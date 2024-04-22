Men’s volleyball advances to Final Four for the first time, tennis sweeps on Senior Day and other news

Baseball

The baseball team played a four-game series against Case Western Reserve University at its home field in Staten Island this weekend. The Violets started out strong with a 13-10 win Friday, with a memorable play by graduate student Nick Argenziano resulting in three runs, by sophomore Harrison Blueweiss, graduate student Dakota Barbet and sophomore Max Oliveira.

The team then lost momentum, losing the next three games 7-12, 1-3 and 5-10.

Blueweiss scored a three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning to score NYU’s first three runs during Saturday’s first game. In the bottom of the sixth, Oliveira walked with loaded bases, allowing senior Cam Dunn to score. The team let up five runs in the top of the seventh and the Violets could not come back, resulting in a disappointing loss.

The second half of Saturday’s doubleheader did not fare any better for NYU. Blueweiss scored the Violets’ only run of the game in the bottom of the third inning.

In Sunday’s game, Case Western had scored 10 runs by the top of the fifth inning. NYU did not allow any runs for the rest of the game, an impressive four-inning drought.

Junior Richard Beggy and graduate student Connor Roggero scored in the bottom of the eighth inning, but it was not enough to get the win.

NYU, 21-12 overall and 8-8 in conference, plays another four-game series on April 26 and 27 in Troy, New York, against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Golf

The women’s golf team placed fifth in the Jack Leaman Invitational hosted by Amherst College this weekend, April 20-21. The Violets shot a 50-over par at the par-72 Orchards Golf Course over the two days, six strokes behind fourth-placed Williams College.

Junior Nalinda Wanikpun was the Violets’ highest finisher, placing fifth individually and shooting 7-over par. Sophomore Tiya Chowdary tied for 11th with 11-over par, senior Michelle Zhou tied for 20th with 13-over par and first-year Kexin Guan tied for 28th, finishing two strokes behind Zhou. Junior Madison Phung shot 20-over to tie for 46th, and senior Summer Yang and sophomore Srishti Dhurandhar both tied for 55th with 22-over par.

Over the same weekend, the men’s golf team won the Farmingdale Spring Invitational at Bethpage State Park’s Red Course in Bethpage, New York. Shooting 15-over par over the two rounds, NYU finished with nine strokes less than second-place St. Lawrence University.

First-year Drew Clark finished first with a 1-under the par-70 course, and fellow first-year Jomyuth Luangtana-anan finished third shooting 2-over par.

Sophomore Ryan Leung tied for eighth, recording a 5-over par to round out the Violets in the top 10.

Junior Kevin Kim finished 27th with a 13-over par, and was followed by sophomore Ishaan Schroff and first-year Mark Zhang, who tied for 28th one stroke behind.

Both golf teams compete in the Liberty League Championship this upcoming weekend with the women’s team competing at the Pine Haven Country Club in Guilderland, New York, and the men’s team competing at Turning Stone Resort’s Shenandoah Course in Verona, New York.

Softball

Softball had a rough weekend in Atlanta this weekend against Emory University in a University Athletic Association matchup.

The Violets were down 2-4 at the bottom of the fourth in the first game on Friday. NYU scored four more runs but conceded five for the rest of the game, losing 6-9.

Game two on Friday had a high-scoring start, with NYU recording four runs in the top of the first inning and Emory answering with nine runs in the bottom of the first. Both teams scored another four runs by the bottom of the fourth. Emory closed it out with two runs in the fifth inning, both teams blanking the sixth and seventh. Emory won 15-8.

In the third game of the series on Saturday, NYU was scoreless, resulting in a 0-8 loss.

The four-game series ended with a low-scoring game Saturday afternoon, with NYU losing 1-2. Sophomore Emma Aridi scored the Violets only run right off the bat, in the top of the first inning.

NYU, 6-24 overall and 1-15 in conference, plays Brandeis University at home next weekend, April 26-28, in their last UAA matchup. The Violets’ senior day is April 28 at 11 a.m. at its home field, the College of Staten Island.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team lost four matches to five against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Friday, April 19, at the J.B. Carr Tennis Bubble in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Sophomores Boren Zheng and Alexander Lee won the Violets’ only doubles match 8-5, while Zheng, graduate student Jingyuan Chen and first-year Louis Frowein won their singles matches.

