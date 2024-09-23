Women’s golf places third, women’s soccer remains undefeated and other news

Cross Country

Both the men’s and the women’s cross country teams competed in the John McNichols Invitational in Terre Haute, IN on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The No. 18 ranked men, competing in the 8K event, placed fifth among 27 teams and 466 runners. The team beat fellow UAA members Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Chicago, who placed ninth and 11th, respectively.

Senior Ryan Tobin was the Violets’ highest finisher in 23rd with a 24:56.4 time, while graduate student Evan Sherman was two seconds behind in 28th place.

Sophomore Liam Hagerty was next over the line in 32nd place at 25:03.5, while juniors Jeffery Chen and Andrew Taylor placed 36th in 25:06.8 and 65th in 25:29.8, respectively.

The No. 1 ranked women finished third in the 6K event — behind UChicago in second, but ahead of WashU in sixth.

Junior Janie Cooper ran a 21:52.6, earning her a spot at 19th as the Violets’ first finisher. Sophomore Josephine Dziedzic ran a 22:22.2 for 40th while fellow sophomore Lucy Gott was two seconds behind in 43rd with a 22:24.9 time.

The other two top-five finishers among the Violets were sophomore Olivia Jackson in 53rd, and senior Katherine Cochran in 54th, who came one after another in 22:34.0 and 22:35.7, respectively. Junior Daniela Sekhar achieved a personal best at the event, 22:44.5, placing 63rd.

Both teams return to action on Saturday, Oct. 5 to compete in the Lehigh University Paul Short Invitational in Bethlehem, PA.

Golf

The women’s golf team placed third in the George Phinney Classic in Middlebury, VT this past weekend, Sept. 21-22, shooting 30 over par in the first round and 26 over par in the second round over the par-71 course.

The Violets’ highest finishers were senior Madison Phung and junior Srishti Dhurandhar, tied for 14th overall and totaling 14 over par over the two days. First-year Naomi Tan and junior Tiya Chowdary hit 15 strokes over par and tied for 17th place. First-year Kelly Jing rounded out the Violets’ contingent in 20th place with a score of 16 over par.

The women’s team travel to Williamstown, MA, for the Williams College Invitational on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29.

The men’s team finished 13th of 16 teams in the first two rounds at the Flower City Preview in Penfield, NY with nine over par, recording four over par in the first round and five over par in the second over the par-72 course on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Sophomore Jomyuth Luangtana-anan was the Violets’ highest finisher in 19th place, shooting two under par in the first round and one under during the second round to total three under par for the tournament. First-year Oscar Uribe tied for 22nd with two under par, while fellow first-years Ajeet Bagga and Shrey Patel tied for 72nd place with eight over par over the two rounds. Junior Ishaan Shroff finished with one stroke more to tie for 76th.

The third and final round will be played in Victor, NY tomorrow, Sept. 23.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team traveled to Swarthmore, PA to compete in the Haverford/Swarthmore Invite this past weekend, Sept. 21-22.

The team played a double-header against Haverford College and Vassar College on Saturday, only winning one doubles match and five singles matches over both competitions.

Against Haverford, senior Zachary Freier and first-year Nithin Sankar won their doubles match 8-6, and junior Boren Zheng and senior Shrey Arora won their singles matches 7-6, 6-3, and 7-5, 6-1, respectively.

The Violets failed to win their doubles matchups against Vassar, but Freier, junior Alex Lee and first-year Bryan Hui won their singles matches, while three other Violets dropped theirs. Freier won 6-3, 4-6, 10-6, while Hui won 6-3, 6-2 and Lee 6-0, 7-6.

The Violets played Swarthmore College on Sunday — however, the results have not been published.

The women’s tennis team played in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northeast Regional Championships from Sept. 21-23 in Saratoga Springs, NY.

Graduate student Jade Gautier and first-year Siona Vallabhaneni lost in the round of 64 in their respective singles matchups. Gautier was defeated 2-6, 6-7, while Vallabhaneni lost 6-3, 2-6, 6-10. First-year Vera Bondarenko was out in the round of 32, losing 5-7, 5-7.

Senior Jimena Menendez and graduate student Isabella Hartman are set to play each other in the first semifinal of the tournament after defeating their respective opponents, while first-year Victoria Wang plays Konika Dhull in the other semifinal, both set to play on Monday, Sept. 23.

Graduate student Maria Vitoria Salomao and Bondarenko teamed up in the doubles bracket, advancing to the round of 16, but lost 3-8 to a Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute pair. The pair of Menendez and Hartman made it to the quarterfinals, losing 3-8 to a doubles pair from the University of Rochester. Wang and Vallabhaneni made it to the semifinals, defeating a Rochester Institute of Technology team 8-7. The final will be played on Monday, Sept. 23.

