large group of people sit on the large staircase inside the lobby of New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life, with one person in the front row holding a sign with text “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM” printed on it.
Students demand more from Hamilton on Iran demonstrations
The logo of New York University's Asian/Pacific/American Studies in white in the middle of leaves and flowers.
Asian/Pacific/American Studies major lacks adequate representation, students and faculty say
An exterior shot of the Bronfman Center. On the left is the entrance of the building with a New York University sign that reads “STILL REQUIRED FACE MASK.” On the right is a plaque that reads “New York University 7 The EDGAR M. BRONFMAN CENTER FOR JEWISH STUDENT LIFE”
NYU disputes failing grade on antisemitism report
Dr. Jonathan Haidt speaking in front of an audience with a presentation labeled “The Partisan Divide on Political Values Grows Even Wider” behind him.
Stern professor resigns from professional org. after refusing to write diversity statement
An illustration of a gray facade which reads “NYU School of Global Public Health”, with a purple banner that reads “NYU” on the right side, all against a pale background.
Women with disabilities more likely to report food insecurity, NYU study finds
A man wearing an all black outfit and a bright orange beanie watches a monitor. Behind him are crew members wearing black, one of whom is holding a camera.
Beyond NYU: From moviegoer to festival screener
A brunette girl wearing a white top smiling, standing against a green wall, with the words “BEYOND N.Y.U" illustrated next to her.
Beyond NYU: How a Gallatin alum built her brand up from flea markets to fashion shows
A man with his arms crossed smiles at the camera. To his left, “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in bold white text.
Beyond NYU: Taking mind control past ‘science fiction’ and into the world
A girl sitting at a piano looks back while playing. “BEYOND” is drawn behind her and “N.Y.U.” is illustrated over a T.V. in light purple.
Beyond NYU: Writing songs for TikTok and the stage
A girl smiling for a photo on the sidewalk. “BEYOND N.Y.U.” is written in white font in the top left corner.
Beyond NYU: Maintaining memories through shared albums
Doctor Carl Zimmer speaks from the wooden podium in Hemmerdinger Hall. An audience sits in front of him. Behind him is a projector screen displaying two images.
How science journalists reported on the ‘story of our lifetime’
A man wearing a dotted tie, a white shirt and a black suit jacket speaks in an online conference session. Behind him are a bookshelf and five clocks displaying times in different time zones.
Minnesota prof criticizes public health response at COVID-19 lecture
An illustration of a COVID-19 vaccination card in the background with a half-full syringe on the left of the foreground and a bottle reading “COVID-19 VACCINE BOOSTER” on the right.
Most NYU students haven’t received the bivalent booster, WSN survey finds
A building which has NYU and NYU Steinhardt flags hoisted from a walls.
After one month of checking visitor vax cards, NYU gives up
Seven students wear masks while sitting at their desks in an NYU classroom. A professor sitting on a table listens to a student.
Immunocompromised students concerned following mask mandate removal
A street of food vendors and people walking and waiting in line.
Vendors on the block: The flavor and soul of a Bronx upbringing
A look at the top of a red food concession tent. “Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings” is written in white text.
It’s official — New York City is obsessed with soup dumplings
An illustration of two models, one blonde and one brunette, in black dresses.
One-up your friends with these iconic Halloween costumes
A tan, yellow and green tub of ice cream sit beside each other. They read, “Van Leeuwen French Ice Cream” on the front.
I tried 30 of Westside Market’s ice cream pints — here are the ones that won over my sweet tooth
Six girls in a line are wearing, respectively, a sweater with loose jeans, a sweater with a skirt and belt, a sweater dress, a sweater and a skirt, a sweater with jorts and a sweater with uncuffed sweatpants.
How to stay stylish in sweater weather
An illustration of two models, one blonde and one brunette, in black dresses.
One-up your friends with these iconic Halloween costumes
Six girls in a line are wearing, respectively, a sweater with loose jeans, a sweater with a skirt and belt, a sweater dress, a sweater and a skirt, a sweater with jorts and a sweater with uncuffed sweatpants.
How to stay stylish in sweater weather
Five girls in a locker room, all wearing jerseys. From left to right, they wear: a cropped, black jersey with jeans, a white jersey with a white maxi skirt, a white jersey with jean shorts, a green jersey with a mini skirt, and a white jersey vest with purple parachute pants and kitten heels.
