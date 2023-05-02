NYU Athletics: A look back on the 2022-23 season

With eight teams earning bids for the postseason, NYU saw tremendous success among its athletics programs.

When you think of NYU, the first thing that likely comes to mind is business or the arts — certainly not sports. Despite this false stereotype, NYU does have athletic programs, and they accomplished a great deal this year.

Over the course of the 2022-23 season, the Violets were well-represented across a number of sports, with eight different teams qualifying for their respective NCAA tournaments.

In the fall, the women’s volleyball team topped the UAA regular season standings and reached the Final Four at the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2004. The team earned accolades including an All-American selection for senior outside hitter Haley Holz, and the Region 4 Coach of the Year award for head coach Andrew Brown.

Men’s soccer posted a 9-5-3 record and qualified for its second consecutive NCAA tournament. A highlight for the team was head coach Kim Wyant creating history by being a part of the first men’s collegiate soccer match to be coached by two female head coaches.

The entire women’s cross country team was represented at the NCAA Championships, while the men’s team had a single qualifier at the meet in Ryan Tobin. Following her top-40 finish at nationals, graduate student Grace Richardson earned All-America honors.

In the winter, both the men’s and women’s basketball teams earned trips to the NCAA tournament. While the men’s basketball team broke a seven-year tournament drought, the women clinched back-to-back UAA championships and made a second straight appearance in the Elite Eight. Notable individual achievements for the two teams included graduate guard Spencer Freedman, who was named to First Team All-UAA, junior forward Natalie Bruns being named the UAA Player of the Year, sophomore guard Belle Pellecchia becoming a two-time UAA Defensive Player of the Year and first-year guard Caroline Peper earning the UAA Rookie of the Year.

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams had a big showing with 15 women and 11 men qualifying. This season, the men broke eight program records while the women broke seven.

The wrestling team had two athletes qualify to represent NYU at the NCAA tournament. Of the two, sophomore Cooper Pontelandolfo impressively registered a sixth-place finish for NYU.

In what was one of the most dominant years for NYU’s varsity programs, the school solidified itself as a strong contender across its athletics programs.

