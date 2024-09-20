Out of Bounds: Jordan Chiles appeals bronze medal decision, Abu Dhabi invests in esports development, Yankees beat Red Sox

Abu Dhabi

The Emirati gaming lounge company True Gamers revealed plans for a $280 million investment in an esports island-resort in Abu Dhabi.

The development, which is projected to cost a total of $1 billion, will be located in the Al-Raha district across from Yas Island, where the annual Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is held to end each season.

“Discussions are currently underway with disclosed high-profile investors to secure funding,” True Gamers CEO and co-founder Anton Vasilenko said in an Instagram statement on April 2.“The investment will encompass everything from acquiring a private island to curating exclusive adventures, such as a parachute jump check-in inspired by PUBG, designed to create an unparalleled guest experience.”

Vasilenko also said that among other things, the island would include a luxury hotel, training facilities, a high-tech gaming tournament venue and content-creation spaces.

Robert Salomon, dean of the Stern School of Business at NYU Abu Dhabi and professor of management, described the UAE’s development as “unique and novel.”

“The traditional model in the developing world has been export-led growth,” said Salomon. “For Abu Dhabi, it’s ‘let’s just jump from an oil-based, developing economy and go straight toward services and a knowledge-based economy.’”

Although the project seems exciting for esports fans, no timeline has been specified yet for the development.

New York

The New York Yankees are sitting at the top of the American League East after a 3-1 series win against its longtime rival, the Boston Red Sox, from Sept. 12-15.

After winning its first two games on Thursday and Friday (2-1 and 5-4) against the Red Sox, the Yankees seemed to get a little too comfortable on the field, giving up the third game 7-1. Anthony Volpe gave New York its first and only point Saturday on a line drive from Gleyber Torres in the bottom of the third inning.

Boston answered in the top of the fourth, with three runs scored by Rafael Devers, Tyler O’Neill and Masataka Yoshida.

The Red Sox put the game away in the fifth, earning four more runs with two RBIs from Devers and Yoshida, bringing Boston up to the final score of 7-1.

The Yankees responded on Sunday with Carlos Rodón pitching into the sixth inning, earning him his career-high 15th win of the season. Aaron Judge scored his 53rd home run, and Torres scored a homer as well, bringing New York the win with a score of 5-2.

New York maintained its lead in the AL East with an 11-2 win against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. Judge drove four runs home, and Juan Soto scored his 40th home run of the season.

The Yankees clinched their playoff spot while in Seattle this week and will finish out their roadtrip with a weekend series in Oakland.

Paris

On Monday, Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles asked the Switzerland Supreme Court to overturn the decision that awarded the olympic floor exercise bronze medal to Romanian Ana Barbosu.

Chiles originally placed fifth in the event, but after her coaches challenged the score, it was increased by one-tenth of a point to earn the bronze medal. The Romanian Gymnastics Federation then appealed the new ruling, saying the USA Gymnastics inquiry was made 64 seconds after the score was originally shown — four seconds after the allotted time.

Five days later, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in favor of Romania. The International Olympic Committee asked Chiles to return her medal, causing an uproar within the American gymnastics community.

Chiles has not yet returned the medal, saying it is “rightfully hers.”

“I made history and I will always continue to make history — it’s something I rightfully did, I followed the rules, my coach followed the rules, we did everything that was totally and completely right,” Chiles said.

The podium with the originally awarded medals, which included Chiles, made history as the first Olympic gymnastics podium with three Black women, which has added to the controversy of its revocation.

Chiles is appealing the decision, citing procedural and communication issues that occurred before the hearing.

“To me, everything that has gone on is not about the medal, it’s about, you know, my skin color,” she said in a statement posted to X.

