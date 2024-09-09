Men’s soccer remains undefeated, women’s volleyball break winning streak and other news

Soccer

The men’s soccer team drew 3-3 against the University of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, NY on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

UMSV scored the only goal of the first half with around five minutes left to play, but the Violets came roaring back in the second half, scoring three goals in six minutes.

First-year Colton Jensen scored his first career goal for the Violets 21 minutes into the second half, followed by junior Terra Nagai’s second goal of the season five minutes later. Senior forward Bryce Lexow recorded his second assist for Nagai’s goal and chipped in with his own a minute later to bring his season tally to three goals in two games.

However, NYU conceded a penalty kick 76 minutes in, which UMSV successfully converted. A minute later, the Violets conceded their third goal to force a draw.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, the men’s team scored a late winning goal to beat the previously undefeated Rutgers University-Camden Scarlet Raptors 1-0 at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The game was goalless at halftime, largely due to NYU sophomore goalkeeper Jackson McCloskey’s five saves — including a spectacular double save off of his face and arm.

In the second half, both teams had solid defensive performances and kept each other away from goal while playing under heavy rain. Then, in the 81st minute of play, senior forward Nathan Bennett intercepted an opposition pass at the edge of the box and slotted the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal. McCloskey made five more saves in the second half and closed the game without conceding, helping the team win its second game of the season.

The Violets continue their campaign against St. Joseph’s University Brooklyn at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at NJIT.

The women’s soccer team won their first game of the season 6-1 against Husson University on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ, scoring three goals on either side of halftime.

Graduate student Riley Mullady scored three minutes into the match, picking up the ball on the left wing and unleashing a 25-yard shot that slipped under the Husson goalkeeper. Junior Rena Kalargiros doubled the Violets’ lead after 17 minutes, scoring an easy tap-in after senior Jessica Tonthat’s shot hit the left post. Mullady notched an assist as well for NYU’s third goal, sending a corner kick in for junior Yukino Wakatsuki, who scored after Husson failed to clear the ball.

After halftime, the Violets went straight back to scoring. Senior Hope Neale scored in the first two minutes, driving past a defender before shooting across goal for the Violets’ fourth. Wakatsuki scored her second goal of the game after the hour mark when a Husson defender failed to clear the ball, which sophomore Alexa Buxbaum collected and passed to Wakatsuki for the assist.

Buxbaum scored the Violets’ sixth goal soon after, with junior Eileen Xu dribbling the ball to the byline and passing it back for the assist. Husson managed to grab a late consolation goal with nine minutes left to play, resulting in graduate student goalkeeper Riley Felsher conceding her first goal of the season, denying her a third consecutive clean sheet.

However, Felsher picked up her third nonconsecutive clean sheet of the season the next day, Sept. 8, against Stevens in Hoboken, NJ. The Violets edged out Stevens in a 1-0 win with senior Rachel Kim scoring the only goal of the game to earn the women’s team a 2-0-2 record so far.

With less than three minutes to play in the first half, NYU took a quick free-kick which fell to Kim 40 yards out. She had time and space to dribble before unleashing a screamer from 30 yards outside the box. NYU was the greater attacking threat, outshooting Stevens 13-2, recording eight shots on target to Steven’s none.

The women’s team travels to Farmingdale, NY next Wednesday, Sept. 11 to play Farmingdale State College.

Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team ranked third in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division III Poll after three wins this week, but lost their seventh game against Bowdoin College on Sunday, Sept. 8 for a 6-1 record.

The Violets defeated Kean University 3-1 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at home in the Paulson Center. The first set finished 25-12, following an early 21-7 lead after multiple scoring runs. The second set was closer, with the Violets winning 25-20.

The team dropped the next set 22-25 after leading 20-18, but led throughout the fourth set to see off the Cougars. Sophomore Grace Nelson had 18 kills while graduate student Yooni Park contributed 19 digs.

NYU came up against the Stevens Ducks and the Manhattanville University Valiants in a double-header at Stevens in Hoboken, NJ, on Saturday, Sept. 7, winning 3-1 and 3-0 respectively.

The Ducks took the first set, winning 25-22 despite a late three-point run from the Violets, closing the deficit to 24-22. The Violets were playing catch-up for most of the second set, but a four-point streak put the team ahead 21-20 to go on and win 25-22.

NYU found themselves down 22-24 again in the third set, but rallied around sophomore Chloe Lemons’ kill to win 26-24. They never trailed in the final set, winning 25-20 to complete the comeback.

All warmed up, the Violets took down Manhattanville University in their second game of the day, defeating them 25-16, 25-13 and 25-19 in three straight sets. NYU fell behind for a couple of points in the second and third sets, but found ways to come back through freshman Helena Foord’s 12 kills and Lemons’ eight. Lemons helped out defensively as well, contributing eight digs.

NYU’s win streak stopped there though, as the team lost 3-2 in a tight game against the Bowdoin College Polar Bears on Sunday, Sept. 8, at home in the Paulson Center.

The team dropped the first set 22-25, but won the second 25-19, leading the whole way. The Polar Bears led for most of the third set until 21-20, when five straight points — including a service ace from junior Ava Launsbach and two kills from Lemons — gave NYU the lead in the match.

The Violets conceded six consecutive points in the fourth set, giving the Polar Bears a 17-10 lead which they never relinquished to win the set 25-20. In a tense final set, the lead exchanged 10 times, but three straight points from Bowdoin edged the Violets to a 13-15 loss, ending their six-game win streak.

NYU will look to bounce back with three games next weekend at home in the Paulson Center. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Violets host Family/Alumni Day, playing William Paterson University at 12:30 p.m. and the University of Scranton at 5:30 p.m. The team hosts Colby College the following day, Sept. 15, at 12:30 p.m.

Contact Jonathan, Krish and Sidney at [email protected].