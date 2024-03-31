Men’s volleyball honors seniors, track and field win multiple meets and other news

Baseball

NYU’s baseball team lost its first UAA matchup this past weekend in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Violets lost the quadruple-header 1-3 against Washington University in St. Louis, dropping the first game 7-9 on Friday, after going into the third inning down 0-6. The next day, NYU led the second game 3-0 at the top of the third inning, but couldn’t hold on as the Bears went on a scoring spree in the sixth inning, losing 8-14. In a closer third game, NYU fell by just one run, trailing the Bears 7-8, after scoring one in the sixth inning, two in the seventh, and three in the eighth.

On Sunday, NYU got its revenge, shutting out the Bears 12-0, scoring three runs in the first inning and nine in the seventh.

Now 1-3 in conference and 14-6 overall, the team will play Emory University in another conference quadruple-header across the April 5-7 weekend.

Golf

The women’s golf team finished second at the Capitol Hill Classic, hosted at Capitol Hill in Prattville, Alabama on Monday and Tuesday, March 25-26.

Sophomore Tiya Chowdary tied with two other golfers for fourth, with three-over par, while senior Michelle Zhou tied with three others for ninth as the only other NYU top-10 finisher with a five-over par.

Junior Nalinda Wanikpun tied for 13th with a six-over par and senior Summer Yang finished with seven-over par, tying for 16th place.

First-year Kexin Guan and sophomore Srishti Dhurandhar tied for 48th with a 17-over par.

The women’s team play in the Martin and Wallace Invitational in Cortland, New York on April 13-14. The men’s team tee off again on April 7-8 in the Hershey Cup in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Softball

The softball team started its UAA play 0-4 to Case Western Reserve University, losing 4-10, 1-11, 5-6 and 2-14 in Cleveland, Ohio from March 29-31.

In the first game on Friday, the Violets found themselves 3-4 down by the bottom of the third inning, but tied it up in the top of the fifth. However, three more Spartan runs in both the fifth and sixth inning put the game out of reach.

In the second game, the Violets saw its only run in the second inning, giving up 11 runs across the five inning game which ended early with a mercy rule.

On Saturday, the Violets led 1-0 after the first inning, but conceded three Spartan runs by the second inning. NYU scored two in both the third and sixth inning, but another three-run Spartan spree meant another Case Western victory.

NYU scored its only two runs in the fourth game at the top of the second inning, but surrendered 12 runs across the third and fourth inning to put the game out of reach.

The team is 5-13 and will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 3, against Manhattanville College in Purchase, New York and a four game run across the April 5-7 weekend against Washington University in St. Louis hosted by Columbia University.

Track & Field

Both men’s and women’s track and field teams participated in the Monmouth Season Opener in West Long Branch, New Jersey, on Friday and Saturday, March 29-30.

On Friday, sophomore Emma Grunin placed second in the javelin throw with a 38.08m throw, surpassing her previous best by over half a meter. She also achieved a personal best in the discus throw with a distance of 32.33m.

First-year Grant Callahan also attained two personal bests — a 38.47m in the discus and 34.27m in the hammer throw.

Also on Friday, graduate students Grace Richardson and Katherine Cochran competed in the 10,000m race at Raleigh Relays hosted by North Carolina State University.

Richardson placed 34th out of 35 finishers, but broke the decade-old NYU record for the race by more than a minute with a time of 34:06.21. Cochran ran her first 10k and placed 15th out of 25 finishers in her heat with a time of 35:49.65.

Back at the Monmouth University Season Opener on Saturday, first-year William Cornick placed fourth in the 800m event with a time of 1:59.92.

Continuing the trend of top-10 finishes, first-year Seneca Guneratne placed seventh in the 100m with a time of 12.56 and sophomores Travis Perry and Manny Brito placed ninth and tenth respectively in the 100m, separated by six-tenths of a second. Sophomore Dasha Jackson placed ninth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.72 and in the triple jump with a distance of 10.57m.

Members of both distance squads competed in the Sam Howell Invite Opener hosted by Princeton University on Saturday, March 30.

On the men’s side, junior Ryan Tobin was the only seeded 5,000m runner, placing 13th out of 19 finishers with a time of 14:31.23, a new personal best. In the unseeded 5,000m race, senior George Brady placed 11th while sophomores Shaurya Srivastava and Brandon Meiner placed 19th and 20th, respectively. First-year Alex Hrycyszyn rounded out the NYU group, finishing in 24th with a time of 15:54.02. Meiner’s and Hrycyszyn’s times were personal bests.

Sophomores Janie Cooper, Daniela Sekhar and Lucy Gott led the way for the women’s 5,000m seeded race, finishing seventh, ninth and 15th, respectively. Cooper finished with a time of 17:31.00, Sekhar crossed the line with 17:45.59 and Gott with 17:56.37.

First-years Olivia Jackson and Grace Rowley followed up in 17th and 18th, respectively, finishing within six seconds of each other. Fellow first-year Josephine Dziedzic ran an 18:25.83 to close out the Violets group with a 23rd-place finish.

Both teams participate in Metropolitan Outdoor Championships next on Saturday, April 6, in the Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island, New York.

Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team is now 3-2 in the United Volleyball Conference after defeating SUNY New Paltz three sets to two on Wednesday, March 27.

The Violets raced to match point in two sets, but New Paltz came back, winning the next two. In a tense fifth-set affair, the Violets came out on top by six points.

On Saturday, March 30, the team hosted Senior Day at the Paulson Center against SUNY Buffalo State University and Ramapo College, sweeping both matches. Seniors Robert Allen, Jack Candido and Brian Luu were honored with plaques and a ceremony before the second match of the day against Ramapo College.

Men’s volleyball’s record now stands at 13-7 and they play Misericordia University at the Paulson Center on Wednesday, April 3, at 6 p.m.

Contact Jonathan Mak at [email protected].