Cinque Stephens records career high in men’s basketball’s 8th straight win

The Violets continue their undefeated season with a 98-62 win against York College on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The NYU men’s basketball team won their eighth straight victory, this time against York College on Wednesday, Dec. 7. (Courtesy of NYU Athletics)

The NYU men’s basketball team dominated the CUNY’s York College Cardinals in a 98-62 win on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The victory was fueled by a career-high 27 points from junior combo guard Cinque Stephens. The Violets also reached a program-high 22 3-pointers, which broke the single-game record already set earlier this season.

The Violets got off to a hot start, with 58 points and 15 3-pointers made during the first half. The shooting from beyond the arc did not come as a surprise to team members, though.

“Down the depth chart, one through 15 we have shooters,” sophomore combo guard Zay Freeney said. “Our best shot is whatever is wide open, and we got a lot of open threes.”

While the first half was a display of offensive power, the second was all about the team’s defense. The Violets held the Cardinals to just 32.14% shooting from the field, and 12.50% from the 3-point line.

The team’s largest lead came with the last bucket of the game, with a layup from wing John Beattie, who expanded the advantage to 36 points with just 47 seconds left.

Stephens made eight 3-pointers — the most of any Violet this season. His continued improvement is a sign the team is heading in the right direction.

“He had a great shooting night,” Freeney said. “He definitely carried us down some stretches. He was a big factor in tonight’s win, and he’s going to be a big factor throughout the season.”

The Violets continue their undefeated season and move to 8-0 on its 2022-23 campaign. They next play against Hunter College at home on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Contact Pablo Ocariz at [email protected]