From field to fashion: Styling the jersey for everyday
A photo of toy angels in a line, wearing various bright hats and outfits.
These naked babies are taking campus by storm
An illustration of three people against a mint green background. One wears a black matching set with leggings, a top and jacket. Another wears a pink top with white parachute pants and the third wears basketball shorts with a white T-shirt and blue hat.
Athleisure: Do’s and don’ts
A look at the top of a red food concession tent. “Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings” is written in white text.
It’s official — New York City is obsessed with soup dumplings
A tan, yellow and green tub of ice cream sit beside each other. They read, “Van Leeuwen French Ice Cream” on the front.
I tried 30 of Westside Market’s ice cream pints — here are the ones that won over my sweet tooth
A close-up of brown cake slices topped with white frosting and green seeds, displayed on a glass platter in a bakery. (Pashmina Khan for WSN)
It’s time to put the ‘treat’ in trick-or-treat
A close-up shot of a bratwurst with white sauce on top in a cardboard tray, in front of some beer.
Oktoberfest NYC serves up mediocre food at a high price
A woman and a person in a bagel costume posing for a photo
How BagelFest introduced me to a hole new world
A street of food vendors and people walking and waiting in line.
Vendors on the block: The flavor and soul of a Bronx upbringing
During Hispanic Heritage Month, listening is everything
During Hispanic Heritage Month, listening is everything
In a purple-lit room, a student holds a striped rainbow flag with a blue triangle and white star while another student next to her holds a black-and-white flag.
Haus of Violets works to foster queer joy and expression on campus
An N.Y.U. flag flying in the sky, with an American flag draped over the left side and a Chinese flag on the right.
How multicultural clubs helped me find my place at NYU
Two men walk past the exterior of a brick building.
How students at NYU find community during Passover
An illustration of a taco fighting french fries boxing in a ring.
Ranked: Fast food near campus
(Gia Sidhu for WSN)
Ranked: Microtrends
A collage of three photos. On the left, a model walks in a black, lace bodysuit with knee–length tassels hanging from the neckline. In the middle, a model stands in front of a flashlight, wearing a high khaki-beige collar with layered circular cut-out on two sides, with a side slit skirt and knee high boots. On the right, a model wears an oversized blue pinstripe suit and a beige hat. There is a red bandana tied around their neck and collection of small red knotted ropes attached to one breast of their jacket.
Ranked: The top 5 looks from WSN’s NYFW coverage
A hand holds a phone with images of four books on the screen.
Ranked: Book tracking apps
Collage of the five dating apps, with “tinder” and “match” on the left, “RAYA” in the middle, and “Hinge” and “Bumble” on the right.
Ranked: Dating apps
A model wearing a long light-blue spaghetti-strap dress walks in the middle of 10 other models standing in a circle.
WSN at New York Fashion Week
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
Frederick Anderson delivers African glam and elegance in his Spring 2025 collection
A model wears a pink and green tweed jacket in front of clothing racks.
Californian brand St. John puts an edgy twist on vintage classics at NYFW
Two images of models side-by-side
Andrew Kwon’s ‘ephemeral’ embraces fantastical floral fashion
A model wearing a black hat and hoodie with orange accents, a white undershirt and black pants and shoes walks down a white tiled runway while carrying a beige bag with green leaves.
Flying Solo returns to NYFW, attempting to push the fashion envelope
A woman carrying a basket and a rolled up rug with one arm around a young boy. Both look down a subway tunnel with concern.
NYFF 62 Review: ‘Blitz’ finds humanity and horror in wartime London
A man and woman look into each other's eyes lovingly in front of a room of people. The man wears a yamaka and a ceremonial scarf.
Review: ‘Nobody Wants This’ comedically represents the Jewish American experience
A woman with long dark hair in a dark room leans against a door while a streak of light shines on her.
Review: Charli xcx’s new remix album explores the nuances of fear and fame
A large crowd in front of a stage with three people in front of a backdrop that says “VAMPIRE WEEKEND." Two screens show close-up shots of a man holding a guitar.
Review: Vampire Weekend packs 2 decades worth of hits into its MSG show
A collage of actors' polaroids arranged on a four by five grid with the words “SATURDAY NIGHT" in the center.
Review: ‘Saturday Night’ represents the whirlwind that established ’70s TV
Four chess pieces in front of a yellow and blue chessboard background.
Review: ‘Intermezzo’ is a poignant reflection on messy relationships
