NYU men’s soccer team heads into conference play

The NYU men’s soccer team will officially start UAA conference play this Saturday against Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio — after missing out on the NCAA Division III tournament last year. They are currently second in the UAA with four wins, two draws and a loss.

So far, the team has demonstrated its attacking prowess — scoring over seven goals in two of their seven games and achieving double-digit goal tally for the first time since 2021.

However, the Violets have also suffered a couple of hard results — conceding two back-to-back goals to the University of Mount Saint Vincent within the span of a minute to draw. They also faced a tough loss to Penn State Harrisburg, where they conceded three goals in the second half in their only loss of the season so far.

“The season’s not going bad, especially coming off of the season we had last year, which we started with a crazy amount of losses,” captain and senior striker Bryce Lexow said in an interview with WSN. “We just did not play well. We probably should have a few more wins than we do, but a tie is better than a loss.”

After a two-year streak of making the NCAA Division III Men’s soccer tournament in 2021 and 2022, the Violets lost six games and drew five in 2023 — losing their spot in the tournament.

“The difference about our team this year than last year is there’s no standout player,” Lexow said. “This year we’re more so playing as a team, working together, passing the ball around more.”

Lexow is both the team’s leading goal-scorer with eight — including a hat trick against Baruch College — and tied for the most assists in the season with three so far. Going into conference play, the team hopes to continue playing well and ultimately win the UAA — which has some steep competition. Six of the eight teams have a winning record, with NYU having the second-best record thus far.

Kim Wyant has been the head coach of the NYU men’s soccer team since 2015 and led the team to seven postseason appearances, with hopes of making it eight this year. She was also the only female head coach of an NCAA men’s soccer team at that time.

“Our goal is to make the NCAA tournament,” Wyant said. “That’s ultimately what we’re striving for. I just try to keep the team focused day by day.”