The next day, the Violets celebrated a Senior Day victory against State University of New York, Oneonta 9-0 at the Stadium Tennis Center in the Bronx. Zheng and Lee, Frowein and Chen and senior Rumaish Khastgir and junior Cooper Smith won their doubles matches 8-5, 8-0 and 8-2, respectively. The Violets’ success continued as Frowein, Smith, sophomore Devan Sabapathy and junior Zachary Freier won their singles’ matches and only dropped eight sets between the four of them.

The women’s tennis team celebrated a 9-0 victory against SUNY Oneonta on their Senior Day in the Bronx as well. Graduate student Isabella Hartman and senior Dakota Fordham teamed up to win their doubles match 8-4. Both the #2 match pair of junior Jimena Menendez and sophomore Aditi Narayan and the #3 match pair of junior Hannah Chang and first-year Tess Heber won their matches 8-1. Menendez, Fordham and Hartman won their singles matches.

First-year Ksenia Goel did not give up a set en route to her #4 singles matchup win, while fellow first-year Diana Pujals and junior Glenda Boeker won their singles matches 8-1.

On Sunday, April 21, the men’s tennis team returned to action against Fordham University in the Bronx, dropping the contest 1-6. Zheng and Lee won their doubles matchup 7-6, 7-3, but since Fordham won the other two doubles matches, they earned the point according to NCAA rules. Chen won NYU’s only singles match of the day, winning 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 in his #2 matchup to earn the Violets their only point.

Both teams are set to play their UAA championship matchups next across the April 25-28 weekend in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Track & Field

A group from the men’s and women’s track and field team traveled to Chester, Pennsylvania to compete in the Paul Donahue Invitational hosted by Widener University over this weekend, April 19-20.

On Friday, senior Jessica Allen smashed her previous personal best in the 5K by over 20 seconds, clocking an 18:18.96 timeand placing 14th. In the men’s 5K race, sophomore Brandon Meiner beat his personal best by 12 seconds and junior Sam Frank also set a new personal best by more than 40 seconds.

Sophomores Dasha Jackson and Areyanna McCarthy placed third and fourth in the women’s triple jump, respectively. Jackson jumped 11m and McCarthy was just behind at 10.98m. First-year Mariel Rocca placed 10th, marking a 10.38m jump.

Sophomores Isaac Tu and Drew Boyce placed 12th and 15th in the men’s triple jump.

On Saturday, sophomore Cindy Leonard and first-year Beverly Okyere set new personal bests in the 100m, placing 48th and 43rd with times of 13.42 and 13.37 seconds, respectively. In the 1500m open run, first-years Josephine Dziedzic, Olivia Jackson and Grace Rowley set new personal bests, placing 15th, 23rd and 35th with times of 4:50.56, 4:52.59 and 5:02.59, respectively.

In the men’s 1500m open-run, junior Ryan Tobin placed fifth with a time of 3:54.65, graduate student George Brady finished 12th with 3:57.85, followed by first-year Alex Hrycyszyn in 17th with 3:59.07. Junior Jorge Rocha ran a 4 minute flat time to place 27th, and sophomores Jake Chang and Shaurya Srivastava rounded out the Violets’ group in 31st and 49th with times of 4:00.57 and 4:06.91, respectively.

Sophomore Mackenzie Richard set a time of 1:06.48 in the 400m hurdles, placing seventh.

Graduate student Grace Richardson broke her seventh program record, this time for the outdoor 5000m race on Friday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina for the Wake Forest Invitational. Her 16:38.19 time beat the previous time by almost 20 seconds, which was set by sophomore Viv Kane last season, and placed Richardson 30th.

Julian Aske placed 17th in the 800m race during the same invitational, achieving a personal best of 1:50.35, beating his previous time by over a second.

Both teams will travel to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for the UAA Outdoor Championships next weekend, April 27-28.

Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Division III Championship for the first time in program history this weekend.

The No. 7-ranked Violets swept their first-round opponents Baruch College 25-21, 25-14, 29-27 on Friday, April 19, in Lexington, Virginia. In an epic last set, both teams battled from a 22-22 tie to 27-27, until junior Ry Kagan’s kill and first-year Emerson Evan’s block won the match.

The next day, the team came up against an undefeated and No. 1-ranked Southern Virginia University in the second round. Losing the first set 18-25, the Violets rallied to win the next two 25-19, 25-23. The Knights rallied to win the fourth set 25-15, but in a close final set, NYU rallied to a 15-13 win, punching their ticket to the last two rounds of the tournament hosted next weekend, April 26-27, in Dubuque, Iowa.

The Violets come up against fellow UVC finalist Vassar College for the third time in the semifinals on Friday, April 26, at 9:30 p.m.