A collage of four book illustrations.
Books beyond Bobst: A play about an artist, a novel spanning 300 years and more
An illustration of four women’s faces, each in front of a blue square. The words “COCO MELLORS” are above the faces and “BLUE SISTERS” are below the faces.
Review: ‘Blue Sisters’ by Coco Mellors perfectly underscores the meaning of sisterhood
A collage of four book illustrations.
Books beyond Bobst: A novel longlisted for the National Book Award, a book by a trailblazing activist and more
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
NYU Reads author Hua Hsu on ‘polarization’ at college campuses
A woman carrying a basket and a rolled up rug with one arm around a young boy. Both look down a subway tunnel with concern.
NYFF 62 Review: ‘Blitz’ finds humanity and horror in wartime London
A man and woman look into each other's eyes lovingly in front of a room of people. The man wears a yamaka and a ceremonial scarf.
Review: ‘Nobody Wants This’ comedically represents the Jewish American experience
A collage of actors' polaroids arranged on a four by five grid with the words “SATURDAY NIGHT" in the center.
Review: ‘Saturday Night’ represents the whirlwind that established ’70s TV
Four people look up to a fighter who is in a boxing ring. The fighter is hanging on the ropes, looking back down to the others.
Review: ‘The Featherweight’ is a certified heavy hitter
Two people sit in the front seats of a vehicle. The driver smiles while the passenger appears concerned.
Review: From SNL to an SUV, ‘Will & Harper’ brings trans awareness along for the ride
A woman with long dark hair in a dark room leans against a door while a streak of light shines on her.
Review: Charli xcx’s new remix album explores the nuances of fear and fame
A large crowd in front of a stage with three people in front of a backdrop that says “VAMPIRE WEEKEND." Two screens show close-up shots of a man holding a guitar.
Review: Vampire Weekend packs 2 decades worth of hits into its MSG show
A worm's eye view of a man sitting on a barstool.
Lupe Fiasco and Frayne Vibez bring electric energy to Brooklyn Steel
A person outside of N.Y.U. Stern, wearing a red keffiyeh, speaks into a microphone. Around him are protestors holding signs that say “HANDS OFF OUR STUDENTS” and “CEASEFIRE NOW”.
Q&A: CAS prof. Chenjerai Kumanyika challenges NYPD preconceptions with new podcast
Four people standing next to each other staring into the camera. From left to right: A person wearing a magenta suit, a blonde person wearing a violet shirt, a woman with neon pink hair and silver blouse and a person wearing a dark, polka-dot shirt.
‘Sink Your Teeth’ digests love in modern times
A bunch of men jumping on a stage in the rain, some having bloody faces.
Review: ‘The Outsiders’ is a golden adaptation of a celebrated classic
Group of dancers performing on a stage with purple lighting.
Tisch Dance Works student choreographers groove towards the future of dance
Multiple people on stage dance in a circle with their limbs extended. In the middle, a performer is midair with his arms up.
Review: ‘Cabaret’ on Broadway is full of ignorance and beauty
Two people stand back-to-back in the middle of a dark stage. On the left is a woman in scrubs, while a man on the right is wearing a brown military suit.
Medicine meets music: How health care workers communicate loss through song
A woman leans on a cardboard box marked with the word "ACCEPTANCE" in bold black text.
Tisch students debut ‘If Words Could Talk’ at Theater For the New City
A monochromatic photograph depicting a group of German protesters.
Review: Bernd Sahling’s ‘It’ll Be OK’ exhibition portrays East Germany’s punk scene against the backdrop of its late-1980s political upheaval
Framed photographs against a white wall in a geometric pattern.
Review: ‘Ilit Azoulay: Mere Things’ unveils historical narratives through everyday objects
Review: ‘Art at the Edge’ promotes coastal resiliency awareness during Climate Week
Review: ‘Art at the Edge’ promotes coastal resiliency awareness during Climate Week
A room with three framed prints hanging above a blue sofa, lit by chandeliers.
Review: ORLAN represents significant women in history at NYU’s La Maison Française
A canvas with a scene of people in an outdoor market wearing popular 19th century dress
Review: ‘Mexican Prints at the Vanguard’ highlights Mexico’s colorful and complicated history
People sit in a park under a tree with green and orange leaves. More groups of people sit scattered behind them.
Opinion: A single day off isn’t a ‘Fall Break’
A sticker that says “I VOTED” in white text. Below the text, “I Voted” is repeated in 12 different languages.
Opinion: Take your activism to the polls
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
A student sits on the floor knitting next to their laptop with hands coming out of the computer, untangling the yarn.
Opinion: NYU needs a standardized pro-AI policy
