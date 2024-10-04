NYU Athletics announces new softball interim head coach

The NYU softball team has a new interim head coach, Nicole Bellini, who takes over from Now-Allah James — the only head coach the team has known since its inception during the 2014-15 season.

According to team members, the Violets were told in a meeting with athletic directors Jake Olkkola and Janice Quinn that Bellini would be promoted to Interim Head Coach on Thursday night.

“We were really excited to hear that we have a direction going into the season,” said sophomore pitcher Karleigh Kluever. “For us, one of the hardest things coming back this year was not knowing what things were going to look like in the spring.”

Previously, Bellini served as head coach of the Baruch College softball team, leading the Bearcats to their third-ever 20-win season. She joined the Violets as assistant coach in October 2022 under James, posting a 19-19 record in her first season and an 8-28 record in 2024.

“We had a challenging year last year, we didn’t perform to the best of our abilities,” Kluever said. “Having a fresh start is what we needed, and it was something that we earned because we put in so much time and dedication. Knowing that we have something stable going into our season helps us feel a lot better.”

Kluever said the team’s opinion will be taken into consideration when hiring a permanent head coach. They have been asked what qualifications and criteria they want in a coach upon returning to campus this semester.

“I am confident that Nicole is the right person to lead this team as interim head coach for the 2025 season,” Olkkola said in a press release. “Her familiarity with the players, the program and the softball community will ensure a smooth transition. I believe she will bring stability and focus as we move forward.”

The softball team starts its fall scrimmage next week against Columbia University on Sunday, Oct. 6, with regular season play beginning on March 7 against Oberlin College.

Contact Jonathan Mak and Sidney Snider at [email protected].