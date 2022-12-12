Men’s basketball sets another program record in win over Hunter College

The NYU men’s basketball team continued its trend of breaking records this season, coming away with a 138-92 win over Hunter College on Saturday, Dec. 10. NYU’s total number of points was the single-game scoring record for the Violets and the fifth-most points scored in a single Division III game this year.

The Violets now move to 9-0 on the season for the first time since 2015. After the game, head coach Dave Klatsky said the team did break the record, but it was not its most efficient game.

Although NYU won by over 46 points, the first half was neck and neck. The game was back and forth as NYU built up a 22-11 lead before Hunter brought the game within one. The Violets went into halftime holding a slim 64-58 lead. After the half, NYU went on a 17-6 run and never looked back.

Junior combo guard Cinque Stephens shot 12-18 and led the team with a career-high 33 points. Saturday was his second consecutive game in scoring career-high points, after he recorded 27 against CUNY’s York College last Wednesday.

This game also featured a rising star — first-year forward Quinn Clark — who registered 22 points with nine rebounds, a steal and a block. Graduate guard Michael Savarino tallied the first double-double of his career, with 15 points and 12 rebounds, which was a career high. Additionally, junior combo guard Hayden Peek finished with a career-high 17 points and sophomore wing Holt Bashinsky had a career-high 10 rebounds. During the game, first-years Matt Volkening and Aidan Clarke both scored their first career points.

NYU shot an efficient 54.5% from the field and 40.5% from the 3-point line. NYU was able to outscore Hunter 66-32 in the paint.

The Violets will not take the court again until they play Hanover College at the Cregger Invitational in Salem, Virginia, on Thursday, Dec. 29.