A black lamppost sign that reads “TULSA” and “DECO DISTRICT” with beige, stone buildings behind it.
Opinion: Oklahoma’s abortion ban cannot be ignored at NYU Tulsa
NYU students gather for a vigil in Washington Square Park mourning the loss of life in Lebanon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 in New York.
Editorial: NYU needs to talk about Lebanon. Publicly.
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
(Samson Tu for WSN)
Editorial: NYU must reckon with its actions at Gould Plaza
A graphic with three strips of excerpts from a lawsuit document against a background of players competing on a volleyball court. The court has the logo of N.Y.U. Athletics in the middle.
Editorial: NYU, why didn’t you call Robinson’s foul?
Inside a New York City polling site. A red "Vote N.Y.C." sign in the foreground, and a polling booth in the background.
Editorial: New York needs you to vote tomorrow
An illustration of two purple islands in a starry night sky. The further one is a white arch with “W.S.P.” and an N.Y.U. flag and on the closer one is a person sitting in a bedroom on their laptop.
Opinion: Some distance from campus may be what you need
A crowd of people holding up signs while marching through Washington Square Park.
A guide to navigating protests on campus
(Mikaylah Du for WSN)
A love letter to New York City
The 6 subway train arrives at the Union Square station. People stand on the platform and walk on the overpass.
Opinion: Dramatically increasing law enforcement in NYC subways is not the answer to safety concerns
A street of New York City covered in rain and fog. Two people are walking on the sidewalk holding umbrellas.
Opinion: NYU needs to update its severe weather policy
A cobblestone street with brick buildings on the left side and white buildings on the right.
Opinion: Language & Cultural Houses are more than just quaint cottages splattered across campus
An illustration of a white speech bubble that reads “This shit sucks” in black font. Next to it, another speech bubble that is blue and reads “Right?”. Both speech bubbles are against a gray grid background.
Opinion: A 3-step guide to complaining correctly
An illustration of a purple world map with four circles of club logos overlaying it. The top left circle has text “the French club” with the French flag drawn inside the letter “F” against a blue background. The top right circle has the tip of the Empire State Building lit with green, white and red lights and text “ITALIAN CLUB AT N.Y.U.” against a light blue background. The bottom left circle has text “C.M.S” in red and a red flower icon. The bottom right circle has text “Russian Club at N.Y.U” in red against a white background.
Opinion: NYU should promote more conversation clubs
An illustration of a tweet from user @A1exandraCohen with text “if i EVER get Twitter blue, just know it’s a cry for help.” against a blue background. The tweet has two likes.
Opinion: Students can save Twitter
An illustration of white wired earphones surrounded by musical notes, against a blue background.
Opinion: It’s high time we embrace pop music again
People sit in a park under a tree with green and orange leaves. More groups of people sit scattered behind them.
Opinion: A single day off isn’t a ‘Fall Break’
A student sits on the floor knitting next to their laptop with hands coming out of the computer, untangling the yarn.
Opinion: NYU needs a standardized pro-AI policy
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
An illustration of a violet torch illuminating a student doing an N.Y.U. training module on their computer.
Opinion: NYU’s How We Engage Toolkit forces students to comply with its politics
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
A portrait of Eric Adams wearing a gray suit, white collared shirt and navy blue printed tie. He stands in front of a royal blue background and an American flag on a floor stand.
Off-Third: Eric Adams and Rudy Giuliani compete to be NYC’s most disgraced mayor
An illustration of a person with binoculars staring in awe at a woman wearing dark sunglasses and red lipstick.
Off-Third: How to stalk campus celebrities
An image of a N.Y.U. flag, with the color purple edited into pink.
Off-Third: NYU changes branding to save misled patients
A laptop with the screen open to “NYU Albert” is covered with a red X on the left, and a piece of paper with the NYU logo titled “Course Registration” is covered with a green checkmark on the right. The background is blue.
Off Third: NYU takes course registration completely off the grid
A crowd of students in a large lobby.
Off-Third: NYU to use students as human fire extinguishers following policy change
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: An open letter to President Hamilton
Protesters holding hands amidst a crowd waving a Palestinian flag and holding signs that say “CEASEFIRE NOW LET GAZA LIVE!"
Guest Essay: Why we protest
Five panelists sit on a stage in front of a red curtain and a screen that reads “Listening from the Heart.”