The women’s team will travel to Rome, Georgia for the ITA Cup from Oct. 10-13.

Soccer

The No. 18 ranked women’s soccer team recorded two wins last week — a 5-1 win against the William Paterson Pioneers and a close 4-3 contest against the Vassar College Brewers. They remain undefeated with a 4-3-0 record.

The Violets had a heavy offensive presence throughout both halves against the Pioneers, outshooting William Paterson with 23 of their 26 shots on goal.

Junior Hunter Hoelscher scored NYU’s first goal of the night in the 25th minute off a corner, assisted by graduate student Kelli Keady. The second goal by junior Elizabeth Argenziano followed three minutes later, and Keady’s first goal of the season, the Violets’ third, took the game out of the Pioneers’ hands in the 30th minute.

The Pioneers managed a consolation goal in the 69th minute, but the Violets restored their three-goal advantage in the 76th minute when junior Maddy Xiong shot from 18 yards out. First-year Allie Wall scored the Violets’ last goal with seven minutes left to play.

The team played the Brewers in a Saturday noon kick-off, winning 4-3 thanks to junior Rena Kalargiros’ three goals, her second hattrick in her collegiate career.

Her first two goals came within two minutes of each other in the first half, one unassisted at the 22:43 minute mark, and the next a latch onto Keady’s pass for her second at 24:22.

Vassar cut the deficit in half five minutes later to bring the score to 2-1 at halftime. Senior Hope Neale put the Violets up by two again almost 10 minutes into the second half as Keady recorded another assist. However, the Brewers managed goals in the 78th and 84th minutes, equalizing the game with six minutes to go.

With five minutes left to play, Keady put up her third assist of the game to complete Kalargiros’ hattrick for the win.

The Violets look to continue this undefeated run of form when they host Sarah Lawrence College for NYU’s first home match of the season at the New Jersey Institute of Technology at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

On Saturday, the men’s soccer team played its sixth game of the season at home against Drew University. After the 1-1 draw, the team’s overall record now consists of three wins, two draws and one loss.

The Violets were able to make three shots in the first half but conceded a goal after a 21st-minute corner. Despite the slow start, the team registered 11 shots in the second half, including an equalizer in the dying minutes of the game. Sophomore midfielder Daniel Gutierrez scored a goal-of-the-season contender, completing an acrobatic bicycle kick off a corner from senior midfielder Ahmed Ibrahim.

The Violets’ next game is at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at home against Baruch College.

Volleyball

The No. 11 ranked women’s volleyball team lost two of three matches this weekend. The Violets lost 1-3 against the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays and 0-3 against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Engineers but defeated the University of California, Santa Cruz Banana Slugs 3-1 this past weekend at the Paulson Center.

In the 1-3 loss against the Blue Jays, the Violets dropped the first set 16-25 — the fourth consecutive match where they lost the first set.

In the second set, sophomore Catherine Maffei started a four-point run with the score at 10-10 to take the lead for NYU and win 25-19.

A close third set followed, where the lead was traded six times. The Blue Jays led 17-8 early in the set, but NYU responded with a seven-point streak to make it 23-21 NYU. The Violets could not hold this momentum, however, and Johns Hopkins came back for the win.

The first set against the Banana Slugs had a steady back and forth, with a five-point run by NYU giving them the lead 17-15. A kill by first-year Chloe Hynes brought the win home for the Violets.

Junior Ava Launsbach secured the Violets nine-point streak starting out the second set, with five assists and two aces. NYU was able to keep this lead throughout the game, winning 25-21.

NYU scored five consecutive points in the third set, with four assists from senior Dominique Drust, but UCSC responded with a six-point run, giving them the win 25-18.

The fourth set was favorable for NYU with graduate student Yooni Park recording 24 digs and Hynes putting up 17 kills. The Violets held their lead, beating UCSC 25-15.

In the first set of the last match against MIT, the Violets were up 17-14 but lost the lead to a four-point streak by the Engineers, losing 21-25.

NYU stormed to an 11-4 lead in the next set, but conceded six points in a row to the Engineers. MIT held on to the lead for a 25-22 win.

In the final set, MIT made quick work out of the Violets. NYU could not keep up, and the Engineers won 25-10.

The women’s volleyball team will start UAA conference play against Carnegie Mellon University, Brandeis University and the University of Chicago over the Sept. 28-29 weekend.

Contact Jonathan, Krish and Sidney at [email protected].