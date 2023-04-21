NYU men’s volleyball falls at first hurdle in UVC quarterfinals

The Violets were unable to break their three-game losing streak, going 2-3 in the opening round of the tournament.

The NYU men’s volleyball team finished its season with a loss against St. John Fisher University in the quarterfinals of the United Volleyball Conference Championship on Friday, April 14, in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The sixth-seeded Violets lost two sets to three against a strong third-seeded St. John Fisher team that later went on to lose the finals to eventual winners and hosts Vassar College. The match started well for the Violets, who took a 2-1 lead after the third set, but the Cardinals took over in the fourth set, winning 25-13.

The deciding set looked to go in favor of the Cardinals at 10-6, but NYU responded with five uncontested points to take the lead for the first time in the frame. However, the Violets were not able to capitalize on their momentum, eventually falling 15-13.

NYU senior Gautham Dasari closed his Violets career with 18 kills and 17 digs, while Ryan Li and Kyle Rasmussen, both seniors, concluded theirs with match-high 46 assists and 10 digs, respectively.

“I know this season didn’t result in how we wanted it to, but we gave everything we had during our final game, and I’m proud of everyone for a great season,” Violets sophomore Buddy Cohen said. “I especially want to thank the seniors Ryan, Gaudi and Kyle for being great leaders and giving their everything to the team.”

The men’s volleyball team finished the season 12-10 overall, improving on their 10-11 record last season. They ranked 13th out of 15 teams in the NVA/AVCA men’s Division III Coaches Poll, improving on the 15th place they were given in pre-season.

“Playing with this group of guys this year was extremely enjoyable,” said sophomore Zach Knudsen. “We’re disappointed we didn’t make the NCAAs but we are happy that we went down fighting. We have a lot to look forward to in the years to come.”