Guest Essay: NYU in Dialogue’s ‘Shared Grief, Shared Hope’ panel was heartbreakingly healing
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Editorial: NYU is stifling protest in an attempt to control its image
The photo is shot from behind a troupe of police in helmets surveying a group of protesters while the Washington Square Arch stands above them all.
Opinion: NYU’s hypocritical attitude toward student activism isn’t new
A student with long hair wearing five different graduation caps stacked on top of one another. There is a purple graduation cap falling off the top and the student is reaching out to catch it.
Opinion: NYU needs to give transfer students a better shot
A person wearing a keffiyeh is zip tied by a cop in protective gear.
Inside NYU’s 180-plus disciplinary cases against pro-Palestinian students and faculty
Students walking on NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus. (Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Extremely disturbing’: Concerns over academic freedom at NYU Abu Dhabi surface following policies restricting attire at graduation
A purple N.Y.U. flag hangs on a building.
A search firm failed to find misconduct allegations against NYU’s former athletics director. Here’s why.
File Photo: NYU Tisch School of the Arts located at 721 Broadway. (Katie Peurrung for WSN)
A Tisch professor disappeared during a misconduct investigation. Two semesters later, he’s scheduled to teach again.
A mural of a woman’s face holding up a chain with the word “LOISAIDA” and a gold cityscape. The words “el bohio murals” and “#BRINGARTBACK” are next to the woman alongside the words “CURATED BY … THRIVECOLLECTIVE.ORG.”
Activists’ 25-year fight to revive an East Village community center
An illustration of bold white text that says “Weekly Sports Update” on a purple background with light purple flowers.
Women’s soccer shutout, ITA cup highlights and other news
An illustration of a purple-colored person on the right shouting “OUT OF BOUNDS" while holding a big whistle. Behind the person are the silhouettes of Big Ben, the Canalejas Center and the Sydney Opera House.
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Spain, Australia and the United Kingdom
A person wearing black shirt climbing a natural rock wall.
NYU Athletics ascends to new heights with rock climbing team
A woman in a wheelchair posing for a photo.
Picking up where she left off: NYU para swimmer Katie Kubiak qualifies for US national para swimming team
A person stands against a dark gray background with two L.E.D. light strips on either side and is wearing all black as she holds a tennis racquet.
In the Huddle: Jimena Menendez — first consecutive ITA Singles Champion
A person in a white top, jeans and pink strawberry earrings sits on a park bench with a pink tote bag.
Style on the Square
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Finding school spirit at NYU
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Gould Plaza holding a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads “No more dollar sign for Israel’s crimes.”
Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at NYU
(Krish Dev for WSN)
‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ becomes site of mass arrest at NYU
Two people run in front of the New York City skyline smiling.
NYU’s department of physical therapy hosts race to raise money for research
The Toronto skyline at night.
Spring break snapshots: Grassy getaways to snow-stuck trucks
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
SLAM! at NYU celebrates the art of spoken word
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
Mou Theatre brings together Mandarin-speaking theater enthusiasts at NYU
A woman hanging a Turkish flag on a curtain by a window at N.Y.U.'s Kimmel Center. Outside of the window is a red building.
Turkish NYU students commemorate 85 years since the death of republic founder
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Barks in Tompkins Square Park: Annual Halloween Dog Parade returns
Rob Benevides applies a white wig to an actor wearing a prosthetic costume face.
An inside look at the art and design process of behind-the-scenes artists
Six models wearing all black, walking down a runway in a single-file line.
The Fashion Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Welcome home, class of 2028
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
The Housing Guide | Under the Arch Magazine
Four people toast over dinner.
The Dinner Party Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
An illustration of the Washington Square Arch shown from a low angle. Around and behind the arch are cells and a DNA strand.
The Research Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
SPONSORED: How do I sublet my apartment this summer?
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News
New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

