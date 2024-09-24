Fish Out of Water: Former NYU swimmer is moving out of the pool and onto the sidelines as assistant coach

Derek Maas won three national titles during his final season swimming for the Violets. He helped the team to a best-ever fourth place finish in the NCAA Division III championship, was named UAA Male Swimmer of the Year and represented the Violets at this year’s Olympic trials. On Sept. 16, NYU Athletics announced that Maas is stepping out of the water and beginning a position as an assistant coach of the men’s and women’s swimming teams.

Maas told WSN that his familiarity with the program will help give him a head start as a coach, and he is enjoying being on the pool deck for a change.

“It’s definitely a different view of every practice,” Maas said. “Honestly I love it, I get to continue with the same team so I’m familiar with everybody. I’ve been swimming with everyone for a year, so I have a good feeling for the season, but I think there are some things we can improve on.”

Maas was a 12-time All-American swimmer at the University of Alabama before swimming for NYU as a graduate student. Last season with the Violets, he was named UAA Male Swimmer of the Year with four UAA championships. While working as an assistant coach, he will continue his studies at the Grossman School of Medicine.

“I think it’s been a great balance this year,” Maas said. “I’m not coaching quite as many hours as I was swimming last year. It works really well because academically, it’s a little more busy this year. But honestly I love to be able to continue with this team.”

Maas added that he plans to incorporate new drills in team works that focus on stroke technique, something that he claims will become a “theme” throughout the season.

“I’m so excited to see everybody improve.” Maas said. “It’s always the most fun to see the things you work on in practice to translate into success in a meet. I’m really looking forward to seeing the whole year of work pay off at the end of the season.”

While Maas has already started coaching during practice, his first dual meet will be on Oct. 19 in the Bronx, where the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will compete against Fordham University’s Division I team.