Washington Square News

Women’s soccer shutout, ITA cup highlights and other news

Here’s what you need to know from the past week in NYU athletics. This week: Oct. 7 – Oct. 13.
Isabella D'Erasmo, Deputy Copy Chief
October 15, 2024
Kiara Mujica
Sports Weekly recaps all the highlights from NYU athletics. (Kiara Mujica for WSN)

Golf

The men’s golf team placed 11th in the Skidmore Fall Invitational, tying with Bowdoin College after weather conditions shortened the event to just one round on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Two Violets, first-years Shray Patel and Oscar Uribe, ended in a 13-way tie for 15th place. Both Patel and Uribe individually ended four-over par. The rest of the team, including sophomore Jomyuth Luangtana-anan and juniors Ryan Leung and Ishaan Shroff ended nine-over par and contributed to the Violets’ 26-over par finish. 

The team, ranked fourth in the NCAA Division III Region II, will compete next in the George Cangero Invitational in Bethpage, NY, on Oct. 19-20.

On Oct. 7-8, the women’s golf team placed fourth in a two-round tournament at the Tartan Invitational in Pittsburgh, PA hosted by Carnegie Mellon University. The Violets scored 45-over on the 72-par course, placing the team behind Carnegie Mellon’s 24-over par finish.

Junior Srishti Dhurandhar was the highest individual scorer for the Violets, tying for 14th place with a score of 10-over, including three birdies. Dhurandhar finished alongside students from Washington University in St. Louis, Emory University and Carnegie Mellon. 

The women’s team ended its fall schedule ranked 15th in the Division III Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll. They will return to competition at the Jekyll Invitational, held from March 21-23 in Georgia. 

Tennis

Three Violets — senior Jimena Menendez and first-years Victoria Wang and Siona Vallabhaneni — represented NYU at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup in Rome, GA on Oct. 10-13. 

After earning the title of UAA Athlete of the Week following her ITA Northeast Regional Singles Championship win, Menendez won her first match of the cup in straight sets against ITA All-American Ruth Hill 6-3, 7-5. Wang also won in straight sets, defeating Pomona College’s Mariss Markey 6-4, 7-5. In doubles, Vallabhaneni and Wang lost 1-6, 0-6 to ITA Doubles All-American pair Ansley Carpenter and Brooke Despriet. 

Day two proved to be a harder challenge for the Violets as Menendez and Wang both lost in straight sets. Menendez lost 3-6,1-6, while Wang lost 1-6, 2-6.

Despite their losses, both players continued competing in consolation matches for the remainder of the cup. Menendez forced a third set but lost to 2024 ITA Regional Player to Watch Izzy Antanavicius 3-6, 6-2, 6-7. 

In their consolation matches, Wang and Vallabhaneni lost both times, 2-6, 0-6, and 3-6, 6-7. However, Wang finished strong, winning her final singles match in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. 

The women’s tennis team have finished their fall schedule and will face Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY on Feb. 22, 2025.

Soccer

In its second UAA game of the season, the women’s soccer team defeated the University of Chicago in a 2-0 shutout. 

The first goal came in the 29th minute from senior midfielder Bryce Chan, assisted by graduate student Riley Mullady. This marked Chan’s first goal of the season and Mullady’s second assist. 

Less than a minute later, graduate student Kelli Keady scored unassisted with a low shot, adding another point to the Violets’ advantage.

The Maroons had two shots on goal — both of which were saved by graduate goalkeeper Riley Felsher. Felsher has only conceded six goals across 12 games this season and recorded her seventh shutout with this match.

The Violets hope to continue its unbeaten streak of 8-4-0 when the team faces Mount Saint Mary College in a home match on Oct. 16 in Newark, NJ.

After the women’s match, the men’s soccer team played its second UAA conference match of the season on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Maroons, losing 1-2. 

Senior Bryce Lexow assisted senior forward Rafael Panero-Ren in the 11th minute of the match. The Maroons scored 15 minutes later, evening the score. 

Less than 10 minutes into the second half, the Maroons took a lead 2-1. The Violets’ sophomore goalkeeper Jackson McCloskey made seven crucial saves to prevent Chicago from extending the lead. 

The men’s team currently has a record of 5-3-2 and will play its third UAA match on Oct. 19 against Washington University in St. Louis. 

Volleyball

The No. 13 women’s volleyball team traveled to St. Louis, MO this weekend to play in the second UAA round robin, facing Case Western Reserve University and WashU.

In the first match against Case Western, the Violets won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-12, 25-14. Graduate student Yooni Park had 14 digs, junior Ava Launsbach recorded 22 assists and sophomore Grace Nelson notched 13 kills. Launsbach  and first-year Felicia Wu also had two aces each.   

However, the Violets lost 1-3 during its match against WashU. After a close start, the Violets lost the first two sets 23-25 and 17-25, but came back to win the third set 25-16. Despite the momentum shift, the Violets fell 23-25 in the fourth set to lose the match. 

Despite the loss, the Violets had more points, kills, aces and assists than the Bears. Nelson added 15 kills, Launsbach had 23 more assists and Park had 30 more digs. 

The Violets will play at home on Friday, Oct. 18 against Salisbury University at the Paulson Center.

Contact Isabella D’Erasmo at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Isabella D'Erasmo
Isabella D'Erasmo, Deputy Copy Chief
Isabella D'Erasmo is a senior studying international relations. In her free time, she loves to read, watch movies, constantly update everyone about her favorite sports and walk around the city. You can find her on instagram @isabella.derasmo or email her at [email protected].
Kiara Mujica
Kiara Mujica, Illustration Editor
Kiara Mujica is a sophomore majoring in advertising, public relations and visual media at the Galllatin School of Individualized Study. A New York City native, she has a special place in her heart for her family, friends, all things artsy and her three dogs. In her free time shes probably checking her horoscope, lighting a candle and watching rom-coms. Follow up with her @muji.kiara on instagram or email at [email protected]!